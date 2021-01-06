The AED Foundation Distributes 4,800 Plus Technical Tests

The AED Foundation distributes more than 4,800 technical tests, that help dealers ensure they are hiring qualified applicants that fit their dealership’s needs, since 2015.

January 6, 2021
AED Foundation
Screenshot 2021 01 06 132132
AED Foundation
Aed Foundation

The AED Foundation (AEDF) has distributed more than 4,800 technical tests since 2015. Technical tests are utilized for multiple purposes by organizations within the equipment distribution industry.

One method commonly used by companies that purchase technical tests is to pre-screen technician applicants before hiring them. Technical testing offers the opportunity to measure an individual’s strengths and weaknesses in their technical knowledge, making it beneficial for prospective employees and current technicians.

The AED Foundation’s Executive Vice President and COO Jason Blake stated, “The AED Foundation is committed to offering services that will help the equipment industry succeed. With technical testing, dealers can ensure they are hiring qualified applicants that fit their dealership’s needs. This testing was developed by industry professionals and doubles as a way for dealers to recognize how they can help current employees to improve their skill set.”

The Foundation’s technical tests were created by 24 technical equipment experts, who represent dealers, equipment manufacturers and technical colleges. The questions align with the AEDF National Construction Equipment Technical Standards, currently in its 9th edition.

With many schools, universities and recreational courses transitioning classes to virtual learning this year, AEDF is proud to continue to offer its technical testing entirely online. Testing is available 24/7 to organizations, with a proctor present online through the test's duration to ensure test integrity.

