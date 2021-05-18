Yanmar Compact Equipment Welcomes New Dealers in Texas, Alabama, California, Washington

Yanmar Compact Equipment announced the introduction of five new dealers to its network.

May 18, 2021
Yanmar America Corp.
Yanmar Compact Equipment
Yanmar Compact Equipment announced the introduction of five new dealers to its network.
Yanmar Compact Equipment

Yanmar Compact Equipment announced the introduction of five new dealers to its network.

The company added Carrollton, Texas-based ROMCO Equipment Company with eight locations; Corona, Calif.-based Volvo Construction Equipment & Services with six locations; Montgomery, Ala.-based Stone Equipment Company with one location; Bremerton, Wash.-based Sherlock Equipment Sales with one location; and Wenatchee, Wash.-based Rowe’s Tractor with one location.

“Dealers are absolutely vital to our success,” says Jeff Pate, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America director of sales. “As the first point of contact with the end user, we need to be able to trust that our dealers have a passion for the Yanmar brand and what it stands for. We are pleased to add new dealer partners who share our values.” 

The new dealers will offer Yanmar’s compact excavators, tracked carriers and wheel loaders. This includes the SV40 compact excavator, designed specifically for the North American market and featuring power, digging force and lifting capacity. The SV40 is one of Yanmar’s nine excavators purpose-built to overcome the most challenging conditions. The equipment delivers performance, fuel conservation and flexibility, backed by Yanmar’s four-year/4,000-hour compact excavator warranty. 

Yanmar Compact Equipment dealers also feature the company’s tracked carrier lineup. The carriers’ durable rubber tracks provide the high-flotation, low ground pressure capability to productively operate in difficult-to-access muddy conditions,  while minimizing ground disturbance areas. 

Additionally, the new dealers will offer customers the company’s articulated wheel loaders, featuring power and versatility in a compact, nimble package, allowing for navigation in tighter spaces. Powered by Tier 4 Final diesel engines, they lift and move heavy loads.

