Tradeworthy Jobs Offering Free Use of Construction Recruiting App

Tradeworthy Jobs, the digital start-up dedicated to connecting construction employers directly with trade candidates announced that employers may now list their jobs FREE of charge for the next 90 days on the platform.

Tradeworthy Jobs, which launched on Apple and Android in late 2019, reimagined the way the construction industry recruits, communicates with and hires candidates. Trade laborers seeking employment have the ability to create free user profiles, listing experience, salary requirements and more.

“As our nation rebuilds and we head back to work, Tradeworthy Jobs wants to ensure we are doing our part in connecting job seekers directly to hiring managers,” said Brittany Bainum, founder of Tradeworthy Jobs. “We are proud of this platform and the opportunity to waive all fees for employers. Our hope is we are playing a small part in the rebuilding of our industry.”

Typical monthly subscription fees for employers to post job openings have all been waived for the next 90 days. In addition to creating a company profile and listing available jobs across the country, employers can also leverage the app’s dynamic hiring tools including recruiting, multilingual translation services, referrals and more - all free of charge.

Additionally, employers are able to search job candidate profiles, matching experience with need and are able to immediately - and directly - message them. Candidates also have the ability to connect directly with hiring managers. The platform currently has profiles of thousands of trade laborers looking for work across the country.

To begin a free 90 day trial of Tradeworthy Jobs, visit tradeworthyjobs.com/pricing