COVID-19 Causes Largest Drop in Construction Confidence Index in History

The impact of COVID-19 has caused the first major drop in the index since its launch in 2017 and is the largest quarterly decline in index history, but contractors optimistic about recovery.

June 23, 2020
Download
U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The Q2 2020 USG Corporation + U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index (Index), released June 23, plunged from 74 in Q1 to 56 in Q2. Two of the index’s three main indicators—confidence in new business and revenue expectations—both fell 26 points, to 50 and 44, respectively, revealing the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the construction industry. However, the third indicator, backlog, dropped only a modest three points, remaining consistent with the first half of 2018. Survey results were largely collected in the month of April, at the height of shutdown restrictions.

The overall drop in the Index stemmed in part from the fact that very few contractors (16%) now express high confidence in the market’s ability to provide new business opportunities in the next 12 months (down from 54% in Q1), and there was a 30 percentage point drop in contractors expecting their revenues to increase (17% in Q2 from 47% in Q1). Meanwhile, the percentage expecting to see their revenues decrease in the next 12 months spiked from 2% in Q1 to 21% in Q2.

Yet several survey findings suggest that the commercial construction industry is poised for recovery. Contractors still have significant backlog, with 60% of contractors reporting they have at least six months of backlog (compared to 69% in Q1). More than eight in 10 (83%) say their revenue will increase or remain about the same in the next year. And, three in four contractors say they have moderate or high confidence that the next year will bring sufficient new business opportunities (and in the next two years, that percentage rises to 93%).

This quarter’s Index also reveals that the commercial construction industry is an important employer and is ready to hire more workers. One in three contractors (32%) plan to hire more workers in the next six months, while nearly half (48%) believe their workforce will stay the same. Only 15% expect to employ fewer people.

“Even as most construction has been deemed essential during the last few months, the loss of new projects and revenue has been severe. This industry is key to our economy, representing three million American jobs and $700 billion in spending," says Christopher Griffin, president and CEO of USG Corporation. “We’re watching closely signs of improvement, as commercial construction can serve as a bellwether for other economic development and recovery.”

Covid-19 Impacts

When the survey was taken in April 2020 the vast majority (87%) of contractors reported they were currently experiencing delays due to the coronavirus outbreak, with 87% expecting delays to continue into the summer and 73% expecting delays will remain in the fall.

However, contractors become less concerned about delayed projects as they look to the future. In April, over a third (35%) of contractors reported that at least 75% of their projects were delayed. Asked to look three months ahead, only 16% of contractors expected the same, and looking six months ahead, only 8% expect at least 75% of their projects to be delayed. 

“No industry has been immune to the devastating impact of Covid-19,” says Neil Bradley, U.S. Chamber of Commerce executive vice president and chief policy officer.  “However, the commercial construction industry appears poised for a quick recovery and a return to growth. This is good news for the economy and the millions of Americans who work in the industry. Congress can help by continuing to support the economy.”

Contractors quickly adapted their operations to comply with new safety guidelines. More than nine in 10 contractors (92%) said they changed work procedures to increase social distancing. And, contractors indicated worker health and safety is top of mind. Given a list to choose from of the most severe Covid-19 consequences for their business, three-quarters (75%) said worker health and safety is a top concern, followed by fewer projects (48%), and increases in workforce shortages (33%).

Asked how the pandemic will change how they do business in the future, contractors said adjustments to safety and work procedures would be the top change. They also expect big changes in more remote work for their staff and paying greater attention to language used in contracts.

The Index is comprised of three leading indicators to gauge confidence in the commercial construction industry, generating a composite Index on the scale of 0 to 100 that serves as an indicator of health of the contractor segment on a quarterly basis. The survey was in the field April 4 - 27, 2020.

The Q2 2020 results from the three key drivers were: 

  • Backlog: The backlog indicator dropped three points to 73 (from 76 in Q1).
  • New Business Confidence: The overall level of contractor confidence dropped to 50 (down 26 points from Q1). 
  • Revenue: Contractors’ revenue expectations over the next 12 months dropped to 44 (down 26 points from Q1). 

The research was developed with Dodge Data & Analytics (DD&A), the leading provider of insights and data for the construction industry, by surveying commercial and institutional contractors. 

