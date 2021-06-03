Initiative Helps Engineering & Construction Industries Restart Projects Stopped by COVID-19

A number of projects halted during COVID-19 have come back online, but others around the globe are just starting the initial stages of relaunching. Restarting a project is not as simple as just updating the schedule to the new restart date. Many issues need to be addressed, including the implementation of new measures as a result of COVID-19 impacts.

While the world is progressing in terms of social distancing, virus testing, vaccination lines and an economy turned upside down, there are a myriad of related issues that can have an even greater impact on restart, if not properly handled. They include matters such as:

staffing

materials storage and protection

partially completed construction packages

contract issues

labor support

infrastructure that has been sanitized and secured for effective use, and more

To ensure a smooth path for the engineering and construction industries to restart projects, Pathfinder, an independent project management consulting and training firm, has launched the Project Slowdown/Restart planning initiative. This initiative provides an efficient facilitation effort using the proven Construction Industry Institute (CII) Construction Readiness Assessment (CRA) tool, modified to address COVID-19 and/or other project slowdown issues. This tool, integrated with the Construction Restart Execution Plan, has been practiced over many successful initiatives to demonstrate the benefits of effectively addressing typical as well as recent pandemic construction restart issues.

The program is designed to allow teams to gain the benefits of not only the CII research-driven Construction Readiness tool, but also the 45+ years of experience that Pathfinder brings through the facilitation of cost-effective, targeted reviews and working sessions. Its five-phase approach can be adjusted based on how far you have progressed in the project schedule at the time of shutdown.

PHASE 1: Project Slowdown Conditions

PHASE 2: Project Restart Objectives

PHASE 3: Identify Restart Gaps (CRA)

PHASE 4: Closure of Gaps

PHASE 5: Project Restart

Find more information the initiative, as well as on each phase of the process, at https://www.pathfinderinc.com/project-restart-planning