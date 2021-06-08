Zello Launches Dispatch Hub for Safer Driver-Dispatch Communications

Dispatch Hub is a new solution that modernizes dispatcher-driver communications with push-to-talk technology, dispatcher workload sharing, call queuing, location tracking and message replay.

June 8, 2021
Zello
Zello, a push-to-talk voice messaging service for job sites, has announced the launch of Dispatch Hub, a new solution that modernizes dispatcher-driver communications with push-to-talk technology, dispatcher workload sharing, call queuing, location tracking and message replay.


Zello replaces a traditional radio with any smartphone or tablet, extending the range to anywhere with Wi-Fi or cellular data service. Leveraging this, Dispatch Hub enables dispatchers and drivers to communicate in near real-time over long distances, often in dynamic operating environments. By placing dispatch operators and drivers’ calls in a queue, Dispatch Hub enables a more streamlined, more efficient, and less stressful communication workflow.

Dispatchers can prioritize calls as a team, distribute call load, and focus on one message at a time. Drivers are safer as a result, receiving fast one-on-one replies to their messages so they can focus on the road. With analytics from Zello on call wait times, consistent problem areas and real-time map and traffic data, users can continuously improve their dispatch center performance.

Zello Dispatch Hub’s New Features:

● Shared Call Pool enables dispatchers to become a high-performance relay team, working together with ease to reply quickly and reliably every time.

● Operational Analytics provides visibility into team inefficiencies to continuously optimize operations.

● One-to-One Calling for Dispatchers ensures 1:1 talk with any driver, without talking over other drivers. This reduces radio fatigue and eliminates extra chatter on a channel.

● Message Replay allows for the replay of any incoming message, ensuring there’s no such thing as a missed call.

● Broadcast Messages combines the power of radio broadcast with the efficiency of 1-to-1 communication. Emergency alerts and other company- or team-wide announcements can be broadcast to a large group.

● Call Received Alerts communicate to drivers that their message has been received so that they can focus on the road.

● Communication is clearer, safer, and more reliable with HD audio quality Live Voice between drivers and dispatchers. Drivers can also send images to dispatchers.

● Realtime Maps provide helpful context so dispatchers can assist drivers without needing to ask for location.

Within the construction and building materials industries, Zello is working with customers such as Bechtel, Cemex, Knife River Corp., LafargeHolcim, Martin Marietta, Silvi, and is fully integrated with solutions from Trimble, Command Alkon, Coretex and others.

“The world of drivers and dispatch operators involves a constant state of movement, multi- tasking, and navigating unpredictable situations. Drivers are primarily occupied with driving and traffic safety, while dispatchers have to track schedules, field customer requests, monitor three to four different software platforms, and serve as a lifeline for a fleet of drivers on the road, providing guidance and information to assist them in their mission,” says Bill Moore, CEO of Zello. “Great dispatchers need effective tools to prevent overload, distribute call loads across a team, and ensure drivers are answered quickly, even at the busiest times. Our new Dispatch Hub feature streamlines and simplifies this entire process.”


