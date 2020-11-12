Iowa DOT Approved Use of New Sealant on Bridge Decks

The high-performance, sustainable and cost-effective concrete durability enhancer PoreShield extends service life of concrete five-to-nine times longer, protecting against water, salt and freeze/thaw damage.

November 12, 2020
PoreShield

PoreShield, the new concrete durability enhancer technology can now be used on concrete bridge decks in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) recently approved SoySeal Ultra, which is powered by PoreShield technology, to protect concrete bridge decks from premature damage.

“We’re thrilled to see the doors open for this new concrete protection product with the recent approval of a concrete durability enhancer in Iowa,” said PoreShield Technical Consultant Paul Imbrock, who helped develop PoreShield. “It is exciting to know that contractors now have the opportunity to use a long-lasting, environmentally friendly solution that protects the concrete and enhances the durability of bridges.” 

With the recent Iowa DOT approval, contractors now have a proven solution to protect bridge decks across Iowa at a lower cost investment and longer service life (five-to-nine times longer). 

PoreShield is ideal for bridge construction, major highway projects and other large-scale roadway infrastructure applications. Unlike any other existing method, it protects concrete from the inside out with a flexible, hydrophobic barrier that is absorbed deep into the pores. With preventive and self-healing properties, this barrier stops any existing damage and deterioration from getting worse. This barrier makes PoreShield the most durable solution available to protect concrete against water, salt and freeze/thaw damage. In fact, it is proven to significantly reduce diffusion of chloride ions, which are commonly found in deicers, the number one culprit of concrete damage.


In addition to high performance, PoreShield is a sustainable and cost-effective solution. It is derived from soybeans, a renewable resource. It is low in VOC and reduces application time. PoreShield requires no personal protective equipment and eliminates the need for hazardous waste cleanup. Not only is PoreShield safer, faster and sustainable to use, it is also a smart investment. With reduced application and maintenance costs, combined with 10 or more years of protection, PoreShield is a cost-effective concrete durability enhancer for every budget.

For more information about PoreShield, visit: www.poreshield.com.