Related
The AED Foundation saw the need for an aptitude test that would allow students the opportunity to see where they stand before committing to an industry program.
AED Foundation’s Construction Career Aptitude Test Soon to Launch
August 4, 2020
Aed Foundation
AED Foundation
June 22, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 12 05 57 Pm
[VIDEO] AED Foundation's Sole Purpose is to Overcome Technician Shortage
March 12, 2020
Peter Mayr, managing director of Liebherr USA, Co. accepts the AED Foundation Partner Award in Chicago on January 14, 2020.
Liebherr Receives AED Foundation Partner Award
January 23, 2020
Recommended
Data Graph Phone Technology
How a VoIP Phone System Can Help Your Business
Contractors today face numerous challenges. Missing calls from clients, prospects or the public shouldn’t be one of them.
January 1, 2021
Total construction spending has risen to a record high on housing, but private nonresidential construction declined for the fifth-straight month in November, while public nonresidential spending slipped for the fifth time in the past six months.
US Construction Spending Sets a Record in November Despite Nonresidential Shrinkage
The value of total U.S. construction put in place rose 0.9% on soaring residential spending even as the pandemic-softened economy continues the nonresidential construction slump
January 5, 2021
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
January 1, 2021
Latest
The Webasto CV Standard Battery System can be scaled to provide the power necessary for a range of equipment types.
Advancements in Battery Systems for Heavy Equipment are Increasing
Continued developments in battery technology are bringing about higher power capabilities and additional use cases in the heavy equipment industry.
December 28, 2020
Marco Righi Flash Battery Premio Dei Premi Immagine+text
Flash Battery CEO Receives Award from President of Italy
President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, awarded Flash Battery's CEO, Marco Righi, the Premio dei Premi award for the company's investment in research and innovation on the development of cutting-edge, competitive technology.
December 17, 2020
Motion Industries President Randy Breaux
Motion Industries' President Wins Biz Journal's CEO of the Year Award
Birmingham Business Journal presents Randy Breaux, Motion Industries' President, the 2020 CEO of the Year Award for being an elite leader, within a company of over 300 employees, in the industrial manufacturing and distribution industry.
December 17, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Taking Care of Your Construction Equipment Undercarriage
If you don't measure your equipment undercarriage regularly you're throwing money out the window.
December 16, 2020
Dsc 3367
Bendix Tech Tips Series Shares the ABCs of Winter Prep
Bendix Tech Tips series provides information on proper upkeep for air, brakes and control system components for safe vehicle operation.
December 15, 2020
Jdps And Deutz 5fd19edd0318e
John Deere Power Systems Partners with Deutz to Develop Low Horsepower Engine
John Deere Power Systems and Deutz aims to close a gap in the market by developing and sourcing components for a low horsepower range engine up to 130 kilowatts.
December 11, 2020
Beyond providing more tractive effort, rubber track undercarriages contribute to high flotation, low ground pressure, machine stability and a smooth ride.
Choose and Use Compact Track Loader Tracks Wisely
These selection, maintenance and operating tips can help extend track life for your compact track loaders.
December 9, 2020
Oil Freedigitalphotos
A Single Oil Solution for Light-duty Equipment
Equipment size, type and application are important but not the only considerations in deciding whether to use a TO-4 oil versus an FDAO.
December 2, 2020
202 C0185 Edit(1)
Old World Industries Introduces BlueDEF PLATINUM
BlueDEF PLATINUM is designed to significantly reduce harmful deposits in the selective catalytic reduction system.
December 1, 2020
Excavators At Jobsite Freedigitalphotos
How Lubricants Combat Friction and Wear
To eliminate (or reduce) frictional wear, lubricants must have the correct viscosity as well as the appropriate anti-wear or extreme-pressure additive chemistry.
November 25, 2020
Bkt Bhuj Icu Center Covid 2
Construction Tire Manufacturer BKT Opens COVID Treatment Center
BKT opens the first contactless COVID-19 E-ICU Care center at Bhuj manufacturing plant in India
November 17, 2020
Kohler Check App Fb
Kohler Engines CheckApp
A smartphone application for the monitoring and maintenance of Kohler engines
November 12, 2020
To create its rankings, G2’s Grid Report calculates satisfaction and market presence of fleet management software based on reviews collected in 2020, through Sept. 2.
Top Fleet Management Software Programs Ranked in Report
G2, a company that aggregates user reviews for business software, has released its Fall 2020 Grid Report.
November 11, 2020
Left to Right: Sarah Lee (Army, Founder of Waypoint Vets), Jonathan Parrish (Air Force), Kevin Blanchard (Marines), Chris Myers (Air Force), Van Booth (Army), Marisa OlGrady-Kessner, Jolene Raciborski (Army), Daniel Smith (Army), Joe Makouske (Marines), and Jonathan Zambella (Marines, Owner of Zion Guru).
Hot Shot's Secret Donates $10,000 to Waypoint Vets Utah Canyoneering Adventure
Company covers expenses to help unite and empower veterans through outdoor activities.
November 11, 2020
Case Tco Webcast 571830
CASE Hosts Webcast on Lowering Construction Fleet Total Cost of Ownership
Interactive online webcast will cover topics from proper equipment operation and utilization to best service practices and equipment specification/purchase strategies.
November 10, 2020
Adaptive Image Copy img
Comparing a Typical Hydraulic Oil to Certified Clean Hydraulic Oil
In today’s precision equipment with extremely tight clearances, particles as small as one to 10 microns (millionths of a meter) can cause severe, performance-impairing damage.
November 4, 2020
Excavator Istock Gettyimages 000004891481
Recommendations When Mixing Greases
Be aware of these changeover precautions and procedures when changing the grease type being used in your equipment.
October 28, 2020
Honda Gcv200 And Gcv170 Pressure Washer Engines Hero Shot Pair
Honda Engines New GC Series Models for Pressure Washers
Honda Engines is launching two, all-new GC Series engines designed specifically to increase the performance of pressure washers, enhancing the user experience and making jobs easier.
October 27, 2020
Img 1612
Eliminate Downtime Movement to Create Data Sharing Blueprint for Construction Industry
Phase two of the movement will drive creation of the construction industry’s first blueprint for data sharing to create value and clarity across the supply chain.
October 21, 2020
Properly maintaining an excavator-mounted mulching attachment ensures it can perform at its best and avoids downtime.
How to Maintain Excavator-mounted Mobile Mulchers
Planning preventive maintenance for excavator-mounted mulcher attachments can eliminate potential downtime and allow you to better budget your maintenance costs.
October 20, 2020
Hot Shot's Secret Green Fleet Oil
Hot Shot’s Secret 10W-30 Green Diamond Fleet Diesel Engine Oil
Formulated for use in diesel-powered vehicles that experience extreme temperatures, heavy loads, stop and go operations or high airborne particulates.
October 13, 2020
Western Global Fcp1800 Studio
Western Global FUELCUBE FCP1800 Fuel Tank
The stackable 1,800-gal. tank features double-walled, 110% containment and internal baffles.
October 13, 2020
Miller Remote Technologies Bobcat 260 Efi Remote Start Stop
Miller Remote Solutions for Engine Drives
Remote Start/Stop on Bobcat welder/generators and Remote Output Panel Kit for Miller engine drives reduce exposure to potential jobsite hazards.
October 13, 2020
Graco G Mini Compact Automatic Lubrication Pump
Graco G-Mini Compact Automatic Lubrication Pump
Small footprint fits more types of machines in several applications including off-road equipment.
October 13, 2020