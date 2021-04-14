World of Asphalt Named to “Fastest 50” Growing Trade Show List

The 2019 edition of the World of Asphalt Show and Conference/AGG1 Academy at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis was recognized by Trade Show Executive magazine’s COVID-delayed “Fastest 50” growing shows.

“We’re very proud of the success we experienced with World of Asphalt’s last in-person show in Indianapolis,” said Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff. “This, combined with the success of the World of Asphalt People, Plants & Paving Digital Conference held last month makes us all the more excited as we gear up for 2022 when we move to the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.”

World of Asphalt Show & Conference was ultimately recognized as:

#21 in Percentage of Growth in Total Attendance

#34 in Percentage of Growth in Number of Exhibiting Companies

#96 in Percentage of Growth in Net Square Feet

The 2021 show, originally planned for the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, was converted into an all-digital conference in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and asphalt paving professionals can still access the education content, and professional development hours, on-demand at WorldOfAsphalt.com.

The next World of Asphalt Show and Conference and AGG1 Academy opens March 29-31 in Nashville, Tenn., registration opens in October.