Trinseo Welcomes Joseph Clark as Technical Sales Representative to CASE Team

Trinseo expands its Expands Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers business with recent appointment

November 20, 2020
Trinseo
Trinseo Logo

Trinseo, a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, has announced the appointment to Joseph Clarke as technical sales representative supporting its CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) business.  

Trinseo has recently allocated additional time and resources to CASE, expanding the team and capitalizing on its growth. Deemed a transformational period in Trinseo’s history by leadership, now is an exciting time for Clarke to join CASE and contribute to its success. 

Clarke most recently served as the lead sales representative at Honeywell UOP in Des Plaines, Illinois, where he developed opportunities in personal care markets, odor control in packaging and plastics applications, and moisture scavenging in paints and coatings markets. He began his career as a territory manager at ECOLAB in 1995.  

With over 25 years of experience in the chemicals industry, Clarke specializes in developing new business, managing distribution networks, and executing regional sales strategies. Clarke holds a bachelor’s degree in biological science from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.  

In his new role, Clarke will be responsible for growing Trinseo’s CASE portfolio and developing new business with new applications, new markets, and alternative chemistries. 