Related
Yanmar's new midi-excavator SV60 with the ViPPS hydraulic system operates smoothly and simultaneously, even while traveling.
Yanmar Celebrates 50th Anniversary of its First Mini-Excavator
April 23, 2018
Yanmar Evo Center Ribbon Cutting 03
Yanmar America Opens EVO//CENTER with a Focus on Sustainability
November 6, 2017
Spec Sheet: Yanmar V12 Compact Wheel Loader
June 20, 2017
Recommended
Construction Starts Chart April 2021 A
Dodge Data: Nonresidential Construction Gains Can’t Overcome Cooling in Single-family Housing Starts
Construction starts slipped in April as the once-hot single-family housing market cooled substantially due to higher building costs.
May 18, 2021
The concept involves first a cement-based mixture, with small amounts of short carbon fibres added to increase the conductivity and flexural toughness. Then, embedded within the mixture is a metal-coated carbon fibre mesh – iron for the anode, and nickel for the cathode. After much experimentation, this is the prototype which the researchers now present.
Rechargeable Batteries Made of Cement Now Possible
Researchers presented a prototype of a rechargeable cement-based battery - applications could range from powering concrete sensors, LED lighting, 4G connections, or paired with solar panel technology.
May 18, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Latest
Takeuchi 2020 Cobb Dealer Award
Cobb County Tractor Recognized as Takeuchi’s Top Sales Volume Dealer
Takeuchi-US has recognized Cobb County Tractor of Marietta, Ga., for having the highest sales volume of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020.
May 18, 2021
Minnich Shawn McLaren
McLaren Appointed as Minnich West Coast Sales Manager
Shawn McLaren is Minnich Manufacturing's new West Coast sales manager.
May 18, 2021
Construction Starts Chart April 2021 A
Dodge Data: Nonresidential Construction Gains Can’t Overcome Cooling in Single-family Housing Starts
Construction starts slipped in April as the once-hot single-family housing market cooled substantially due to higher building costs.
May 18, 2021
The conveyor pit started at 12 in. concrete and ended up to be 18-in. thick, with No. 8 rebar on 10-in. centers.
Three-Person Team Demos Concrete Plant Lean and Mean
Gopher Specialty Rentals demolishes a former concrete batch plant with lots of equipment and very few people in harm’s way, for an ‘impeccable’ safety performance
May 17, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Rebar Contractor Proves Women Have a Place as Ironworkers
Jacqueline Pruitt tells how she proved herself in the strenuous rebar installation trade and positioned herself to found Marvella Steel Placers, plus provides insights on how other women might forge their own career path in construction.
May 17, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Jobs Table 5 7 2021
April Construction Employment Goes Unchanged
Over the last year, the industry has added 917,000 jobs, recovering 82.4% of the jobs lost during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 17, 2021
Cu Back Pain Kevin Neuburger Adobe Stock Images
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Lifting Isn't the Only Reason for Construction Back Pain
Most-read construction stories include when to use walk-behind trenchers, stand-on skid steers, and vacuum excavators, how to gain visibility into construction material delivery, Construction News Tracker, another measure of construction’s supply problem
May 13, 2021
Oregon Tool founder
Blount Inc. Rebrands as Oregon Tool
Blount, Inc. unveiled a new corporate name that positions it for growth while honoring its heritage: Oregon Tool.
May 14, 2021
When developing an Industry 5.0 program, you first need to identify operational goals and over-arching business ambitions. You can then identify which performance metrics matter most toward achieving those goals.
Unlock Industry 5.0 with a Human-centered Approach to Fleet Management
Industry 5.0 promises an exciting future in the construction space, in which construction sites will connect equipment and operators to understand how to increase equipment uptime.
May 14, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Agile Financial Planning Calls for Digital Transformation in Construction and Other Industries
A recent survey shows 80% of finance executives can’t forecast beyond one year, underscoring the need to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and adopt more agile, cloud-based planning, budgeting and forecasting technology.
May 14, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 10, 2021
Adobe Stock 402091768
Promoting ‘Employee Power’ for Success
One of the best ways you can improve your business is by making sure your employees know you will honestly evaluate any suggestions they bring to you.
May 10, 2021
Heavy Lifting Isn't the Only Reason Behind Construction's Expensive Back Pain Problem
Heavy Lifting Isn't the Only Reason Behind Construction's Expensive Back Pain Problem
The average concrete worker spends 71% of an average day performing motions that increase the risk of fatigue-based back injuries. But recognizing the problem is only half the battle - figuring out solutions is what matters.
May 11, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5fa95551edbce 1 5fb69e88e68b8
Beat Heat Stress with Worker Monitoring Devices and Mobile Software
Heidi Lehmann of Kenzen talks about how her company’s body monitoring devices and technology keep construction workers safe on the job site.
May 11, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Track the Cash and Get Digital with Billing to Boost Your Business Cash Flow
Track your cash balance daily and follow these tips to speed collections and improve liquidity of your construction business.
May 10, 2021
David Brian Ward, CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: OSHA Enforcement Changes Coming Soon
Most-read construction stories include inflation and a tough transition to the post-COVID construction economy, Ford F-150 technology increases towing and hauling safety, benefits of hauling asphalt in live-bottom trailers, Top 5 industry trends to watch
May 7, 2021
Dodge 2
Large Increase in Institutional Building Planning Pushes Dodge Momentum Index Upward
There were 13 projects with a value of $100 million or more that entered planning in April, pushing the Index upward by 8.6%.
May 7, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Show Them the Money: Use High-paying Construction Jobs to Get Prospective Employees' Attention
A look at 15 high-pay construction jobs provides insight into the financial benefits of construction careers – and could be a useful tool to attract new hires.
May 7, 2021
Cu 05062021
[VIDEO] The Week’s Top 10 Construction Stories: 11 OSHA Enforcement Changes Coming
Why the most-read construction stories include inflation and a tough transition to the post-COVID construction economy, Ford F-150 technology increases towing and hauling safety, benefits of hauling asphalt in live-bottom trailers, Top 5 industry trends
May 7, 2021
Screenshot 2021 05 06 144011
State of the Rental Industry: 2021 Report
Coming off a challenging year, 2021 holds optimism for the rental industry.
May 6, 2021
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
Cnt 05062021
Construction News: How to Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charge Stations?
GM to build second, $2.3B battery plant, Dodge construction starts up 2.3% in March, particle-board prices up 64.9% and lumber prices up 83.4% over 12 months, how to locate lead water pipes to replace them?
May 6, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 10, 2021