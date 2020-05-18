Tradeworthy Jobs Offering Free Use of Construction Recruiting App

As the nation marches towards a reopen date, Tradeworthy Jobs is offering industry employers free access to an app that directly connects employers with job seekers

May 18, 2020
Three Yellow Excavators Near Front End Loader 1238864
Aleksandar Pasaric/Pexels

Tradeworthy Jobs, the digital start-up dedicated to connecting construction employers directly with trade candidates announced that employers may now list their jobs FREE of charge for the next 90 days on the platform.

Tradeworthy Jobs, which launched on Apple and Android in late 2019, reimagined the way the construction industry recruits, communicates with and hires candidates. Trade laborers seeking employment have the ability to create free user profiles, listing experience, salary requirements and more.

“As our nation rebuilds and we head back to work, Tradeworthy Jobs wants to ensure we are doing our part in connecting job seekers directly to hiring managers,” said Brittany Bainum, founder of Tradeworthy Jobs. “We are proud of this platform and the opportunity to waive all fees for employers. Our hope is we are playing a small part in the rebuilding of our industry.”

Typical monthly subscription fees for employers to post job openings have all been waived for the next 90 days. In addition to creating a company profile and listing available jobs across the country, employers can also leverage the app’s dynamic hiring tools including recruiting, multilingual translation services, referrals and more - all free of charge.

Additionally, employers are able to search job candidate profiles, matching experience with need and are able to immediately - and directly - message them. Candidates also have the ability to connect directly with hiring managers. The platform currently has profiles of thousands of trade laborers looking for work across the country.

To begin a free 90 day trial of Tradeworthy Jobs, visit tradeworthyjobs.com/pricing 

Recommended
Ag Ccorona1a
[Survey] Two-Thirds of AGC Contractors Report Coronavirus Project Delays or Cancellations
Weekly AGC surveys show impact of COVID-19 uncertainty increasingly taking construction work out of the private sector, and cutting payrolls
May 12, 2020
Ag Ccorona Ppp
Treasury Confirms Paycheck Protection Loans Under $2M are in “Good Faith”
New Treasury Department guidance provides safe harbor for firms that received loans of less than $2 million, clarifies repayment from firms that received more and don’t meet good-faith standard
May 15, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Sponsored
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Latest
Massachusetts Carpenters Return to Work after Coronavirus Safety Walk-Out
North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters directed the walk-out on April 6, but on Monday said members would go back to work if contractors commit to measures to limit the spread of the highly infectious virus
April 20, 2020
Workforce Development
[VIDEO] What is the Construction Industry Doing to Solve a Workforce Shortage?
ForConstructionPros.com conducted interviews with various manufacturers and experts while at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 to discuss how construction contractors can help solve the workforce puzzle.
April 6, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Suffolk Shares How Military Veterans are Filling Company's Labor Needs
Suffolk solves labor shortage by recruiting, employing and celebrating military veterans.
April 6, 2020
Steadfast Thumb
[VIDEO] Steadfast Entities Offers Apprenticeship Program for Equipment Operators
Steadfast Entities rents heavy equipment to general contractors. But the company is also a driving force in workforce development for construction equipment operators.
March 16, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Caterpillar’s Think Big Program for Service Technician Workforce Development
Griffin Reome tells us how it works and offers his unique perspective as a graduate of the program.
March 14, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Serious Labs' Jim Colvin Talks About Using Technology to Train the Workforce
Serious Labs uses familiar technologies for training the younger generations.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 1 17 52 Pm
[VIDEO] Veterans a Key Source to Fill Open Construction Positions
David Coe with Orion Talent talks about the terrific resource military talent has been and will continue to be for the construction industry.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 12 05 57 Pm
[VIDEO] AED Foundation's Sole Purpose is to Overcome Technician Shortage
AED Foundation study revealed the technician shortage will be over 73,000 workers overs the next five years.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 7 47 42 Pm
[VIDEO] AGC Says Positive Outlook Continues for Construction Despite Coronavirus Concerns
Ken Simonson, chief economist with Associated General Contractors of America, talks about the outlook for 2020 and how the Coronavirus may impact the industry
March 11, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 8 00 20 Pm
[VIDEO] Sage Construction Researches Evolving Technology Solutions for Workforce Shortage
Sage is trying to find ways to use evolving technology, like drones and robots, to help fill the gap.
March 11, 2020
Inspecting Track Shoes 56e9deca2eebc
AED Report: 73,000 Heavy Equipment Technicians Needed in Next Five Years
The AED Foundation released its latest report compiled by the College of William & Mary entitled “The Equipment Industry Technician Shortage: Reassessing Causes, Impacts and Policy Recommendation.”
March 11, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 10 37 58 Am
[VIDEO] How Simulators Help Train Construction Workers
Drew Carruthers with CM Labs Simulations talks about the uses and benefits of simulators with construction worker and equipment operator training.
March 11, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 9 59 48 Pm
[VIDEO] NAPA Starts Workforce Development Committee
Richard Willis from NAPA talks about the association's workforce development committee, which it started in 2019.
March 11, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 6 16 23 Pm
[VIDEO] Wirtgen Developing Workforce with Center for Training and Technology
Wirtgen's Center for Training and Technology has developed into a platform to reach training needs of the company, dealers, customers and the industry.
March 10, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 6 07 23 Pm
[VIDEO] Serious Labs Applying Leading Edge Technology to Train New Trades Workers
Jim Colvin, president and CEO of Serious Labs, discusses how the company uses leading edge technology, such as virtual reality, to train the next generation of industrial and trades workers.
March 10, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 3 41 33 Pm
[VIDEO] AEM Workforce Development Efforts to Help Construction Contractors
Julie Davis with AEM talks about what the association is doing to help fill the pipelines for manufacturing and the trades.
March 10, 2020
Umb1 Cbfl Transparent
Serious Labs Unveils Universal Motion Base for VR Simulators
The versatile prototype can be used for safety training across seated machines and vehicles.
March 10, 2020
Photo by Shivendu Shukla on Unsplash
Sexual Harassment Training in Construction: Tips and Myths
Traliant CLO Andrew Rawson discusses the ins and outs of sexual harassment training for the construction industry.
March 2, 2020
Women represent a huge segment of workers that are largely untapped for careers in construction. Since 84% of construction companies report not being able to find enough laborers for the work they have in their pipeline, we need to work together to encourage women to try these careers, not deter them with the usual stigmas.
A How-to Guide for Recruiting Women to Construction Careers
From a competitive salary to a rewarding career, women represent untapped potential to help fill the labor shortage
March 2, 2020
Women in Construction (WIC) Week is March 1-7, 2020.
Women in Construction Week is March 1-7 2020
The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will celebrate Women in Construction Week through 118 U.S. chapters to strengthen and amplify the success of women in the construction industry
February 27, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] ‘I Built This’ Program Puts Tools That Launch Careers in Students’ Hands
ConstructReach founder Paul Robinson designed a program to combat construction’s image as ‘an industry that workers fail into’ and solve workforce shortages by building industry diversity.
February 28, 2020
A focus soley on profit may lead contractors to drop the ball on certain aspects of their businesses that seem less important, like team culture.
Investing in Team Culture Helps Retention and Your Bottom Line
Failing to prioritize your company’s culture is a big mistake that can cost owners far more than the investment required to create a healthy culture in the first place.
February 24, 2020
One of the greatest benefits of using a construction time tracking app is that your workers have a stronger sense of accountability.
Increase Construction Productivity with Mobile Time Tracking Apps
Mobile time tracking apps are a great, low-cost way to increase the productivity of your construction business.
February 24, 2020