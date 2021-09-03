Cojali to Attend Utility Expo

Cojali U.S.A. plans to attend the Utility Expo from Sept. 28-30 in Louisville, Ky.

More than 800 companies of the construction industry will meet at the Utility Expo to share new technologies and innovations. The major players will be there, too; Caterpillar, Volvo CE, John Deere, Case, Terex, Bobcat, etc.

The show will be a great moment to share with the heavy-duty industry the capabilities of Jaltest OHW: an aftermarket diagnostics tool designed for construction companies, yellow-iron fleets, rental companies and manufacturers.

Jaltest OHW is the only aftermarket solution that brings diagnostics, dealer level bidirectional tests, technical information and troubleshooting in the same software and one-click away.

At the Utility Expo, the Jaltest OHW team will have the opportunity to show advanced diagnostics that are now available for every construction company with a tool. This solution allows them to connect with more than 150 different makes including, of course, the most popular brands of the market: Cummins, Caterpillar, Volvo CE, John Deere, Komatsu. No more restrictions to modify parameters, perform resets or carry out any aftertreatment regenerations in any ECM of the equipment with Jaltest OHW.

During the show, Cojali will also take the chance to present other new innovations such as Jaltest Material Handling Equipment, Jaltest Telematics and more.