3 Steps to Take Before Succession Planning

Many business owners today do not adequately plan their succession.

July 13, 2020
Office 594132 1920
StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

By Mark Leyden, CLU, CEO & Founder, Mark Leyden & Associate


Many business owners today simply do not adequately plan their succession. Reasons for procrastination vary and include not wanting to leave or let go, not wishing to face their own mortality and an apprehension about creating family disharmony with tough discussions and decisions. In effect, most justifications for not planning an exit are emotional, and a business owner must set aside emotion and plan strategically.

“The owner must have a clear vision of where they are going and how they are going to get there,” says Mike Hutson, CPA, CEPA, the Founder of Edge Business Strategies in Indianapolis and a Professional EOS Implementor. Hutson routinely works with family-owned businesses to help them align operations to reach defined goals. “There are two components in any vision for the future – a business part and a family and personal piece. The owner must decide what they want to get out of the business for themselves and consider how this impacts the future of the business, which may include other family members.”

Check out Mark's previous article: Create a Formal Business Succession Plan in 7 Steps

 

Define the Vision of the Future of the company and an owner's involvement

The process must begin with the owner having an honest conversation with themselves. How long does the owner want to stay in the business, either running it or in some other capacity? By answering this question, the owner can first consider their own needs and how long the business might satisfy those needs – financially and otherwise — as the first building block in planning.

A family business owner must honestly and accurately answer these four questions to set the rest of the foundation for a succession plan:

  1. Should the owner keep the business or sell it?
  2. If the business is to remain within a family, who will lead it?
  3. Will the selection of a new leader create interpersonal ill will and bitterness?
  4. If the business is to be sold, will that happen in the near future or in the long term?

A family business owner does not have to consider the path set by answering these questions to be inflexible. For instance, choosing to keep the business within the family does not mean selecting a specific heir. It may mean choosing more than one and, through a development program, being able to eventually make the selection. Also, choosing the family succession path does not mean the business could not be sold someday if conditions warranted.

Although there is flexibility on carrying out the succession plan, there are elements that cannot wait. If the business is to be sold, there are vastly different goals to plan for depending on whether the sale is in the near future or not. Selling the business sooner rather than later calls for short-term actions which would quickly enhance the value of the business. Conversely, if the sale of the business is off in the future, the current operating strategy should at least preserve shareholder value if not increase it.

Identify successors

Unless the owner has chosen to sell the family business in the short-term, the next step is to identify one or more successors. “The earlier the process for choosing a successor is started, the better the outcome,” says Dan Luther, an attorney and partner with the Chicago office of Mayer Brown, LLP. “Many business owners are focused solely upon growing their business and they need to take steps to make sure the business will thrive past their involvement. Selecting the next generation of leadership is a critical element of this process.”

In a situation where the succession plan calls for an eventual sale, identifying a successor can mean hiring a future potential buyer and grooming them just as would be done for a family member. An outsider may also be chosen as the successor in situations where the business will remain within the family but there are not family members interested or qualified to operate the company.

For some family businesses, there are easily determined successors from within the family and the process for transition is clear. In many instances, though, there may be a need to ‘wait-and-see’, especially where members of the next generation are still in school or have other careers and have not yet decided whether or not to join the business.

“I find that the children of owners who have first worked elsewhere after college for at least a few years and gain experience outside of the family business make the best successors,” notes Luther. “In addition to the obvious advantages of learning skills in a different environment, there are subjective benefits to not joining the company right away such as the other employees in the family business having more respect for a son or daughter who appears to have earned their place in the company instead of just being dropped in.”

Some businesses find themselves in the difficult position of where a family member who believes they should be the successor is not the right fit. This usually means a difficult conversation must take place. Luther finds these discussions do not happen as often as they should. “Who wants to tell their kid that they are not cutting the mustard and someone else is going to fill the role?” Conversely, those parents who have a child who is a clear successor are happy to have the succession conversation.

Before making any decisions, potential successors should be objectively evaluated on these skills:

  • Competence and credibility to make strong, successful decisions
  • Team-building and coaching skills to support ongoing learning
  • Self-direction and willingness to take direction for optimal goal achievement
  • Shared vision for future viability of the company
  • Integrity and courage to build trust and ensure competitiveness in the marketplace
  • Flexibility to change direction and plans as industry demands change
  • Once successors have been identified, the process of communicating the plan and grooming these future leaders should begin immediately.

 Plan for contingencies

Family business owners will attribute some of their success to being prepared for unplanned events as opposed to simply being lucky. This third step in the family business succession planning process protects businesses from unexpected catastrophic events. Business owners can implement strategic planning for the unexpected. The degree or level of contingency planning is the amount of risk exposure an owner is willing to accept should the unexpected occur.

Perhaps the greatest risk to most family businesses is that the institutional knowledge of the company is held solely by the owner. This is problematic, especially when an unexpected disaster includes the owner. While many contingencies can be mitigated with the purchase of financial products and life insurance, the details of how to handle contingencies should be recorded as formalized processes and procedures. Identified successors as well as family shareholders should be familiar with these practices as well as know their location.

Edge Business Strategies' Hutson notes that most family businesses are not transferable or, at least not for anything near the value the owner has in mind. “The success of a lot of closely-held businesses are a result of the leadership and knowledge of one person, the owner, and this concentrated risk significantly impairs market value.” In these situations, it is critical that the business take on a life of its own away from the owner by identifying what changes are needed to maintain successful operations in the absence of the owner.

 

About the Author

Mark Leyden, CLU® is the CEO and founder of Mark Leyden & Associates, an Indianapolis-based firm specializing in assisting businesses and families in the acquisition and management of life insurance assets. He specializes in assisting business owners and families, including some members of the Forbes 400, in design and funding of wealth transfer and business succession plans.This is accomplished working closely with clients and their advisors. The objectives commonly achieved include: tax-efficient wealth transfer, business succession, asset protection, and management team retention plans.

