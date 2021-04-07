Family-Owned Construction Company Purchases 12 Dynapac Rollers

Cobleskill Stone Products has invested in new equipment to help continue company growth

April 7, 2021
Dynapac North America LLC
T'mara Deridder (left) with her grandmother Elaine Sheldon (right). They are roller operators at Cobbleskill Stone and are standing with Mike Moore, Vice President of Cobleskill Stone (middle).
T'mara Deridder (left) with her grandmother Elaine Sheldon (right). They are roller operators at Cobbleskill Stone and are standing with Mike Moore, Vice President of Cobleskill Stone (middle).
Dynapac Fayat Group Red Black Final

Elaine Sheldon, grandmother and T'mara Deridder granddaughter, are Cobleskill Stone Products equipment operators on a roll, thanks to the company investing in new Dynapac roller equipment. The two highly skilled operators are part of an experienced team of 10 responsible for compacting blacktop on road projects throughout New York State.

The company's recent investment has seen a fleet of new equipment purchased to support its growing business with twelve new rollers from Dynapac regional dealer, Anderson Equipment Co.

Cobleskill Stone has also supported its operators by investing in the very latest CC5200 VI rollers which the business is now using with intelligent compaction control. These machines have already been supporting key road projects with the New York State Department of Transportation.   

Support Means Everything

As a family run business, Cobleskill Stone has been a part of its local community since 1954. A key part of its ongoing success is based on its staff's skills, as Mike Moore, vice president of Cobleskill Stone explains: "We pride ourselves in looking after our people and being a longstanding and inclusive employer in the community. There is no better example of this than two of our operators running our larger Dynapac CC5200 VI rollers. Elaine Sheldon is one of our best operators and she has been with us for 23 years. In June 2015, we were proud to welcome her granddaughter T'mara Deridder who was trained by Elaine right from day one. She has also now become one of our leading operators." 

Moore knows that it's incredibly important for his company to invest in the right solutions for their customers and that means knowing they have the backup equipment and support needed to deliver projects to ever tighter deadlines.

"This is why we have built a strong and long-term relationship with the Dynapac brand, working with both Anderson and the Dynapac team," Moore says. "A great example of how this helps our business is how Dynapac dealer sales manager, Sean Engle, has helped our team develop our proposition and skills throughout our journey. We have also had great support from the Dynapac and Anderson teams, as we move into using intelligent compaction control. This technology is now available on the Dynapac equipment and in our case training from Topcon Solutions for our operators, has help us quickly get to up to speed using the GPS enabled technology."

Moore says his team has also benefitted from great support from the Anderson Equipment Co. team, led by Steve Kenny.

"This has been a constant throughout all new equipment introductions, demos, walk-arounds and service support," he adds. "This ongoing relationship helps us get the most out of our machines, using new technologies and equipment to optimize our performance on the jobsite. Equally by keeping our equipment in great condition, we can achieve industry-leading uptime, helping us to maintain a competitive advantage." 

Building Brand Loyalty

As part of the fleet investment, Cobleskill Stone has also opted for an extended warranty program on its new CC5200 VI rollers, working with Anderson to build this into the fleet finance package for the equipment.  

"Ever since we started working with Cobleskill Stone over 30 years ago, they have been a real brand advocate," Steve Kenny at Anderson says. "They love the build quality of the products, and together, we have developed a strong relationship with the team, who are very proactive in identifying any maintenance required. We also get to know the equipment very well, so we can recommend any preventative maintenance to maintain the high uptime levels they demand."

Talking about operating the rollers with the latest technology, T'mara said: "I have been operating the equipment for some time now. What I like is how comfortable and simple it is to control. As I also work on quite busy sites, the visibility from the front and back of the roller is very good, which helps me feel like I can keep other people safe onsite."

More recently, T'mara said she has enjoyed learning about the capabilities of the Dynapac CC5200 VI rollers as they support intelligent compaction technology.

"This comes with a display in the cab that gives me all the information about the job and it is very easy to understand," she said. "Having had training on using this 3D technology I now know how to upload the models into the system and how to follow them on the display. I particularly like the fact that this technology also visualizes the compaction levels reached. For example, I can now see my work in real-time with completed areas highlighted on my in-cab display. It's certainly the way forward, especially for larger jobs.” 

Moore knew the importance of the intelligent compaction technology to growing his business. 

"The move to intelligent compaction was very swift and smooth, as we had already been introduced to the possibility of integrating this technology on Dynapac rollers with Steve Kenny demonstrating the technology," he said. "This allowed us to confidently specify the technology within a bid for a key project, which we won.

“As soon as we were awarded the job, Steve and his team very quickly worked with us to coordinate the delivery of the machine, installation of the added sensors and display needed to use the intelligent compaction solution. Having trained our highly experienced operators, we are already delivering all the benefits of a 3D enabled Dynapac machine to our clients." 

Cobleskill Stone has already proven the benefits of the new rollers, and as more work is bid, the company is taking full advantage of the productivity and quality benefits associated with using its Dynapac roller fleet. 


