SkillSignal Compiles Multiple Sources’ Guidance on Construction COVID-19 Protection

SkillSignal compiled a workbook full of guidance on how construction operations can protect people on job sites from coronavirus transmission.

The document combines CDC and OSHA requirements with best practices, recommendations and practical direction gathered from articles, online resources and from countless conversations with experienced construction professionals. SkillSignal interviewed safety professionals from Lear Corporation, the New York Building Congress, Associated General Contractors of America and American Society of Safety Professionals.

The content is intended to help inform creating a pandemic operations program essential to safely reopen and expand projects and worksites. The information is organized into chapters to facilitate customizing a program to fit your unique operations.

Each chapter, or “booklet,” focuses on a different topic and includes all relevant materials related to its main subject: goals, recommendations, sample forms, checklists, and other resources.

Booklets cover a wide range of topics, including:

Setting up a pandemic response field team

Superintendent and foremen preparation and training

Workers and subcontractors training and communications

Download the SkillSignal COVID-19 Safe & Prepared Guide For Construction Worksites