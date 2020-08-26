AED Foundation’s Pipeline for Success Model Shows How to Meet Workforce Goals

There are two key components to meeting the goal of 10,000 technicians in the next few years: accredited programs and apprenticeship programs.

The AED Foundation’s Pipeline for Success model demonstrates the steady increase in technicians that will enter the industry in the next few years, with the goal to reach 10,000 technicians by 2024. This is part of the foundation’s Vision 2024 goal to reduce the workforce shortage.

There are two key components to meeting the goal of 10,000 technicians in the next few years: accredited programs and apprenticeship programs.

A future technician will enter through an AEDF accredited college program or an industry recognized apprenticeship program. In the Pipeline for Success model, the number of technicians entering the workforce is shown to increase every year. This is, in part, due to the foundation’s efforts to expand the number of accredited college programs across North America.

By providing more opportunities to prospective students, the number of students attending and graduating from these programs will grow. This increased accessibility will aid the foundation in meeting its Vision 2024 goal, while bringing more technicians into the workforce.

Apprenticeship programs are an option for individuals who don’t have access to an accredited school program. Apprentices often work at a dealership in their area, where they receive hands-on training and are tested on their skills to prove competency. Both apprentice programs and accredited schools produce technicians, which is critical to reducing the skills gap and ensuring that equipment dealers will be able to fill in-demand diesel service technician positions in the future.

The AED Foundation’s Executive Vice President and COO, Jason Blake, says, “The AED Foundation is determined to provide resources for aspiring technicians through whichever path is best suited for them. Whether one wants to become a student in an accredited program or an apprentice at a dealership, both have the opportunity to become technicians. These two outlets will help the foundation to achieve the goal of putting 10,000 technicians into the workforce by 2024.”

Through accredited college programs and apprentice programs, the foundation plans to meet its Vision 2024 goal of putting 10,000 skilled technicians into the workforce. The AED Foundation estimates that about 80% of these technicians will come through accredited college programs, while the other 20% will come through apprentice programs.

By helping more individuals become technicians, The AED Foundation aims to significantly reduce the industry workforce shortage. For more information, contact Linley Thompson, at lthompson@aednet.org.

AED has submitted its application to be the Standard Recognized Entity (SRE) to the Department of Labor. The association is anticipating the confirmation by October 2020.