Recommended
Smart Loa
6 Questions to Correctly Size a Generator
Correctly sizing a generator for a customer is vital to taking the best care of your generator fleet. Here are six simple questions to ensure the generator suggested to the customer is correct for their application.
April 6, 2021
Boston Dynamics robot video
Most Read Construction Tech Stories of March 2021
2021 is shaping up to be another year of accelerating tech innovation in the construction industry. Read about what’s happening in the world of drones, asset tracking and more.
April 1, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 6, 2021
Latest
167545766 10215051577721109 4651901627349494695 N
Construction Adds 110,000 Jobs in March
The industry has added 931,000 jobs since April 2020, recovering 83.6% of the jobs lost during earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 2, 2021
Cu Phoenix Rap
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: City of Phoenix Test Drives RAP
Most-read construction stories include construction management innovations emerging from COVID-19, PPP deadline extended, four trends behind the explosion in construction technology adoption, Q&A on floor sealers and polishable concrete overlays
April 2, 2021
Investment V2
Industry Responds to Biden Infrastructure Plan
The American Jobs Plan is a comprehensive infrastructure package that will create millions of good paying jobs and make America more competitive. Here's a breakdown of the proposed spending and potential issues with the plan.
April 1, 2021
167151123 4052361494815931 7305218077857119082 N
Steve Cole Appointed Western Region Dealer Sales Manager at Dynapac North America
March 31, 2021
Dsc 9103
$2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Welcomed But Tax Hikes to Pay for It Called 'Dangerously Misguided'
The multi-trillion dollar plan would dramatically boost infrastructure spending, but concerns have emerged over federal requirements, such as project labor agreements, and the proposed corporate tax increases to pay for it
March 31, 2021
Social Media 1080x1080 (2)
Using Hamm Intelligent Technology to Advance Compaction
April 21, 2021
New roller technology available today is engineered to help operators achieve more precise and consistent rolling patterns and density results.
Adobe Stock 369135706
Pavement Coatings Technology Council Hopeful for 2021
While there are no guarantees for what tomorrow’s landscape will look like, PCTC members are hopeful our employees are back in full swing with their teams sooner than later.
March 31, 2021
166053199 146727227359751 7099883167972251130 O
First Infrastructure Bill to Address Roads, Bridges; Second to Focus on Social Issues
White House confirms that the first proposal will likely address physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges and efforts to expand rural broadband access…the second will cover issues such as child care and health care.
March 29, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 03 30 At 10 24 16 Am
New Caterpillar Utility Compactors to Feature Compaction Measurement Technology
Three new tandem and combination utility compactors were introduced to deliver increased productivity, efficiency, simple operation and easy maintenance
March 30, 2021
Cm20210304 E91d1 Fabc5
Caterpillar Introduces Five New Soil Compactors to the Market
The CS10 GC, CP11 GC, CS11 GC, CP12 GC & CS12 GC were all introduced to help meet customer demand
March 30, 2021
Rammers deliver a high impact force making them an excellent choice for cohesive and semi-cohesive soils.
Choosing the Right Soil Compaction Equipment
Having the right equipment on hand will ensure you're laying a solid base for your project
March 30, 2021
Img 4233
Education Key to Success at RAP Management
With a focus on producing high-quality and sustainable mix designs, the Ohio-based producer works to overcome the old school mindset surrounding recycled asphalt materials.
March 29, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 6, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 2 6051132b15862
Republicans: Infrastructure Bill Means Funding for Roads, Bridges; Not Climate Change or Social Justice
Congressional Republicans are pushing back against the Biden's ambitious infrastructure proposal, warning that any plan that strays from core transportation priorities to one that tackles climate change and social justice won't get GOP support
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (1)
Study: COVID-19 Cost Illinois Over $1 Billion in Transportation Infrastructure Revenues
One year in, gas tax revenues and transit ridership continue to lag pre-pandemic levels
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
AASHTO Report Highlights How Infrastructure Investment Benefits States
State DOT projects provide both quality of life and economic benefits to American communities large and small
March 25, 2021
Wirt 1080x1080 (1) (1)
Maximize Your Pavement Quality with VÖGELE Equipment
March 17, 2021
View
Ease of machine operation is a huge deciding factor when purchasing a new machine. Learn how VÖGELE Pavers truly work for you.
Slide 3
Over One-Third of U.S. Bridges in Need of Replacement
According to the annual bridge report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, there are 175 million daily crossings on over 45,000 structurally deficient U.S. bridges in poor condition.
March 23, 2021
164262031 448412383108605 60724327961689318 O
Next Steps for Biden's Infrastructure Plan
President Biden’s economic advisers are pulling together a sweeping $4 trillion package to boost the economy, reduce carbon emissions and narrow economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan
March 23, 2021
Hi Vis
How to Maintain Safer Work Zones
Crystal May, vice president of Safety and Environmental Operations at CRH Americas Materials offers these tips for contractors looking to help improve worker safety both inside and outside of the work zone
March 19, 2021
Eziv Shadow
Carlson Paving EZIV Front Mount Screed
March 22, 2021
Img 2793 C E1609885062288
Tarmac Tri-Mix Warm Mix System
March 22, 2021
Road Botics Cities Report
RoadBotics Ranks Roads in 20 Cities Based on Objective Measures
Company's 2021 U.S. Cities Road Report assessed 75 miles of roadway in 20 cities to demonstrate smartphone app that analyzes condition based on road images. Results give measure how poor road networks really are to drive infrastructure investments
March 22, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 19 112848
Photo-based Inspections Capture Data and Cut Disputes on Public Infrastructure Projects
Learn how HeadLight’s photo-based inspection technology can efficiently capture project data, encourage greater collaboration between stakeholders, quickly resolve problem areas and minimize disputes on public infrastructure projects.
March 19, 2021