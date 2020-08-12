United Rentals Shares 9 Key Protocols for Equipment Rentals

COVID-19 protocols in the company's playbook include contactless drive-up service and pre-rental and last-touch disinfecting.

August 12, 2020
United Rentals Inc.
20160810 173410
United Rentals 10893270

United Rentals Inc., the industry’s largest equipment rental provider, shares nine key protocols at the core of its response to COVID-19. Following the onset of the pandemic, the company acted quickly to implement new measures for the safety of its employees and customers, both inside and outside its branches. The added protocols expand on the company’s industry-leading commitment to best safety practices, training and communications.

“Now, more than ever, construction and industrial companies are looking for assurance from partners that business is being conducted in the safest possible way,” said Antwan Houston, director of operations preparedness for United Rentals. “In early March, we prioritized the development of guidelines to ensure safe, continuous operations for our internal teams and customers. This playbook has been operationalized company-wide, with the flexibility to adapt to a fast-changing environment.”

Untied Rentals has detailed the following nine protocols for safe operations implemented in response to COVID-19: 

Contactless and Worksite Protocols

  • Drive-up Service and Designated Drop Zones: United Rentals offers contactless drive-up service that lets customers pick up or drop off equipment in designated areas without going inside the branch.
  • Last-Touch Disinfecting: United Rentals drivers disinfect commonly-touched surfaces upon delivering equipment at a worksite. This is the second time equipment is disinfected before it is put in the customer’s hands (see Pre-Rental Disinfecting below). 
  • Driver Precautions: United Rentals drivers maintain safe social distancing at customer sites and wear a mask when a safe distancing is not possible. 
  • Digital Capabilities: Customers of United Rentals can browse equipment, schedule rentals and designate equipment off-rent from their computer or mobile app for a contactless transactional experience. This enhances safe access to the industry’s largest rental fleet of construction, industrial and specialty solutions. 

In-Branch Protocols 

  • Pre-Rental Disinfecting: In addition to performing safety and mechanical checks, United Rentals disinfects equipment before each rental, paying particular attention to controls, latches, seat belts and other high-touch surfaces.
  • Social Distancing: United Rentals personnel maintain safe social distancing at branches and equipment yards, delineated by floor decals.
  • Plexiglass Counter Barriers: United Rentals branches have installed plexiglass barriers at service counters to provide added protection during in-person transactions.
  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): United Rentals requires face coverings where social distancing cannot be achieved, and requires additional PPE as needed. The company provides PPE to its employees and where available, to customers who need it to enter the branch.
  • Communications: United Rentals has a strong communications infrastructure that delivers consistent safety messaging across its more than 1,160 branches. Protocols are emphasized at daily safety huddles with branch teams. In addition, periodic employee town halls reinforce top-down safety messaging, and constant input from branch and district managers ensure that local conditions are taken into account.

For more information on how United Rentals approaches safety and COVID-19, visit the United Rentals website or watch the company’s safety webinars.   

