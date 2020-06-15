Construction Starts Post Small Gain in May on Several Large Projects

Although COVID-19 continues to influence starts activity, several large projects boosted construction activity for the month

June 15, 2020
Dodge Data & Analytics
Cs May 2020 Summary1
Dodge Data And Analytics Logo 5474a154bf424

Total construction starts rose 3% from April to May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $595.1 billion, following a 25% decline the previous month. Several large nonresidential building projects broke ground in May resulting in the gain. Removing those large projects from the statistics would have resulted in no change in starts over the month. In May, nonresidential buildings increased 8%, while residential building starts rose 4%. Nonbuilding starts, however, declined 4% during the month.

Through the first five months of 2020, total construction starts were 12% lower than in the same period in 2019. Nonresidential starts were down 19%, nonbuilding starts were 16% lower, and residential starts were off 3%.

Cs May 2020 Summary2For the 12 months ending May 2020, total construction starts were down 1% from the same period a year earlier. Residential buildings were 1% higher and nonbuilding starts were up 5%. Nonresidential starts, however, were 7% lower for the 12 months ending May 2020.

The Dodge Index posted a slight gain, increasing to 126 (2000=100) in May from the 121 posted in April.

“While May’s increase in construction starts is certainly good news, the influence of several large projects undermines the notion that the construction sector has fully entered recovery,” stated Richard Branch, chief economist for Dodge Data & Analytics. “Even as state and local areas re-open and bans on construction activity in Boston, New York City and other areas are lifted, the sector will have to contend with digging itself out from a deep economic recession.

"While the overall economy most likely hit bottom in May, the recovery will be slow since nearly 20 million jobs have been lost since February," he continued. "The second half of 2020 will be a slog and gains will be modest over the short term.”

Nonbuilding Construction

Nonbuilding construction fell 4% over the month in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $149.1 billion. The utility/gas plant category dropped 37%, while the highway and bridge category lost 4%. On the plus side, the miscellaneous nonbuilding category increased 31% over the month and environmental public works were flat.

The largest nonbuilding project to break ground in May was the $1.3 billion widening of Interstate 635 in Dallas TX. Also starting in May were the $789 million Lynnwood Link Extension (Northgate to NE 200th) in Lynnwood WA and the $705 million widening of I-405 in Seattle WA.

Year-to-date through May, nonbuilding construction starts were down 16% compared to the first five months of 2019. Starts in the highway and bridge category were up 5% through May, although other nonbuilding categories were down significantly. Environmental public works were down 24%, while the miscellaneous nonbuilding category was 31% lower. The utility and gas plant category was 35% lower through the first five months of this year.

On a 12-month rolling basis, total nonbuilding starts were 5% higher than the 12 months ending May 2019. Starts in the utility/gas plant category were up 34%, while miscellaneous nonbuilding starts were 1% higher. Street and bridge starts were down 3% for the 12 months ending in May while environmental public works were 2% lower.

Nonresidential Building 

Nonresidential building starts rose 8% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $188.8 billion following the very steep April decline related to COVID-19. However, the rebound was due to several large projects that broke ground in the manufacturing, hotel, and education categories. Removing those projects would have led to a mild decline in nonresidential building starts in May. Commercial starts gained 6% in May and manufacturing starts rose 167%, but institutional building starts were flat.

The largest nonresidential building project to get underway in May was the $950 million SDI Steel Complex in Sinton TX. Also starting during the month was the $355 million Fig + Pico hotel towers in Los Angeles CA and the $360 million Wolf Point South Tower B building in Chicago IL.

Through this year’s first five months, nonresidential building starts were 19% lower than in the first five months of 2019. Commercial starts were 24% lower, while institutional starts were down 11%, and manufacturing was off 39% through five months.

Over the past 12 months, nonresidential building starts were down 7% from the prior 12 months. Commercial starts were 6% lower, while institutional starts were down 5% and manufacturing starts dropped 16%.

Residential Building 

Residential building starts rose 4% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $257.2 billion. Single family starts rose 2%, while multifamily starts gained 10% over the month.

The largest multifamily structure to break ground in May was the $180 545 Vanderbilt Ave mixed-use development in Brooklyn NY. Also starting was the $150 million 354 N Union apartment tower in Chicago IL and the $150 million Ripley II – Solaire 8200 Dixon Luxury Apartments in Silver Spring MD.

Through the first five months of 2020 residential construction starts were down 3% versus the same time period in 2019. Single-family starts were flat, while multifamily starts were down 12% through five months.

For the 12 months ending in May, total residential starts were 1% higher than in the 12 months ending May 2019. Single-family starts were up 3%, while multifamily building starts were down 2%.

