Bobcat Company Introduces Gas Utility Vehicles

The UV34 and UV34XL gas machines deliver reliable performance and productivity with gas-engine convenience.

May 7, 2020
Bobcat Co.
The 2020 Bobcat UV34 and UV34XL gas utility vehicles deliver reliable performance and productivity with gas-engine convenience. They have an all-new chassis for increased durability and ride quality, an enhanced suspension system, increased towing capacity, a new gas engine and more integrated accessories.

They are powered by a 39.9 hp two-cylinder SOHC engine. A large, 900-watt stator offers increased output for electric-powered attachments.

The UV34 and UV34XL chassis design improves ground clearance and off-road capability while allowing more range of motion in the suspension for superior ride quality – a feature further enhanced with added seat contours that are designed for maximum comfort and support during operation. Bobcat UV34 utility vehicles offer seating for an operator and two passengers, while the extended UV34XL has room for an operator and five passengers.

With more material added to the frame, suspension components, wheel hubs and sealed wheel bearings, Bobcat UV34 and UV34XL utility vehicles offer heightened durability. An independent rear suspension with sway bar provides improved ride quality and handling. New shocks and springs, plus stronger drive components push through challenging jobs.

Improved ride quality is also a focus of the new cab design featuring a low, wide cab opening that allows for easy entry and exit. Updated instrumentation throughout the cab makes operation more intuitive, while larger controls and gauges improve visibility and ease of use. Improved sealing on the optional enclosed cab keeps operators and interior alike shielded from dust and debris, and it ensures optimal heating performance. More in-dash storage was added to the new cab design along with a flip-up seat for stowaway convenience of larger items.

Bobcat UV34 utility vehicles can carry up to 1,250 lbs. The 2-in. receiver hitch can tow up to 2,500 lbs. of trailered equipment and materials. 

 Bobcat utility vehicles can be customized with a variety of kits and accessories, including LED working lights, radio, brush guard and in-cab heater, cargo box divider and a lockable tool box.

 

Quick Look: Bobcat UV34 Gas

Horsepower: 39.9 hp gas

Total vehicle rated capacity (payload): 1,900 lbs. 

Cargo box load capacity: 1,250 lbs. 

Maximum travel speed: 35 mph

 

Quick Look: Bobcat UV34XL Gas

Horsepower: 39.9 hp gas

Total vehicle rated capacity (payload): 2,075 lbs. 

Cargo box load capacity: 1,250 lbs. 

Maximum travel speed: 35 mph

 