Recommended
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
ABC Reports Monthly Construction Input Prices Rise Again in July
“The global and national economies have been coming back to life despite the lingering pandemic, helping to push construction materials prices higher,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
August 12, 2020
Closed Sears Store With Label Scar Over Entrance, Hudson Valley Mall, Kingston, Ny
Amazon.com on the Verge of Pouring Money into Mall Remodeling
The e-commerce giant is talking to the nation’s largest mall owner about filling empty anchor-store space to complete its plan to deliver purchases as fast as you can drive to the store
August 11, 2020
How financing can exponentially grow your business
Sponsored
How financing can exponentially grow your business
The idea of debt gets many people nervous, but should it? While there are no crystal balls, successful business owners know how to leverage financing, which, believe it or not, is one of the key ways to grow your business.
August 10, 2020
Latest
Snorkel Logo 4140ab4f
Snorkel Joins CAT Allied Vendor Program
Snorkel, a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, announces its partnership with Caterpillar Inc. as a preferred vendor for The Cat Allied Vendor Program.
April 29, 2020
Skyjack is producing PPE to help local hospitals with the COVID-19 efforts.
Skyjack, Linamar Produce PPE, Ventilators for COVID-19 Efforts
Linamar Corporation’s Skyjack division received a request via social media from a local medical professional, prompting the revival of a promotional item which has new relevance today.
April 25, 2020
Medical-related rental equipment is in high demand.
Local Rental Equipment Sales Surge Due to COVID-19 Needs
According to WilmingtonBiz.com, a local rental equipment company has seen sales soar for several types of rental equipment.
April 21, 2020
According to the California Rental Association, its Executive Director Dale Blackwell has died. He was 65.
CRA Executive Director Dale Blackwell Passes Away
California Rental Association Executive Director Dale Blackwell has died. He was 65.
April 20, 2020
United Rental2
United Rentals Announces Drive-Up Service, Clean Equipment
United Rentals is offering drive-up service to allow customers to maintain social distancing when renting equipment, which has been disinfected.
April 17, 2020
Users can now request contract signatures and payments in one easy step, converting quotes into reservations seamlessly.
Point of Rental Takes Next Step, Adds Free Online Payment to eSign Deal
Point of Rental has taken one more step with their eSign product, adding an eSign & Pay option.
April 16, 2020
Team members from Genie, a Terex brand, headquartered in Redmond, Washington have been working on a concept that will allow them to produce medical equipment for a local hospital.
Genie Team Produces COVID-19 PPE for Local Hospital
To help address the need in their community, team members from Genie, a Terex brand, headquartered in Redmond, Wash., have been working on a concept that will allow them to produce medical equipment for a local hospital.
April 14, 2020
Ara Logo Rgb
ARA Takes Measures To Protect Rental Owners Amid COVID-19
Working closely with owners and agencies, the ARA has taken several steps to address the coronavirus outbreak and protect its members and their workers.
March 20, 2020
Photo Of Parked Yellow Forklift Truck 2523921
Santana Equipment Expands Arizona Operations
Santana Equipment announced that it is expanding its Arizona operations just seven years after opening its first satellite location in Phoenix.
November 22, 2019
Genie Gs 4655 Scissor Lift
Terex AWP Shares Third Quarter 2019 Results
Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), driven by the Genie and Terex Utilities brands shares its segment-specific third-quarter results.
October 30, 2019
Blurred Background Close Up Construction Machinery 1139553
Herc Holdings Reports 2019 Third Quarter and Nine Months Results
Herc Holdings Inc. reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
October 24, 2019
Getty Images 1079995840
Prevent, Predict and Prescribe with Today’s Software Solutions for Maintenance
Today’s management software programs make it easier than ever before to be proactive about fleet maintenance, provided you have the know-how and manpower to take advantage of the technology.
September 12, 2019
How financing can exponentially grow your business
Sponsored
How financing can exponentially grow your business
The idea of debt gets many people nervous, but should it? While there are no crystal balls, successful business owners know how to leverage financing, which, believe it or not, is one of the key ways to grow your business.
August 10, 2020
Img 9381[1]
Manitou Group Reinvents Training with New Center
The new structure offers a training environment specifically designed for the machines' clearance that will more effectively address dealers' growing demand for training.
October 16, 2019
The Co-Founders of Gearflow.com set out to build an online marketplace by equipment rental, for equipment rental.
Gearflow.com Raises $1.1 Million in Funding to Elevate Construction Equipment Rental
The funding will be used to accelerate product development and growth the team.
October 15, 2019
Auction
Auction Offers Hundreds of Aerial Lifts and Rental Equipment in Dispersal Sale for Aerial Access Equipment
Tiger Group to auction a multi-million- dollar offering of aerial equipment and rental- ready assets on October 22nd and 23rd as part of the equipment rental company's wind-down.
October 15, 2019
Trackunit
Trackunit and Point of Rental Join Forces to Empower Rental Customers
The partnership will dramatically reduce equipment downtime, allow rental companies to provide the best service possible, and empower customers to see exactly what is expected from rental companies without interrupting front counter operations.
August 7, 2019
Baseplan1
Baseplan ERP Software
Dedicated to helping businesses increase productivity and reduce costs, Baseplan stresses the importance of investing in a software system that automates, streamlines, and connects every department of a business to maximize efficiencies.
June 12, 2019
Por And Equipment Watch
Point of Rental, EquipmentWatch Announce Integration
Using the EquipmentWatch API, this integration will allow rental consultants to see detailed specifications when looking at item records, making it easier to determine which items will be the proper size, weight, or horsepower to get the job done.
June 12, 2019
Unlock It Image2
UnlockIt Self-Serve Rental Lockers
UnlockIt allows rental businesses to provide self-service rental, rental on demand, and after-hours parts pickups with smart lockers.
June 5, 2019
Siriuse Rentalsoftware
Orion Field Service Management
Orion software announced the launch of its Field Service Management solution. As part of its Sirius e platform, it’s a complete dispatching and mobile solution for the maintenance and service Work Orders in the field.
May 29, 2019
Intempologo
Synergy Equipment Selects InTempo to Accelerate Growth of Rental Operations
Synergy Equipment, a dealer with 13 equipment rental and sales locations across Florida and Georgia, has selected InTempo’s ERP software to unify and support the growth of its rental operations.
May 2, 2018
Kenneth Chapman, president of Grandpaw&rsquo;s Tool Shed Rental, Eastland, Texas, wins the Ditch Witch RT30 National Demo Days Sweepstakes at The Rental Show.
The Ditch Witch Organization Congratulates Three Winners of Its RT30 National Demo Days Sweepstakes
Ditch Witch announces winners of its RT30 National Demo Days Sweepstakes at The Rental Show, Feb. 10-12, 2014. Each day of the three-day show, the organization awarded a winner with use of a Ditch Witch RT30 for one full year.
March 25, 2014
C-Tech Industries Announces ARA Scissor Lift Giveaway Winner
Theros Equipment, Sterling, VA, is the winner of the 2005 refurbished SkyJack 3219 outfitted with the following C-Tech components; control box and joystick, battery charger, decals and more.
March 12, 2014