Environmentally Friendly Packaging for PavePro Product

Chemtek, manufacturer of PavePro biodegradable asphalt cleaner, is offering a new disposable tote option for 275-gallon and 330-gallon quantities. The company is trying to achieve maximum sustainability to the manufacturing process and product offerings providing sace, time and disposal saving for the end user.

Space on the jobsite or in back of work vehicles is an important resource. Chemtek took that into consideration touting the totes can stack up to three high and can store up to 330-gallons on one pallet. The totes are easy to use with a 2-inch cam-lock and 2-inch spigot, the disposable totes can be connected and quickly emptied.

Sustainability is a core value for the manufacturer. The disposable totes are made from 100% sustainable and recyclable materials. Customers don't need to wash, rinse or dry these totes, recycling both the box and sleeve creates a more convenient process.

"These new totes are a great way for Chemtek to continue our sustainability efforts," said David Rigsbee, CEO. "We hope that you [customers] will love how much storage, space and time these totes will save you. They are easy to use and easy to dispose — just recycle it."





Information was supplied by Chemtek and edited by Dormie Roberts.



