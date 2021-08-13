OSHA Issues Updated Guidance to Protect At-risk Workers from COVID-19

Updated guidance issued today by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is intended to help employers protect at-risk workers from the coronavirus. Reflecting the latest developments in science and data, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27, the updated guidance expands information on appropriate measures for protecting employees in higher-risk workplaces with mixed-vaccination status workers, particularly for industries where there is often prolonged close contact with other workers and/or non-workers.

OSHA’s latest guidance recommends that fully vaccinated workers in areas of substantial or high community transmission wear masks in order to protect unvaccinated workers. It also advises that fully vaccinated workers who have close contacts with people with COVID-19 wear masks for up to 14 days unless they have a negative coronavirus test at least three to five days after contact.

"OSHA continues to emphasize vaccination as the optimal step to protect workers and encourages employers to engage with workers and their representatives to implement multi-layered approaches to protect unvaccinated or otherwise at-risk workers from the coronavirus," a statement from the U.S. Department of Labor noted.

OSHA will continue its enforcement efforts to ensure workers are protected from the coronavirus while on the job, including through the National Emphasis Program (NEP) on COVID. The agency launched the NEP on March 12, 2021, to focus on companies that put the largest number of workers at serious risk of contracting the coronavirus, and on employers that engage in retaliation against employees who complain about unsafe or unhealthful conditions or exercise other rights under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. A revision issued July 8 adjusted the targeted industries to those most at risk for COVID-19 exposure, while still including healthcare and non-healthcare sectors.

Information provided by U.S. Department of Labor and edited/enhanced by Becky Schultz.