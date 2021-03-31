Steve Cole Appointed Western Region Dealer Sales Manager at Dynapac North America

Dynapac North American announced the appointment of Steve Cole as dealer sales manager – Western US region, reporting to Jamie Roush. Cole comes back to Dynapac after a brief hiatus most recently as general manager, China Rental Division at LiuGong Machinery and prior as country manager, China for HERC Rentals. From 2010 to 2016, Cole worked for Dynapac as VP of Sales and later as business line manager for Dynapac USA. Cole also brings a wealth of knowledge from his time spent at Volvo Construction Equipment and Ingersoll Rand.

"Steve brings an immediate knowledge of road construction as a whole, as well as a thorough understanding of our products and dealer network," Jamie Roush, VP of Sales at Dynapac North America says. "He already has strong relationships with many of the dealers in the territory and will begin cultivating new relationships to fill open dealer areas in the western region."

"I am very excited to be back with Dynapac and helping expand our product in the western region," Cole says. "Over the last few years Dynapac has done a tremendous job at expanding their product portfolio and offering value added features to their machines; such as Seismic and Oscillation.”