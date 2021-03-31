Steve Cole Appointed Western Region Dealer Sales Manager at Dynapac North America

March 31, 2021
Dynapac North America LLC
167151123 4052361494815931 7305218077857119082 N
Dynapac Fayat Group Red Black Final

Dynapac North American announced the appointment of Steve Cole as dealer sales manager – Western US region, reporting to Jamie Roush. Cole comes back to Dynapac after a brief hiatus most recently as general manager, China Rental Division at LiuGong Machinery and prior as country manager, China for HERC Rentals.  From 2010 to 2016, Cole worked for Dynapac as VP of Sales and later as business line manager for Dynapac USA. Cole also brings a wealth of knowledge from his time spent at Volvo Construction Equipment and Ingersoll Rand. 

 "Steve brings an immediate knowledge of road construction as a whole, as well as a thorough understanding of our products and dealer network," Jamie Roush, VP of Sales at Dynapac North America says. "He already has strong relationships with many of the dealers in the territory and will begin cultivating new relationships to fill open dealer areas in the western region."

"I am very excited to be back with Dynapac and helping expand our product in the western region," Cole says. "Over the last few years Dynapac has done a tremendous job at expanding their product portfolio and offering value added features to their machines; such as Seismic and Oscillation.” 

Recommended
51082643357 686231533a 3k
Mission Critical Electronics and ZeroRPM Partner to Transform Heavy Duty Trucks into Hybrids
ZeroRPM’s technology eliminates idling, while continuing to power all on-board equipment, including HVAC.
March 31, 2021
Blue Planet Studio_adobe.stock
4 Ways Construction Leaders Can Guide a Mobile Workforce Through Change in 2021
COVID-19 proved the construction industry could adapt to monumental challenges with the help of technology and ultimately emerge more competitive on the other side; here's what you can do to help your company keep that competitive edge
March 30, 2021
Using Technology Inside Asphalt Silos
Sponsored
Using Technology Inside Asphalt Silos
Asphalt plant maintenance comes with loss of revenue and can be dangerous to crews. Inspections using innovative technology not only keeps crews safe, but also help asphalt producers save money and give a more accurate report on the health of the silo.
April 1, 2021
Latest
Cm20210304 E91d1 Fabc5
Caterpillar Introduces Five New Soil Compactors to the Market
The CS10 GC, CP11 GC, CS11 GC, CP12 GC & CS12 GC were all introduced to help meet customer demand
March 30, 2021
Rammers deliver a high impact force making them an excellent choice for cohesive and semi-cohesive soils.
Choosing the Right Soil Compaction Equipment
Having the right equipment on hand will ensure you're laying a solid base for your project
March 30, 2021
Img 4233
Education Key to Success at RAP Management
With a focus on producing high-quality and sustainable mix designs, the Ohio-based producer works to overcome the old school mindset surrounding recycled asphalt materials.
March 29, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 22: Paving Season Start Up Tips
This week, Jess & Dormie have a lot of infrastructure news to share and also discuss the 10 things contractors can do to make the most out of these coming busy months
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 2 6051132b15862
Republicans: Infrastructure Bill Means Funding for Roads, Bridges; Not Climate Change or Social Justice
Congressional Republicans are pushing back against the Biden's ambitious infrastructure proposal, warning that any plan that strays from core transportation priorities to one that tackles climate change and social justice won't get GOP support
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (1)
Study: COVID-19 Cost Illinois Over $1 Billion in Transportation Infrastructure Revenues
One year in, gas tax revenues and transit ridership continue to lag pre-pandemic levels
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
AASHTO Report Highlights How Infrastructure Investment Benefits States
State DOT projects provide both quality of life and economic benefits to American communities large and small
March 25, 2021
Wirt 1080x1080 (1) (1)
Maximize Your Pavement Quality with VÖGELE Equipment
March 17, 2021
View
Ease of machine operation is a huge deciding factor when purchasing a new machine. Learn how VÖGELE Pavers truly work for you.
Slide 3
Over One-Third of U.S. Bridges in Need of Replacement
