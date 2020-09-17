Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Climbs Higher in September

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (the Foundation) released the September 2020 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI). The index reports a qualitative assessment of both the prevailing business conditions and expectations for the future as reported by key executives from the $900 billion equipment finance sector. Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 56.5, an increase from the August index of 48.4.

The Foundation also released highlights of the COVID-19 Impact Survey of the Equipment Finance Industry, a monthly survey of industry leaders designed to track the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the equipment finance industry. From 75 survey responses collected from September 1 to 13, results show that:

91% of equipment finance companies have offered payment deferrals, including extensions, modifications or restructuring

73% of companies expect that the default rate will be greater in 2020 than in 2019, down from 76% last month, while 20% expect it to be the same compared to 19% in August and 7% expect it to be lower compared to 5% last month

78% of companies have not furloughed or laid off employees since the start of the pandemic

Christopher Enbom, CLFP, CEO and Chairman, AP Equipment Financing, commented, “I am more positive than I was three months ago regarding the duration of the recession and the future in general. The economic stimulus was very well timed and now people are quickly adjusting to living with COVID. In certain industries spending has increased dramatically.”

“I have confidence that the equipment finance industry will always be a key element in providing capital to continue to support the supply chain,” noted Valerie Hayes Jester, president, Brandywine Capital Associates, Inc. “In an election year, with a pandemic and extensive social unrest, the immediate and medium-term future is not clear. The industry is durable and creative and will always be on the front lines of equipment acquisition and asset management.”

More comments from COVID-19 Impact Survey respondents and additional survey results and analysis are available here.

When asked about the outlook for the future, MCI-EFI survey respondent Dave Fate, president and CEO, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, said, “The equipment finance industry has always been resilient. The debt and equity markets are strong with lots of liquidity, and election noise will be over soon.”

Following are results from the September 2020 MCI-EFI survey: