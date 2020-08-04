AED Foundation’s Construction Career Aptitude Test Soon to Launch

As the AED Foundation (AEDF) continues to address the industry's skills gap through its Vision 2024 plan, the soon-to-launch Construction Career Aptitude Test aims to help address the workforce shortage starting at the high school level.

August 4, 2020
AED Foundation
The AED Foundation saw the need for an aptitude test that would allow students the opportunity to see where they stand before committing to an industry program.
The AED Foundation saw the need for an aptitude test that would allow students the opportunity to see where they stand before committing to an industry program.
Saulo Mohana on Unsplash
Aed Foundation

As the AED Foundation (AEDF) continues to address the industry's skills gap through its Vision 2024 plan, the soon-to-launch Construction Career Aptitude Test aims to help address the workforce shortage starting at the high school level. More specifically, the Construction Career Aptitude Test is designed for students age 13-17 with interest in the equipment industry.

The AED Foundation saw the need for an aptitude test that would allow students the opportunity to see where they stand before committing to an industry program. Students can then make an informed decision on their career path through the industry by identifying their strengths and weaknesses. The Foundation hopes this free aptitude test will offer valuable information that will inspire students to enter a field they are passionate about within the equipment industry.

The purpose of the 50-question Construction Career Aptitude Test is to allow students and instructors to evaluate student knowledge and understanding of the industry from an early age. The AED Foundation hopes to provide this test to help students understand the range of topics typically covered in a program that will help prepare them for their future. Some of these topics include measurement, mechanical reasoning, general mathematics and basic electrical.

Executive Vice President of The AED Foundation, Jason Blake, states, "The Construction Career Aptitude Test offers organizations the first look at students' understanding of the industry. This test provides in-depth insight and benchmarking data on a student's starting point that will provide organizations with the knowledge needed to help each student excel."

The test will be easily accessible online to students through their organization's login. After completion, results are readily available to the organization for review. Students and instructors can determine the student's overall test score and scores for each subject category within the test. This data can help instructors determine what topics may prove challenging for each student, taking some of the typical guesswork out of the equation when students first begin a program.

The AED Foundation will continue to develop resources that are beneficial for individuals and the industry as a whole. AEDF is excited to help the next generation of workers meet their career goals while combatting the industry workforce shortage.         