Recommended
Aem Pliv
AEMP Equipment Management LIVE
June 22, 2020June 26, 2020
Virtual conference provides five days of education content and leadership training that can be applied toward your CEM/CESP renewal
Abstract Art Blur Bright 373543
5 Data-Driven Tools to Boost Productivity in the Asphalt Industry
Knowing more about your construction operations can improve daily operations and business profitability
June 15, 2020
In addition to staying hydrated by drinking lots of water, here are six other tips with scientific backing to help you stay cool while working in the heat.
6 Scientifically Proven Hacks to Stay Cool While Working in Heat
These science-backed tips can help you keep cool in any heat wave
July 7, 2017
Latest
If you consistently deliver a higher level of professionalism than you once did eventually the truth will show up in your branded image. However, screw up a handful of times with the wrong customers and your brand can be trashed in a matter of months.
Managing Your Construction Business Brand
Knowing your brand will help with sales and marketing as well as business and employee improvements
June 9, 2020
In addition to staying hydrated by drinking lots of water, here are six other tips with scientific backing to help you stay cool while working in the heat.
6 Scientifically Proven Hacks to Stay Cool While Working in Heat
These science-backed tips can help you keep cool in any heat wave
July 7, 2017
Annie Spratt Vk84 O5n O2 Ho Unsplash
OSHA Adopts Revised Enforcement Policies For Coronavirus
As states begin reopening their economies, OSHA has issued two revised enforcement policies to ensure employers are taking action to protect their employees
May 20, 2020
Getty Images 1213159240
OSHA Answers Persistent Questions about Face Coverings, Surgical Masks and Respirators in the Workplace
Coronavirus page answers frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic related to social distancing with cloth face coverings, employees' requirements to provide coverings and protocols for care of coverings
June 10, 2020
Developing your vision must not be tied to some hard number such as revenue or profit margins. Vision is where you want to see your company in terms of culture, market dominance, reputation and customer satisfaction.
How to Create Your Construction Company Vision
Vision is where construction contractors want to see their companies in terms of culture, market dominance, reputation and customer satisfaction
June 11, 2020
Chamber Map1
State-by-State Business Reopening Guidance
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce developed an interactive map of different states' guidance on reopening businesses, with links to the latest information for employers in each state
June 12, 2020
New Digital Tool Boost Productivity in Each Stage of Project and Building Life Cycles
The Construction Specifications Institute launched CROSSWALK to ensure that architects, engineers, construction companies and owners have the most up-to-date up versions CSI’s construction information classifications and standards.
June 12, 2020
The 1400 Monroe building will be a collection of 42 luxury newly constructed residences.
Coronavirus Rarity: Construction is Starting on a 42-unit Luxury Condo Building in Chicago's Loop
The timing is curious because the developer behind the $34 million building at 1400 W. Monroe St., JK Equities, has halted work on a much larger Chicago project because of COVID-19 safety concerns
June 12, 2020
Vmt Drop1
May's Highway Trust Fund Receipt Plunge is a Transportation-Funding Tsunami for States
Tax-receipt deposits credited to the trust fund in May fell 79% from May 2019 levels, and the lag in reporting tax-receipt data allows congressional attention to supporting states through the coronavirus crisis to wander
June 12, 2020
Uri 3
United Rentals Offers Free Trench Safety Stand Down Digital Learning Series
The trench safety digital learning series takes place during the Trench Safety Stand Down, June 15 to 19
June 12, 2020
Trade Hounds Logo 5c547793ea320
Trade Hounds Raises $3.2M to Accelerate Growth of Construction Industry Community
Trade Hounds plans to use the funds from the seed round to continue to expand its user base, roll out a Jobs platform and expand its team
June 12, 2020
Coronavirus Disruptions Expected to Shrink French Construction Industry by 9.4% in 2020
Despite being exempted from the nationwide COVID-control lockdown, the French construction industry’s growth fell sharply by 14.1% in the first quarter of 2020
June 11, 2020
Brokk Dust Suppression
Brokk Atomized Water Mist System
System combat harmful silica dust and other airborne particles created by the demolition process
June 11, 2020
Social Media 1200x628 (8)
Why Contractors Should Attend the Ignite Construction Summit
The Ignite Construction Summit is the industry’s premier management-focused education and networking program, specifically designed for business owners and top-level managers who are dedicated to “lighting a fire” within their company.
June 11, 2020
Construction Input Prices
Construction Input Prices Rise in May
The rise in prices was driven primarily by the three energy subcategories -- crude, natural gas and unprocessed energy products -- which experienced significant increases over the previous month
June 11, 2020
Cnt 228 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Construction Delays Expected from Coronavirus and Protests
Construction in several major cities has been impacted by ongoing protests and delays continue from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic; plus more industry news in the June 11, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
June 11, 2020
New Jersey Contractor Racks Up $1.9M in OSHA Fines for Willful and Serious Violations
Dept. of Justice filed suit early in 2019 against the framer to collect 2013 and 2017 penalties, and new investigations beginning last December yielded citations for exposing workers to safety hazards at four Bergen County, New Jersey sites
June 10, 2020
Mcci Issue31 960x600
Marcum Issues First Quarter Construction Index
Construction spending data stable, investment in structures down, almost one million construction jobs lost.
June 9, 2020
Getty Images 1222018169
Bankers Urge Streamlining of PPP Loan Forgiveness Process
Independent Community Bankers of America told the Treasury Department why an unnecessarily complex forgiveness process compromises the Paycheck Protection Program potential to facilitate a strong economic
June 9, 2020
City Construction Getty Images 857000578
Construction Backlog Starts to Rise Again
ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator rose to 7.9 months in May while confidence among U.S. construction industry leaders continued to rebound from the historically low levels in March.
June 9, 2020
SoFi Stadium, June 9, 2020
Ironworker Falls 60 ft. To His Death At Rams/Chargers Stadium
Work at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is temporarily halted.
June 8, 2020
Today&rsquo;s high unemployment numbers mean there&rsquo;s likely a large pool of qualified candidates waiting to join your team.
5 Strategies for Hiring During a Pandemic
There’s a “new normal” for hiring and onboarding these days. Try out these five tips if you're looking to hire.
June 8, 2020
Dmi May 2020 2
Dodge Momentum Index Stays Flat in May Despite Ongoing Pressure
Resilience of Momentum Index suggests there may be enough projects entering planning to allow construction to begin a modest recovery in Q3
June 5, 2020
Jobs
Construction Employment Points to Positive Signs with May Increase
May represented the largest monthly increase in construction jobs since 1939, and a drastic improvement from April's largest month-over-month job loss.
June 5, 2020