According to the annual bridge report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, there are 175 million daily crossings on over 45,000 structurally deficient U.S. bridges in poor condition.
March 23, 2021
164262031 448412383108605 60724327961689318 O
Next Steps for Biden's Infrastructure Plan
President Biden’s economic advisers are pulling together a sweeping $4 trillion package to boost the economy, reduce carbon emissions and narrow economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan
March 23, 2021
Hi Vis
How to Maintain Safer Work Zones
Crystal May, vice president of Safety and Environmental Operations at CRH Americas Materials offers these tips for contractors looking to help improve worker safety both inside and outside of the work zone
March 19, 2021
Eziv Shadow
Carlson Paving EZIV Front Mount Screed
March 22, 2021
An Old Industry Gets a New Anthem
Sponsored
An Old Industry Gets a New Anthem
Introducing the all-new 2021 Leeboy 8520 Raised on Blacktop Special Edition Paver. Equipped with an extensive list of custom features. Click to learn more.
April 1, 2021
Road Botics Cities Report
RoadBotics Ranks Roads in 20 Cities Based on Objective Measures
Company's 2021 U.S. Cities Road Report assessed 75 miles of roadway in 20 cities to demonstrate smartphone app that analyzes condition based on road images. Results give measure how poor road networks really are to drive infrastructure investments
March 22, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 19 112848
Photo-based Inspections Capture Data and Cut Disputes on Public Infrastructure Projects
Learn how HeadLight’s photo-based inspection technology can efficiently capture project data, encourage greater collaboration between stakeholders, quickly resolve problem areas and minimize disputes on public infrastructure projects.
March 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (1)
87% of Contractors Predict Steady Revenue Streams for 2021
Concerns about finding skilled workers, material costs and steel tariffs still linger for construction business owners though according to the latest data released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
March 18, 2021
An interactive dashboard created by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association provides a clear look at how and where all 50 states use their federal highway program funds.
Federal Investment Helped Advance 22,000 Highway Improvement Projects in 2020
State governments leveraged $29 billion in federal funds to advance $70 billion in highway improvements during fiscal year 2020.
March 17, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Eight States Testing User-Based Mechanisms for Highway Funding
The FHWA has awarded $18.7 million in “Surface Transportation System Funding Alternatives” grants to multiple projects that will test new user-based funding methods for highways and bridges
March 16, 2021
Woa20 1200x400 Banner 071320 Honoring
World of Asphalt Celebrating 20 Years, Honoring 20 Construction Companies
World of Asphalt has selected twenty asphalt companies to receive $500 toward attending the 2022 show in Nashville in honor of its 20th anniversary..
March 16, 2021
Con Vector Maxam Asphalt Heater
Maxam ConVector Liquid Asphalt Heater / Agitator
March 16, 2021
NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazardous areas and using the driverless vehicle intead.
13 Infrastructure Projects & Technologies Changing the Construction Industry
The American Society of Civil Engineers has unveiled 13 groundbreaking infrastructure projects and programs that are transforming the way engineers plan, build and adapt to the nation’s infrastructure needs
March 11, 2021
141004323 3474564109333402 5146903995859663160 O
How the Construction Industry is Adapting to Life Without Tradeshows
It's more important than ever for the asphalt industry to keep moving forward. Educational opportunities are still happening and companies are also continuing to innovate their construction equipment. Here's how to stay up to date.
March 15, 2021
With these funds, states and localities have been given broad authority for the use of this assistance which takes pressure off transportation budgets and could allow some funds to flow to infrastructure-related activities.
What Does the $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package Hold for Infrastructure?
The American Rescue Plan signed in to law by President Biden includes $10 billion in new funding for infrastructure projects.
March 12, 2021
Adobe Stock 285399661
COVID-19 Vaccination Helps Maximize the Safety of Your ‘Essential Worker Family’
Your employees continued good health keeps your company operational, talk with them about vaccination for COVID-19
March 12, 2021