Recommended
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 4386476
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Excludes Funding for State DOTs
State departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects and keep workers employed but the Senate HEALS Act excludes funding for infrastructure
August 3, 2020
Grayscale Photo Of Road Closed 3907990
Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls
Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report released this week by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
July 27, 2020
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
July 7, 2020
Latest
Many ACI Chapters, who have already begun to take advantage of this opportunity, are seeing higher attendance numbers and increased engagement.
ACI Webinars Highly Attended
Any ACI Chapter in good standing can offer unlimited webinars on a date, time and topic of their choosing.
July 2, 2020
With modern finishing equipment, achieving overall floor flatness and levelness has made it easy for flatwork finishers.
What are FF and FL numbers?
Since it was introduced in the 1970s, F-numbers have proven to be useful in measuring and improving concrete floor flatness and levelness. With modern finishing equipment, achieving overall floor flatness and levelness has made it easy for flatwork finish
May 27, 2020
Siham Al Shanti
ACI Announces Middle East Fellowship Recipient
ACI has named the recipient of the Middle East Fellowship for the 2020-2021 award year.
May 27, 2020
The $5,000 scholarship will be administered by the ACI Foundation and awarded annually to undergraduate students who are enrolled in a bachelor&apos;s degree program in civil engineering or construction management from an accredited institution of higher education.
ACI Foundation Announces the Roger S. Johnston Memorial Scholarship
The $5,000 scholarship will be administered by the ACI Foundation and awarded annually to undergraduate students enrolled in a bachelor's degree program in civil engineering or construction management.
May 23, 2020
Customer Service 10860910
Exceptional Customer Service Starts with Confidence
Customers want to know that the employee they are working with is confident and will be able to serve them in a professional manner.
September 17, 2019
LafargeHolcim recently awarded several scholarships.
LafargeHolcim Awards Scholarships for Skill Development
LafargeHolcim recently announced the names of the eight recipients of the 37th Annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship, an award open to children of employees of LafargeHolcim companies in the United States.
May 16, 2020
The significance of properly and safely handling equipment.
Ditch Witch Offers New Equipment Operation Training Modules
The Ditch Witch certified training modules are available for stand-on skid steers, walk-behind trenchers, ride-on trenchers and roto witch drilling attachment.
May 7, 2020
Dsc 8302 5a8ae7e7040af
How to Recruit Gen Z to the Construction Industry
Move over Millennials, Generation-Z workers are ready to take your jobs and here’s why they’ll succeed
May 1, 2020
Alphabet Class Conceptual Cube 301926
What Does Coaching and Mentoring Mean in the Construction Industry?
Industry expert Ken Monlux discusses how to use both for the betterment of your business
March 23, 2020
Umb1 Cbfl Transparent
Serious Labs Unveils Universal Motion Base for VR Simulators
The versatile prototype can be used for safety training across seated machines and vehicles.
March 10, 2020
Simulations used in the Leading Safety Works simulation program will be based on actual events rooted in construction or utility applications.
Crane Industry Services Introduces Behavioral Simulation Safety Training Certification
The Leading Safety Works program establishes critical, effective and lasting connections between project and people strategies
March 10, 2020
Photo by Shivendu Shukla on Unsplash
Sexual Harassment Training in Construction: Tips and Myths
Traliant CLO Andrew Rawson discusses the ins and outs of sexual harassment training for the construction industry.
March 2, 2020
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
July 7, 2020
2020 02 24 Conexpo Crew Safety Logo
Industry Tackles Work Zone Safety Training with New Online Tool
The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) released CrewSafety: Work Zone Training, a series of web-based work zone safety training modules specific to the asphalt road construction industry
February 24, 2020
Cm Labs Gps
CM Labs Simulations Unveiling Most Advanced Excavator Training Exercise at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
February 20, 2020
Airline 03
Virtual Reality Airline Maintenance Module Available for Lifts
Virtual reality module provides advanced hands-on training and assessment in a risk-free environment for airline maintenance crews
February 19, 2020
Vortex Edge Max
CM Labs Launches Affordable Simulator to Bridge the Skills Gap
Vortex Edge Max entry level heavy-equipment simulator for contractors and training organizations to debut at CONEXPO 2020, booth F100911 in the Festival Hall
February 10, 2020
Study shows 73% of construction companies rely on their supervisors and foremen to deliver safety training to jobsite workers.
Study: Influence of Supervisors on Construction Safety Rising
Engaged jobsite workers continue to be a critical part of safety programs, and new data show that construction firms rely on supervisors’ leadership to improve safety
February 6, 2020
With CM Labs Instructor Operating Station (IOS) instructors can now make changes to exercises on the fly.
CM Labs Simulation Instructors Can Customize Simulation Exercises on the Fly
CM Labs to showcase innovative new training customization capabilities at CONEXPO 2020.
January 28, 2020
Apprentice
Illinois Sees Success with Construction Apprenticeship Programs
More than 85% of all apprenticeship enrollment in Illinois is in the construction sector, making the industry’s apprenticeship system one of the state’s largest privately-financed post-secondary institutions
January 6, 2020
Cmlabs Wheel Loader Press Release
Wheel Loader Simulator Training Pack
CM Labs' Wheel Loader Simulation Training Pack includes advanced earthmoving techniques as well as guided learning features for faster skills acquisition.
December 12, 2019
Taking the initiative requires forethought, purpose and calculates the right timing for the right action.
The Power of Taking the Initiative with Construction Customers
The power of taking initiative can move you and your reputation with customers, suppliers and your own employees to greater heights of respect and satisfaction
December 10, 2019
Construction Worksite Istock Gettyimages 510309946
Teaching the Basics…Again!
Reality is that training new employees is an ongoing task as new workers continue to enter the industry and your company; these six tips can help
December 9, 2019
Right Candidate Free Digital Photos
Developing Decision Makers to Take a Lead
Your employees should be trained to make the decisions you pay them to make.
December 9, 2019