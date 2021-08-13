OSHA Issues Updated Guidance to Protect At-risk Workers from COVID-19

Updated guidance expands information on appropriate measures for protecting employees in higher-risk workplaces with mixed-vaccination status workers

August 13, 2021
Becky Schultz
Occupational Safety & Health Administration
As part of its updated guidance, OSHA continues to emphasize vaccination as the optimal step to protect workers.
As part of its updated guidance, OSHA continues to emphasize vaccination as the optimal step to protect workers.
Adobe Stock/Pixel-Shot
50517172 2503268396367511 6531766717360635904 N

Updated guidance issued today by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is intended to help employers protect at-risk workers from the coronavirus. Reflecting the latest developments in science and data, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27, the updated guidance expands information on appropriate measures for protecting employees in higher-risk workplaces with mixed-vaccination status workers, particularly for industries where there is often prolonged close contact with other workers and/or non-workers.

OSHA’s latest guidance recommends that fully vaccinated workers in areas of substantial or high community transmission wear masks in order to protect unvaccinated workers. It also advises that fully vaccinated workers who have close contacts with people with COVID-19 wear masks for up to 14 days unless they have a negative coronavirus test at least three to five days after contact.

"OSHA continues to emphasize vaccination as the optimal step to protect workers and encourages employers to engage with workers and their representatives to implement multi-layered approaches to protect unvaccinated or otherwise at-risk workers from the coronavirus," a statement from the U.S. Department of Labor noted.

OSHA will continue its enforcement efforts to ensure workers are protected from the coronavirus while on the job, including through the National Emphasis Program (NEP) on COVID. The agency launched the NEP on March 12, 2021, to focus on companies that put the largest number of workers at serious risk of contracting the coronavirus, and on employers that engage in retaliation against employees who complain about unsafe or unhealthful conditions or exercise other rights under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. A revision issued July 8 adjusted the targeted industries to those most at risk for COVID-19 exposure, while still including healthcare and non-healthcare sectors.

Information provided by U.S. Department of Labor and edited/enhanced by Becky Schultz.

