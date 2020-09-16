Large Projects Fuel Solid Gains in Construction Starts in August

Total construction starts rose 19% in August with gains seen in all three major building sectors.

September 16, 2020
Dodge Data & Analytics
Construction Starts Aug 2020 Monthly
Dodge Data And Analytics Logo 5474a154bf424

Total construction starts rose 19% in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $793.3 billion. Gains were seen in all three major building sectors: nonresidential building starts rose 16% and residential building climbed 12%, while nonbuilding construction jumped 40% over the month. While large projects certainly influenced the August gains, removing those projects would still have resulted in a gain for the month.

Construction Starts Aug 2020 YearYear-to-date through the first eight months of the year, starts were 14% lower than in the same period in 2019. Nonresidential starts were 24% lower and nonbuilding starts were down 20%, but residential starts were down less than 1%. For the 12 months ending August 2020, total construction starts declined 6% from the 12 months ending August 2019. Nonresidential building starts fell 13% and nonbuilding starts were 9% lower in the 12 months ending August 2020, while residential building starts rose 3%.

In August, the Dodge Index rose 19% to 168 (2000=100) from the 141 reading in June. The Dodge Index was down 8% compared to a year earlier and 6% lower than its pre-pandemic level in February.

Construction Starts Barchart Aug 2020“Construction starts continue to make up ground following the nadir in activity in April,” stated Richard Branch, chief economist for Dodge Data & Analytics. “Residential and commercial construction are driving the gains, while the public side of building construction is proving to be a drag on growth. The regional pattern has also evened out with gains in starts seen in every region but the Midwest in August — somewhat muting the concern over the potential impact of rising COVID cases in the South and West.

"The nascent recovery in starts, however, will face challenges as summer turns to fall," he continued. "The expiration of enhanced unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans that were provided in the CARES Act, the budget crises facing state and local governments, and the impending expiration of the FAST Act on September 30 will all have a dampening effect on starts.”

Nonbuilding Construction

Nonbuilding construction posted a 40% gain in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $184.4 billion nearly reversing the sizable decline in the previous month as two large projects pushed activity higher. Starts in the utility/gas plant more than doubled, while environmental public works posted an 89% gain and highway and bridge starts moved up 13%. Miscellaneous nonbuilding starts lost 5%.

The largest nonbuilding project to break ground in August was the $1.3 billion Wastewater Control Plant in San Francisco CA. Also starting during the month were the $888 million Dania Beach Clean Energy Center in Dania Beach FL and the $310 million new Aztec Stadium at San Diego State University in San Diego CA.

Through the first eight months of the year, total nonbuilding starts were down 20% compared to the same period in 2019. Starts in the highway and bridge category were up 1%, while the environmental public works category dropped 15%, the miscellaneous nonbuilding sector fell 34%, and the electric power/gas plant category plunged 45%.

On a 12-month rolling basis, total nonbuilding starts were down 9% in the most recent year compared to the 12 months ending August 2019. Starts in the street and bridge category dipped 2%, while starts in the electric power/gas plant category were down 12%. Environmental public works starts pulled back 8% and miscellaneous public works starts dropped 21%.

Nonresidential Building

Nonresidential building starts in August were also aided by large projects in the office and manufacturing sectors leading to an increase of 16% to $236.7 million. Removing these projects, however, would not have prevented an increase in nonresidential building starts. Commercial starts rose 36% and manufacturing starts soared 201%. Institutional starts, however, fell 7% despite small gains in education and healthcare.

The largest nonresidential building project started in August was the $1.0 billion Facebook Data Center (Project Woolhawk) in Gallatin TN. Also starting during the month was the $740 million Texas Instruments Fabrication Plant in Richardson TX and a $700 million mixed-use office and hotel project in Boston MA.

On a year-to-date basis, total nonresidential building starts were 24% lower than in the first eight months of 2019. Institutional building starts dropped 16%, while commercial starts slid 27% and manufacturing starts were 47% lower than a year earlier. Over the 12 months ending August 2020, total nonresidential building starts were down 13% from the 12 months ending in August 2019. Commercial starts were 16% lower, institutional starts were down 13%, and manufacturing starts slipped 1%.

Residential Building

Residential building starts moved 12% higher over the month in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $372.1 billion. Multifamily building starts increased 62%, while single-family starts fell 3%.

The largest multifamily structure to break ground in August was the $549 million Mana’olana Place Mixed Use in Honolulu HI. Also starting in August were the $500 million Pacific Park Mixed Use Development in Brooklyn NY and a $250 million condominium building at the Union Theological Seminary Space in New York NY.

Through the first eight months of 2020, residential construction starts were down less than one percent vs. a year earlier. Single-family starts grew 4%, while multifamily starts slid 11%. For the 12 months ending in August 2020, total residential starts gained 3% with single-family starts up 6% but multifamily starts down 4%.

