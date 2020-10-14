Softwood Lumber Prices Jump 27% in September

Construction input prices increased 1.6% in September with nonresidential construction input prices up 1.4% for the month.

October 14, 2020
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Abc Ppi Graph Sep 20
Associated Builders and Contractors
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

Construction input prices increased 1.6% in September compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index data. Nonresidential construction input prices rose 1.4% for the month.

Among 11 subcategories, eight experienced monthly increases, with the largest increase registered in softwood lumber prices, which rose by 27.4%. The price of softwood lumber is up an astonishing 81.2% over the past year, a reflection of supply chain disruptions combined with the rapid expansion of single-family homebuilding. Natural gas prices were 12.1% higher than the previous month, while crude petroleum and unprocessed energy materials, were down 9.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Steel mill products was the only other subcategory in which prices declined in September, falling 0.1%.

Abc Ppi Table Sep 20Associated Builders and Contractors

“Rising materials prices represents yet another risk facing nonresidential contractors going forward,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “For months, many contractors have expressed concern that global supply chain disruptions would produce a combination of materials shortages and rising prices. Indeed, many contractors have reported occasional issues procuring necessary inputs to production, further slowing construction service delivery. This has been reflected in ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, which showed a mere 23% of contractors expect their profit margins to expand over the next two quarters. But in general, materials prices have not raced higher as feared with the noteworthy exception of softwood lumber.

“That may be changing,” said Basu. “Materials prices expanded nearly 2% in September and are now higher than they were at the same time last year. Despite the lingering pandemic, the global economy has been recovering, increasing demand for key commodities. Rapid viral spread, including in Europe and parts of North America, render materials shortages more likely during the winter months. Were Congress to pass a stimulus package under current conditions, especially one offering a meaningful infrastructure component, materials prices could rise even faster.

“But fears of persistently rising materials prices may be overblown,” said Basu. “For now, Congress is not focused on passing a near-term stimulus. The pace of economic expansion has been softening recently, and the global economy is poised to slow during the winter months as economic shutdowns have begun to reappear. All of this suggests potentially softening demand for materials during the months ahead, which would help to suppress rapid price increases.”


