World of Asphalt Celebrating 20 Years, Honoring 20 Construction Companies

World of Asphalt trade show and conference will be heading to Atlanta from March 9-11, 2021. The show is celebrating twenty years of bringing the asphalt industry together by honoring twenty asphalt companies with $500 toward attending the show.

“This is a significant milestone for World of Asphalt, and we want to recognize the asphalt companies that make World of Asphalt and AGG1 possible,” said Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff. “The education and information at World of Asphalt are critical for businesses in this space to continue succeeding, and operating safely, into the future.”

Companies who want to enter this giveaway simply have to visit www.WorldOfAsphalt.com/Honor20 and enter their company information before September 30, 2020. Twenty companies will be randomly selected and announced on October 5. Winning companies will be featured with their photos and company stories, making for a great additional marketing opportunity.

About World of Asphalt

Held every year except during CONEXPO-CON/AGG years, World of Asphalt is the leading trade show and conference focused on the asphalt and paving industries. The show features the best education, and latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the asphalt and paving industries. The next World of Asphalt, co-located with the AGG1 Academy & Expo, will be held March 9-11, 2021 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. For more information on World of Asphalt, visit https://www.WorldOfAsphalt.com.