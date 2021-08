Two or more members of a contractor's construction crew who reported positive cases of COVID-19 or exposure to positive cases of the coronavirus, shut down a $5 million project in Durango, Colo., according to the-journal.com.

The work includes intermittent center-lane medians, upgrades to a traffic signal and improving a crosswalk. The Colorado Department of Transportation is not concerned with the project’s time frame.