Recommended
Before hiring legal counsel, make sure you ask, and get answers, to some serious questions.
Questions to Ask a Construction Lawyer Before Hiring
Before you hire a construction lawyer ask these 10 questions to make sure they have the experience and are the best fit for your needs.
February 12, 2020
Four basic employee recognition, bonus and incentive compensation programs include thank-you awards, gifts, incentive compensation and profit sharing.
How to Choose the Right Incentive Program for Your Construction Company
Your bonus and incentive compensation program can be the key to improving your bottom line or can be a drain on cash flow and employee morale
December 19, 2018
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Ant Rozetsky Tbnqu6s A0bg Unsplash
OSHA Reminds Employers of Important Protections for Working Safely in Summer Heat
July 13, 2020
About 25 educational sessions are scheduled led by industry experts and covering issues from cracking and fiber reinforcement to job costing and managing a concrete business during COVID-19.
5 Reasons to Attend the Concrete Foundations Virtual Convention 2020
Concrete Foundations Association's annual convention is virtual this year.
July 10, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f0cbcbb61be8
[VIDEO] Keeping Your Crew Safe During COVID-19
July 13, 2020
Joey Csunyo Nw G Me Nu Dm0 Unsplash
Is It Time to Expand Your Construction Business Territory?
If construction work in your traditional territory is scarce, you may have to expand your business territory - but consider the risks first.
July 13, 2020
American Flags And Pins On White Background 4669109
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Nda Crew Member At Cook County Hospital 2
Renovating and Repurposing the 103-year-old Cook County Hospital
Kinsale Contracting Group was contracted to perform asbestos, lead mitigation of all lead surfaces to make way for reconstruction, and select demolition of the dilapidated hospital in Chicago.
July 13, 2020
David Law Sd 34z9t13g Unsplash (1)
4 Steps Contractors Can Take When They Can’t Stand the Heat
Heat hazards can get your construction company in hot water if you fail to address them. Here are four tips from safety expert John Meola to protect both your workers and your business.
July 13, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Jim Fraser Explains How Coronavirus Threatens Construction Loans
Built Technology’s construction lending software tracked the progress of projects since many were placed on hold with the COVID shutdowns.
July 13, 2020
Jobboard Blog (1)
Procore Launches a Construction Job Board
It's an online job board for the construction industry that allows employers to post their open jobs for free, and for job seekers to upload a resume and search for job opportunities within the industry.
July 10, 2020
538ded37c07a803df400017e zumtobel group award 2014 300dpi bamboo dl 0 5703d8b993a5f
Bamboo Helps Make Concrete Both Stronger & More Sustainable
Abundant, sustainable and extremely resilient, bamboo has potential to become an ideal steel replacement for concrete reinforcement.
April 5, 2016
G Tech Studiokit 704x536
GTech Clean Disinfectant Spray
Disinfectant sprays leave microscopic protective barrier for keeping workspaces and hands virus- and bacteria-free
July 11, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
Before hiring legal counsel, make sure you ask, and get answers, to some serious questions.
Questions to Ask a Construction Lawyer Before Hiring
Before you hire a construction lawyer ask these 10 questions to make sure they have the experience and are the best fit for your needs.
February 12, 2020
Building Construction Building Site Constructing 2469
Report: Surprising Issues Impacting Heavy Construction During COVID-19
Data from The Civil Quarterly (TCQ), a new publication from Dodge Data & Analytics, reveals contractors in this sector are facing supply chain issues and other challenges in keeping jobsites going during the coronavirus pandemic.
July 9, 2020
Ppi Graph June 20
ABC: Monthly Construction Input Prices Rise Again in June
Nonresidential construction input prices rose by 2.3% for the month, the increase in prices was driven primarily by energy, with the largest increase coming from crude petroleum.
July 10, 2020
Spancrete Erik Varnadoe
Spancrete Promotes Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations
Spancrete has promoted Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations.
July 11, 2020
Four basic employee recognition, bonus and incentive compensation programs include thank-you awards, gifts, incentive compensation and profit sharing.
How to Choose the Right Incentive Program for Your Construction Company
Your bonus and incentive compensation program can be the key to improving your bottom line or can be a drain on cash flow and employee morale
December 19, 2018
Sky Jacks
Point of Rental Joins Forces with South Africa's SkyJacks
SkyJacks looks forward to using Point of Rental’s intuitive inventory management systems and automating processes throughout their business.
July 10, 2020
Annotation 2020 07 09 124540
Contractors' Guide to Heat Safety Management From Safety Expert John Meola
Safety expert John Meola delves into the critical topic of heat stress management and how construction leaders can protect not only their employees but their businesses by putting a proper plan and procedures in place.
July 10, 2020
Mike Ferguson
Multiquip Announces Retirement of Mike Ferguson
Multiquip senior director of Concrete Equipment Group retires after 37 years.
July 8, 2020
Austin Highwayconst
550+ Infrastructure Projects Critical to Stimulating the U.S. Economy and Creating Jobs
Projects cover all infrastructure sectors, have an overall investment value of about $1 trillion and stand to create as many as 2.4 million jobs
July 9, 2020
Martin Sanchez 86 Tyuh4cz8k Unsplash
Contractor Survival Stories from COVID-19 Hot Spots
Two construction company execs at the original epicenter of the pandemic share their experiences and how they plan to move forward.
July 9, 2020
Cnt 230 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Construction Continue to Experience Delays?
Nearly 75% of surveyed contractors expect the construction industry will continue to experience work delays through remainder of 2020; plus more industry news in the July 9, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
July 9, 2020