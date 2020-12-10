World of Asphalt 2021 Announces Digital Education Platform

The People, Plants, and Paving Digital Conference, March 9-11, features a variety of educational sessions and a live question-and-answer portion with the instructors. Registraion opens January 14.

December 10, 2020
20201210 Woa People Plants Paving
World od Asphalt

World of Asphalt has announced its partnership with the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to hold the first “People, Plants, and Paving Digital Conference” from March 9-11. Registration opens January 14, 2021. 

“For twenty years the asphalt pavement industry has turned to World of Asphalt and our People, Plants, and Paving program for the latest information, best practices, and innovation impacting the asphalt pavement industry and to enhance crew training,” said NAPA President & CEO Audrey Copeland, P.E., Ph.D. “As the majority owner of World of Asphalt, NAPA heard its membership and stakeholders clearly and our move to digital in 2021 will allow for workers to learn about the industry’s latest developments while safely accessing the training from their home or office.” 

“Asphalt contractors count on the education sessions provided at World of Asphalt, and even though we will not be holding our regular World of Asphalt, we adjusted our educational programming to offer a comprehensive digital conference that includes more than sixty sessions on a number of industry topics,” said World of Asphalt Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff. “The education around safety, paving, and technology is too important to not continue, and that’s why we are committed to offering a new way of meeting the education needs of the industry.” 

The People, Plants, and Paving Digital Conference features a variety of educational sessions and a live question-and-answer portion with the instructors. Many sessions qualify for Professional Development Hours. 

