ANMOPYC Becomes Newest AED Member

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced that the Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment (ANMOPYC) has become the newest member of AED to develop its distribution network and be up-to-date on latest trends.

February 2, 2021
AED Foundation
Screenshot 2021 02 02 135839
Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment
Aed Foundation

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced that the Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment (ANMOPYC) has become the newest member of AED. Based in Zaragoza, Spain, ANMOPYC is a sector, private and non-profit organization founded in 1982 to protect the interests of the Spanish construction, public works and mining companies, while contributing to strengthening their presence in foreign markets.

“We are pleased to welcome the Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment to the AED family,” stated AED President and CEO Brian P. McGuire. “We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship as we continue to provide resources and enhance the membership experience for our North American distributor members.”

“We are confident our partnership with AED will quickly impact the market development for our members in the North American market. AED is the best organization for our manufacturing companies to work with to develop their distribution network and know the current trends through the use of their services, industry knowledge and events like CONDEX at AED Summit,” stated Jorge Cuartero, ANMOPYC director.

ANMOPYC participated in AED’s 2020 Summit and the Conference Dealer Expo (CONDEX) in Chicago, representing its members in bringing their products to the North American market for distribution. 