Recommended
121573187 3615695241802738 2033168230950270234 N
Highways Coronavirus Relief Act Introduced in House
H.R. 8300 was introduced by Representative Rodney Davis last month to provide for a temporary increase to the Federal share for certain highway projects
October 14, 2020
Screenshot 2020 10 13 131155
Civil Contractors Remain Optimistic Despite Widespread Pandemic Impacts
Contactors are still seeing high levels of backlog and remain relatively optimistic about the state of the civil construction market.
October 13, 2020
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Sponsored
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Join us, October 22 for this webinar focusing on removing key hurdles to telematics use, how to transform data overload, profit saving & more!
October 6, 2020
Latest
Trimble
10 Big Construction Stories Last Week: Treasury Starts Forgiving PPP Loans
The 10 most-read stories of the week also includes Caterpillar’s Weir Oil & Gas acquisition, 3 killed in a construction-site stairwell collapse, guide to how much money the FAST Act extension will send your state for road, and more
October 8, 2020
Precise room-scale tracking in VR enables the physical exploration and interaction of architectural designs in a virtual space.
Virtual Reality Brings Innovation, Efficiency to Construction
The ability to train, measure and certify people through virtual reality is incredibly valuable and can save construction companies large amounts of money each year.
October 8, 2020
Prevailing Wage Repeal
Prevailing-Wage Repeal Slashed WI Wages, Exported Jobs and Taxes, Cut No Costs
Nonpartisan, non-profit research finds no state that has repealed prevailing wage has received the benefits claimed by politicians, but they have damaged their own construction industries
October 7, 2020
160210028945804029
Construction Adds 26,000 Jobs in September, Continuing Five-month Gain
The construction industry has added 689,000 jobs over the last five months, recovering approximately 64% of the jobs lost since the start of the pandemic.
October 5, 2020
Spending Graph 10 1 20
Nonresidential Construction Spending Fell Slightly in August, Says ABC
National nonresidential construction spending fell 0.1% in August for a total of $814.3 billion for the month.
October 7, 2020
Dmi Sept 2020b
Dodge Momentum Index Continues Slow But Steady Upward Progress in September
The Momentum Index rose 3.7% in September and has gained 2.2% over the previous three months.
October 7, 2020
If you try to compete like you did in the past, you’re going to be one of two things: busy and broke or not busy and out of business.
Differentiate Your Construction Company to Make More Money
You’ve got to offer more turnkey and ongoing value-added services to make your company more attractive to customers and prospects.
October 7, 2020
Eco Outlook Q1 1200x1553
2020 Economic Outlook Forecasts Positive Q4 Growth for Equipment and Software
As impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing measures ease, forecast shows equipment and software investment is bouncing back.
October 7, 2020
Boldt Concrete Vibrator2
Blue Collar Job Growth Continues at Slow Pace Amid Uneven Economic Recovery
Employment in construction, manufacturing and mining and logging increased in August but is nowhere close to recovering deep losses from the pandemic's onset.
October 7, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Is Your Crew Really Ready for an Emergency?
Assess the potential emergencies your crew could face and create proactive plans so all are prepared.
October 7, 2020
Adobe Stock 329400006
New OSHA Guidance Requires Reporting Work-Related COVID-19 Infections and Deaths
Guidance defines a coronavirus ‘work-related incident’ and sets the expected reporting deadline for within eight hours of knowing both that an employee died of a work-related case of COVID-19
October 6, 2020
Orange Book1
ISN's Orange Book – 2020 is a Guide to Safe Worksites and Contractor Management
Data-driven analytics and COVID-19 best practices provide actionable insights on how to improve contractor management, and ultimately improve workplace safety
October 5, 2020
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Sponsored
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Join us, October 22 for this webinar focusing on removing key hurdles to telematics use, how to transform data overload, profit saving & more!
October 6, 2020
T Paa S 1
Trimble Platform as a Service Delivers Future-proof Access to Construction Technology
Offering gives contractors the ability to purchase select civil construction hardware and software solutions and continually upgrade to the latest innovations.
October 5, 2020
Outriggers
CM Labs Concrete Pump Simulator Endorsed by American Concrete Pumping Association
Concrete Pump simulator allows operators to develop basic skills such deploying outriggers, creating concrete slabs, and pouring footings and foundations.
October 2, 2020
Abc Jobs Graph 10 2 2020
Construction Continues to Recover Jobs Since the Start of the Pandemic
With 26,000 jobs added in September, the construction industry has recovered approximately 64% of the jobs lost since the start of the pandemic.
October 2, 2020
Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Raiders Stadium Built in 3 Minutes
The most-read stories this week include a time-lapse, Fluor-led JV quits Baltimore’s Purple Line project, a high-tech hardhat, black workers sue contractor for allowing racial abuse, 2021 Chevy Silverado gets payload, towing capacity boost
October 1, 2020
August 2020 Us Construction Spending History
Residential Lifts August Construction Spending Over Declining Nonresidential Outlays
The total value of US construction put in place rose 1.4% in August on the strength of a substantial jump in spending on single-family housing, while big nonresidential sectors such as power, commercial, office and transportation sank
October 1, 2020
Since the Trade Hounds mobile app launched in 2019, it has grown to nearly 200,000 users, who use it to connect and showcase their work.
App Creates Construction Community and Seeks to Solve Labor Shortage
The Trade Hounds app connects construction workers with both peers and employers with the goal of removing inefficiencies in the labor market.
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 345606044
Construction Training During a Pandemic
Training may look a little different this year, but it's still important to engage your crew to ensure the long term success of your construction business.
October 1, 2020
HUS Bridge Hospital, Finland received The Best Public Project award.
Trimble Announces Tekla 2020 Global BIM Awards Winners
The Tekla Global BIM Awards have welcomed projects that exhibit innovation and push the boundaries of structural engineering and BIM.
October 1, 2020
Oct. 2 is MFG Day.
Trade, STEM Careers Highlighted on Manufacturing Day
Observed on Oct. 2, MFG Day reveals the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, families, teachers, and community leaders.
October 1, 2020
Cnt Thumb 236
[NEWS TRACKER] House Passes Continuing Resolution to Fund FAST Act through 2021
Reauthorization plan would commit to FAST Act adding $13.6 billion to the Highway Trust Fund from general funding; plus more construction industry news on the October 1, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
October 1, 2020
Screenshot 2020 09 23 110431
Asphalt Contractor 2020-2021 Training Guide
With some training courses for the asphalt industry cancelled or going virtual over the next year, this guide offers a list of opportunities for contractors to continue learning, despite the pandemic
September 30, 2020