Recommended
Spring rains left this foundation with standing water in the excavation. Concrete placements should take place promptly before saturation of the grade occurs.
Standing Water in Prepared Footings: A Problem or a Precaution?
The Concrete Foundations Association addresses the concern for structural integrity of concrete footings due to water in the excavation.
May 6, 2020
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
E Sub
3 Profit-Preserving RFI Tips for Construction Project Management in the Field
RFIs usually resemble a fork in the road: the longer it takes to get information to the field supervisor, the longer your field team risks working in the wrong direction
June 18, 2020
Latest
Caterpillar Acquires Company Focused on Robot and Autonomy Technology
Caterpillar has acquired select assets and hired employees from robot and autonomy technology solutions company Marble Robot, Inc.
June 19, 2020
Tai S Captures 0 I52 Fch Njo U Unsplash
As More Businesses Reopen, Worker Safety and Health Remains OSHA Priority
OSHA reminds employers that worker safety remains a priority amid both coronavirus and common workplace hazards
June 19, 2020
Astec Industries to Cease Production at Telsmith Manufacturing Facility
Production activity at Wisconsin manufacturing facility is part of Astec's decision to close Telsmith
June 19, 2020
104606327 2033501353460649 4412950910013178018 O (1)
Construction Employment Rebounds in May
Although job numbers are still below what they were in 2019, new data for the entire construction market shows that overall the sector recovered some of the jobs lost in April.
June 19, 2020
Ace
Architecture, Construction and Engineering Mentor Program Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 Crisis
ACE Mentor Program of America takes mentoring virtual with launch of ACE Student Resources Online
June 19, 2020
Dsc 0225
Survey Data Shows Construction Activity Returning To Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Survey shows construction activity is returning to pre-coronavirus levels in many parts of the country and some firms are beginning to add workers
June 19, 2020
Close Up Photo Of Gray Concrete Road 1197095
AED President Says 'No More Excuses' on Infrastructure Investment
AED's Brian P. McGuire urges bipartisan action stating it is "long overdue for our leaders in Washington to provide substantial, long-term surface transportation investments."
June 19, 2020
Psg Guardian%20 Retractable%20 Hll
Guardian Retractable HLL
PSG's Guardian Retractable HLL (horizontal lifeline) is for use in either fall arrest or fall restraint applications.
June 18, 2020
Getty Images 121785732
Paycheck Protection Program Fixes Implemented by Small Business Administration/Treasury
More than $100 billion is still available under PPP and the last day to apply for a PPP loan is June 30, 2020
June 18, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
The Infrastructure Trickle Down Effect
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 18 At 7 30 49 Am
Why Infrastructure Investment Can't Wait
At the end of September, the last surface-transportation reauthorization expires. New federal infrastructure legislation can be a path to addressing problems that will only get costlier and more cumbersome without a major bipartisan push now.
June 18, 2020
Business owners make the most money when they spend 33% of their time building loyal customer relationships, spend 33% of their time leading their management team, and spend 33% of their time (or less) actually doing work.
Business Owners Have to Focus Priorities to Have a Successful Company
If you put long-term priorities first and focus on what will give you the biggest return on energy, you’ll have lots of time for the important things in your business and personal life.
June 17, 2020
Bird S Eye View Of Three Houses 1546166
Builder Confidence Jumps in June as Housing Rebound Gets Underway
Builder confidence climbs as housing stands poised to lead a post-pandemic economic recovery
June 17, 2020
Dsc 0232
How to Restart Your Business In An Uncertain Construction Environment
Contractors need to put a plan in place for a more profitable restart of their construction business, as well as to prepare for PPP loan uncertainty.
June 16, 2020
20100527 0058
ABC Report: Safety Best Practices Can Make Construction Companies 827% Safer
Report shows using proactive safety practices can reduce recordable incidents by up to 88%, making the best-performing companies 827% safer than the industry average
June 16, 2020
Verizon Integrated Video
Verizon's Integrated Video for Fleet Helps Improve Driver Behavior for Fleet-based Customers
Integrated Video is a smart dash-cam solution that intelligently captures and automatically classifies harsh driving events in near-real time, providing video analysis that can be used to help keep drivers safe on the road.
June 16, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
NYC Contractor AA Jedson Co. Sees Working Around Coronavirus Easier On-Site than in the Office
New York metro general contractor AA Jedson's president talks about how the company is back to work on all of its sites after the coronavirus pandemic shut sites down.
June 15, 2020
Bill Oxford Ox Ghu60 Nwx U Unsplash
ARTBA Applauds Court's Decision on Federal COVID-19 Safety Mandate
Transportation builders association says the ruling assures that the transportation construction industry can use proven workplace best practices to protect its workers
June 15, 2020
Cs May 2020 Summary1
Construction Starts Post Small Gain in May on Several Large Projects
Although COVID-19 continues to influence starts activity, several large projects boosted construction activity for the month
June 15, 2020
You never know what relief programs you might be eligible for or when you might need assistance in the future.
What Pandemic Relief is Available for Small Business Owners?
Even if you’ve only seen a slight decline in your business income due to COVID-19, it pays to check into these relief programs and the traditional loans available to small businesses.
June 8, 2020
When wet cutting with diamond blades, make sure you have ample water on the blade for dust suppression to prevent hazardous silica dust from becoming airborne.
How to Safely Cut and Drill Concrete and Other Materials
Expert tips help construction equipment operators to optimize safety during cutting and drilling operations.
June 8, 2020
If you consistently deliver a higher level of professionalism than you once did eventually the truth will show up in your branded image. However, screw up a handful of times with the wrong customers and your brand can be trashed in a matter of months.
Managing Your Construction Business Brand
Knowing your brand will help with sales and marketing as well as business and employee improvements
June 9, 2020
In addition to staying hydrated by drinking lots of water, here are six other tips with scientific backing to help you stay cool while working in the heat.
6 Scientifically Proven Hacks to Stay Cool While Working in Heat
These science-backed tips can help you keep cool in any heat wave
July 7, 2017
Annie Spratt Vk84 O5n O2 Ho Unsplash
OSHA Adopts Revised Enforcement Policies For Coronavirus
As states begin reopening their economies, OSHA has issued two revised enforcement policies to ensure employers are taking action to protect their employees
May 20, 2020