 

Related
Dmi Sept 2020a
Dodge Momentum Index Edges Up Again in August
September 8, 2020
Abc Blobid1 1599231718190
Construction Industry Has Recovered 60% of Jobs Lost in Early 2020
September 4, 2020
Cs July 2020 Chart(a)
While Building Starts Rise, Nonbuilding Starts Plunge Lower in July
August 17, 2020
Metro Areas 0720
COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc on U.S. Building Markets in First Half of 2020
July 22, 2020
Recommended
Adobe Stock 189934147
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Latest
Costs Of Labor Stuart Miles Free Digital Photos
Don't Settle for Low Margins
Decide what you need to do to build a high margin business by deciding how you want your company to operate in the future
September 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 189934147
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 95741466
Why Most SWOT Analyses Stink
A poor SWOT analysis can prevent businesses from realizing their full potential while a good analysis is a cornerstone of good business strategy.
September 16, 2020
Abc Combo Graph August 20
Construction Backlog Rebounds in August
While ABC's August 2020 construction backlog rose to 8 months, backlog is still a half-month lower than in August 2019.
September 15, 2020
Generator 1 5d37646f646fd
10 Safety Reminders for Managing Propane on Construction Jobsites
These reminders can keep crews safe and in command around propane-powered light construction equipment.
September 15, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420 5f0caa76d62d0 5f0caea7b7be8 5f0caec4baea4
Safety Coalition Updates COVID-19 Response Plan for the Construction Industry
Most states require such a plan, but even if yours does not, response plans are critical to ensure employee health, safety and well-being.
September 15, 2020
Osha3774
OSHA Webinar Launches 7th Annual National Stand-Down To Prevent Falls
Webinar on September 14 will kick-off the week-long National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction.
September 14, 2020
It’s important to remember that a JSA is a living, ever-changing document. Employees should constantly be on the lookout for all of the hazards listed.
Questions to Ask About Your Construction Jobsite Safety Analysis
There are many ways to create Jobsite Safety Analysis (JSA) lists but an effective approach is to create a living document based on feedback from employees.
September 14, 2020
Adobe Stock 119864692
5 Tips for Selecting the Best Construction Accounting Software for Subcontractors
Cloud-based accounting software is a powerful and flexible option designed for construction subcontractor businesses like yours.
September 12, 2020
CEMEX recently announced the framework of “Operation Resilience,” its medium-term strategy, that incorporates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and lays out a plan for growth.
CEMEX Unveils Operation Resilience for Growth
CEMEX announced the framework of “Operation Resilience,” its medium-term strategy, that incorporates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and lays out a plan to enhance EBITDA growth over the next three years.
September 11, 2020
Abc Ppi Graph Aug 20
Construction Input Prices Rise in August
“Inflation has been coming in a bit hotter than anticipated, which gives contractors cause for concern,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
September 10, 2020
Contract With Pen Free Digital Photos
4 Lien Release Mistakes to Avoid
A lien release is a document that releases certain rights, typically lien rights; but depending on the document itself, they could be more.
September 9, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Should You Buy or Rent New Construction Equipment?
How can contractors determine if it's better to buy or rent their construction equipment?
September 9, 2020
Adobe Stock 308965518
Profit Depends on Properly Calculating Equipment Costs and Value
Ensuring profit on projects requires knowing the true cost of the construction equipment on your jobs and in your fleet.
September 8, 2020
Dmi Sept 2020a
Dodge Momentum Index Edges Up Again in August
August increase is the second consecutive rise and a further sign the construction sector continues to post a modest recovery.
September 8, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Built Technologies' Lien Waiver Software Shortcuts Paperwork and Gets Payment Faster
How Built For Contractors integrates with your software to automate the lien paper trail, speeding up payments and slashes administrative burdens.
September 7, 2020
Abc Blobid1 1599231718190
Construction Industry Has Recovered 60% of Jobs Lost in Early 2020
Over the last four months, the industry added 658,000 jobs, according to Associated Builders and Contractors.
September 4, 2020
CEMEX recently awarded a scholarship.
CEMEX announces winner of the Architect Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship
CEMEX announced its latest scholarship winner.
September 3, 2020
From materials that generate their own energy to those that provide greater structural protection, the future of building is evolving.
18 New Building Materials That Could Revolutionize Construction
These new materials are starting to generate buzz in the construction industry and could very well change the future of building.
December 14, 2018
Annotation 2020 09 04 112056
U.S. Economy Adds 1.4 Million Jobs in August as Unemployment Falls 8.4%
Even with strong job growth the last four months, the U.S. has recovered less than half the jobs lost due to the pandemic.
September 4, 2020
Cnt 234 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Construction Starts Dropped Again in July
New Dodge Data numbers reflect a number of impediments that have materialized for construction in the past few months that are likely to last for some time; plus more construction news on the Sept. 3, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
September 3, 2020
Adobe Stock 253254780
Oregon Prioritizing Work Zone Safety
The Oregon Department of Transportation has taken steps to make work zones safer, but an annual study found they could be doing more to prevent the 488 crashes and five deaths in road work zones that the state averages each year.
September 3, 2020
Continuing to go the easy route bidding any project against any competition at any price to any customer won’t improve your bottom-line.
Make the Right Construction Bids and Make More Money
Bidding more work, at low price, is never the answer to growing a successful construction business and making money.
September 2, 2020
Slide3
Private Residential Construction Spending Up 2% in July
Total private residential construction spending was up 2.0% for the month after four consecutive monthly decreases.
September 2, 2020