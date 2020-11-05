World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled

The coronavirus pandemic has led show organizers to cancel the 2021 industry show in Atlanta

November 5, 2020
1

The Executive Committee of World of Asphalt Show & Conference and AGG1 Academy & Expo announced the combined in-person shows will not be held in 2021 due to ongoing concerns related to COVID-19. 

The decision was reached after extensive discussion between leadership from show co-owners NAPA (National Asphalt Pavement Association), AEM (Association of Equipment Manufacturers) and NSSGA (National Stone Sand & Gravel Association) as well as feedback from exhibitors, attendees and stakeholders. 

“Together we made the difficult decision to not hold World of Asphalt and AGG1 in 2021 in Atlanta,” said Audrey Copeland, president & CEO of the National Asphalt Pavement Association.  “The health and safety of all participants in the show is our highest priority, and with the status of the pandemic in the U.S., we believe the responsible choice is to not hold the show in 2021 and focus our sights on 2022 in Nashville.”

The next in-person World of Asphalt and AGG1 is planned for March 29-31, 2022 at the Nashville Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

“World of Asphalt and AGG1 attracts more than 10,000 individuals to an indoor space,” said Michael Johnson, president & CEO of the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association. “Given continued uncertainty around travel and restrictions of events at indoor facilities, the executive committee felt it was prudent to not host the show in early 2021.”

Exhibitors have been offered the opportunity to transfer exhibit space funds to the 2022 Nashville show or to receive a full refund.  

“We appreciate the ongoing support of our exhibitors and past attendees,” said Brittany Weltcheff, World of Asphalt & AGG1 show manager. “The show has always provided a productive face-to-face experience and valuable learning opportunities, and we are looking forward to seeing everyone in Nashville in 2022.”

NAPA and AEM are currently exploring the option of offering an all-digital education conference in 2021. We will share more information soon regarding this option.

Attendee registration for the 2022 show in Nashville will open in fall of 2021. 

