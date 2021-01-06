The AED Foundation Distributes 4,800 Plus Technical Tests

The AED Foundation (AEDF) has distributed more than 4,800 technical tests since 2015. Technical tests are utilized for multiple purposes by organizations within the equipment distribution industry.

One method commonly used by companies that purchase technical tests is to pre-screen technician applicants before hiring them. Technical testing offers the opportunity to measure an individual’s strengths and weaknesses in their technical knowledge, making it beneficial for prospective employees and current technicians.

The AED Foundation’s Executive Vice President and COO Jason Blake stated, “The AED Foundation is committed to offering services that will help the equipment industry succeed. With technical testing, dealers can ensure they are hiring qualified applicants that fit their dealership’s needs. This testing was developed by industry professionals and doubles as a way for dealers to recognize how they can help current employees to improve their skill set.”

The Foundation’s technical tests were created by 24 technical equipment experts, who represent dealers, equipment manufacturers and technical colleges. The questions align with the AEDF National Construction Equipment Technical Standards, currently in its 9th edition.

With many schools, universities and recreational courses transitioning classes to virtual learning this year, AEDF is proud to continue to offer its technical testing entirely online. Testing is available 24/7 to organizations, with a proctor present online through the test's duration to ensure test integrity.