Recommended
Cu 08132021
[VIDEO] The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: VBC Approved to Buy Troubled Katerra Assets
Here's why the most-read construction stories include Hawbaker paying record $21M for Davis Bacon violations, AEC firms 2X more likely to see ransomware attacks, ultra-high-performance concrete coming, is infrastructure politics really about deficits?
August 13, 2021
A weekly site walk with Doxel's digital surveyor .
Doxel Raises $40M from Insight Partners to Scale AI Site Progress Monitoring
Tech is called ‘Waze for Construction’ – a controls platform that monitors job progress with cameras and with data from BIM, budgets and schedules to identify schedule and cost risks that could derail a project before managers know the risks exist
August 12, 2021
Cat Command For Excavators1
Caterpillar Rolls Out Cat Command Remote Control for Excavators
Cat Command for Excavating adds remote-control operating capabilities to select excavator models.
August 12, 2021
Latest
Ipaf Training
Are Your Workers Trained Hard or Hardly Trained?
Elevating Safety spoke to a group of experienced MEWP training and safety professionals from across the industry to provide the following summary of what constitutes quality training and evaluate its importance.
July 14, 2021
Werner Fall Protection Expansion
Werner Fall Protection Anchorage Connectors
Line includes Removable Bolt Concrete Anchors, Mega-Swivel Anchors, I-Beam Sliding and Fixed Anchors, Toggle Bolt Anchor, Rescue Ladders and more.
July 13, 2021
Pyramex Heavy Duty Vest Front Back
Pyramex Heavy-duty Utility Vest
Vest is made from 120-gsm polyester mesh with reinforced seams and has 2-in. silver reflective material with .5-in. contrasting trim.
July 12, 2021
Kenze Analytics Dashboard
Kenzen Data Dashboard Analyzes Workers in Hot and Humid Conditions
System enables companies to identify and address challenges and opportunities related to work in hot and humid conditions.
July 12, 2021
Chiller Body
Chiller Body Custom Freezing Gel Pad Insert
Insert endeavors to help outdoor workers beat the heat this season.
July 12, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
Ipaf Global Safety Report Cover Mockup
IPAF Global Safety Report Highlights Need for Near-miss Data
The latest IPAF Global Safety Report analyses the main causes of serious injuries and fatalities occurring when using powered access machines in the period 2016-2020, and highlights the need to gather more near-miss data from across the industry.
June 29, 2021
Markham 034
As Temperatures Rise So Do Construction Worker Heat Risks
Heat-related construction worker fatalities are rising along with average summer temps. NIOSH offers key steps to help keep workers safe when things heat up on your jobsites.
July 1, 2021
YellowBird and Board of Certified Safety Professionals Collaborate to Expand EHS Opportunities
Partnership benefits businesses seeking on-demand EHS professionals by quickly providing them with the vetted, certified expertise they need.
June 15, 2021
01 Disaster Planning 600x400
How To Weather Any Storm: Tips for Disaster Planning
Pandemic wasn’t the only calamity of 2020 – 22 billion-dollar weather and climate events also set a US record for natural disasters
June 28, 2021
01 Construction Injuries 600x400
The 4 Most Common Construction Injuries (And How To Prevent Them)
Despite increasing focus on construction safety, the latest numbers aren’t great. Here are the keys to avoiding the four main hazards that keep adding injuries
June 28, 2021
Triax Technologies funding
Safety Wearables Startup Receives Investor Funding
The investment in Triax Technologies illustrates the growing interest in using IoT to improve safety on work sites.
June 24, 2021
Situational awareness technology offers precise impulse filtration that reduces harmful sounds while still giving users complete awareness on a jobsite.
Best Practices for Choosing Hearing Protection for Jobsites
With so many sources of loud noises on construction sites, it’s important to understand why hearing protection headphones are an essential form of personal protective equipment.
June 18, 2021
National Weather Service alerts
7 Tools to Forecast Summer Heat on the Job Site
The National Weather Service has several tools, both new and old, to help track the risk of heat when working outside during summer months.
June 22, 2021
A Bright Piece of Mind - The Guardian Angel Personal Light
A Bright Piece of Mind
In interest to keep you safe during the evening, night, and day - one company offers contractors a hands-free portable light mountable to your truck, traffic cone, your high-vis vest, even your hardhat.
June 21, 2021
The Troy Medium-Duty Work Boot
The Troy Medium-Duty Work Boot
The Troy Work Boot features KEEN.BELLOWS FLEX technology and safety features for the construction worker. Designed for carpentry, plumbing, HVAC, electrician, and other construction trades where safety are priority.
June 17, 2021
Pa 1030 Stowed02
How Rental Centers Can Educate Customers on Work-at-Height Safety
Rental businesses should take advantage of National Employee Safety Month and get customers, and employees, up-to-date on safety and working efficiently with these latest work-at-height stats, equipment comparisons, and tips.
June 17, 2021
The Cat S62 Rugged Smartphone
The Cat S62 Rugged Smartphone - "The Boss"
Available exclusively by T-Mobile, the Caterpillar-branded S62 Rugged Smartphone was designed to survive the jobsite as well home life.
June 17, 2021
Road Work Hot Asphalt 570e4ff9caed3
Working Safely in the Heat
As a dangerous heat wave rolls across the country this summer, construction workers need to be extra careful on the job site. Prepare yourself and your crew for the taxing days ahead.
July 17, 2019
Money Stretch100 Dollar
What to Say When Your Customer Says 'Your Price is Too High'
June 15, 2021
Maxresdefault 60c7c69da17de
LafargeHolcim Turns to Zello for Push-to-talk and Dispatch Solution
Learn why LafargeHolcim, one of the world’s largest building materials suppliers, chose to partner with Zello for its push-to-talk and dispatch solution. Spoiler alert: the answers are safety and efficiency.
June 14, 2021
United Rentals Trench Safety 1
United Rentals Shares 5 Toolbox Talk Topics on Trench Hazards and Safe Work Practices
Toolbox talk topics were compiled to help companies increase worker knowledge about trench hazards and safe work practices in trenching and excavation operations.
June 14, 2021
Zello Dispatch Hub
Zello Launches Dispatch Hub for Safer Driver-Dispatch Communications
Dispatch Hub is a new solution that modernizes dispatcher-driver communications with push-to-talk technology, dispatcher workload sharing, call queuing, location tracking and message replay.
June 8, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021