See Cemen Tech's Latest in Volumetric Concrete Mixer Tech at World of Concrete 2021

On-demand service tech platform helps reduce downtime with remote field support. Productivity software to connect your office, dispatch, and customers to manage your concrete business with less risk and more profit.

June 3, 2021
Cemen Tech Inc.
CemenTech Logo 54d0210502938

There is nothing like testing out the real thing. This year at World of Concrete, Cemen Tech are allowing attendees to put their hands on some of the most intuitive, user-friendly technology applications available for volumetric concrete mixers. Throughout the event, Cemen Tech will be offering demonstrations and hands-on testing of Cemen Tech CONNECT and ACCU-POUR™ software platforms. 

Demonstrations will be conducted in West Hall booth #1725 starting June 8 and continuing through June 10.

“Downtime and waste are killers for most businesses. That is why we offer technology to help reduce both – less downtime with your equipment and more accurate tracking of your concrete,” says Connor Deering, Cemen Tech President and CEO. “Our technology products surround you and your fleet of volumetric mixers with vital resources and tools to keep you moving.” 

More about the technology at World of Concrete 2021: 

CONNECTThis video support platform is your best tool for quick problem solving. With your smart phone, desktop or tablet hold a live video conversation with a Cemen Tech service technician. That person will help you inspect your volumetric equipment, identify problems and design solutions in real time. They will even help you order replacement parts immediately. 

ACCU-POUR™Our suite of proprietary productivity tools includes both Office and Mobile versions and is compatible with any brand volumetric mixer. Connect your office, dispatch, and fleet in real-time. This next generation technology has over 300,000 yards of concrete poured through it in the last 24 months by ACCU-POUR users around the world. Utilize GPS fleet tracking, electronic scheduling, batch ticketing and up-to-the minute reporting on completed jobs and material usage from a single platform. Check out ACCU-POUR.com  

“Adopting new technology can come with some hurdles – like figuring out what’s the best solution for you or even finding time to learn the tools. We’re taking these barriers away by hosting one-on-one demos and helping customers compare products,” says Deering. 


Recommended
Cu 06032021
[VIDEO] The Week’s 10 Biggest Construction Stories: Four Reasons for Runaway Steel Prices
Insights into why the most-read stories of the week include supply chain challenges pushing construction costs up, 5 strategies for building your construction company’s value, robots’ potential to improve construction production, efficiency and safety
June 4, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (12)
Q&A: Why Construction Companies Need to Plan Now for Influx of Infrastructure Projects
While the country anxiously awaits the passage of an infrastructure bill, the construction industry should start preparing their crews, equipment and technology today, before new work comes in
June 3, 2021
High Accuracy Direct Weighing - Robust Design
Sponsored
High Accuracy Direct Weighing - Robust Design
Reduce maintenance cost and increase vehicle life. Increase safety and avoid liability. Load to the maximum legal weight quickly, improve efficiency of your operation with Vulcan Scales
May 26, 2021
Latest
Water Add Meter The Cure Thumbnail
Getting Real-time W/C Ratio Data at the Mixer
Aimed at getting contractors a live feed of information so they can make good, valuable decisions, helps ensure you get the pour you need. And the data to back it up.
April 5, 2021
PINOTH developed a special chassis while McNeilus developed a custom mixer body. The PRINOTH PANTHER T16 served as a starting point. This is a 33,500-lb. payload capacity tracked carrier vehicle that typically hauls digger derricks, aerial devices, cranes, drills, and more into the most challenging terrain.
Tracked Concrete Mixer Provides Off-road Access
PRINOTH and McNeiluis collaborate on mixer designed for the off-road construction market.
February 12, 2021
Water Add Meter (WAM) - Real-time Calculation of W/C Ratio
Water Add Meter (WAM) - Real-time Calculation of W/C Ratio
The Water Add Meter measures the amount of water added before and during the pour to help validate concrete quality. Capture accurate, real-time recordations throughout the delivery cycle.
January 22, 2021
The Carmix 3500 TC mobile concrete batching plant
The Carmix 3500 TC gets US Citizenship
The Carmix 3500 TC machine has recently qualified in the US as the first mobile concrete batching plant with NS-001 certification for direct use in public works.
October 5, 2020
Holcombe Mixers
Holcombe Mixers Joins $1.3 Billion Border Wall Project In Yuma, Arizona
The new alliance between Holcombe Mixers, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. and Caterpillar Inc. is the latest strategic collaboration to accelerate completion of the border wall.
July 6, 2020
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Carmix Logo
Carmix Closes Italy Production Site Amid COVID-19
While the company is closing its production site, it will continue to serve customers, dealers and stakeholders through its sales network and online training.
March 31, 2020
TK Equipment MM12G
TK Equipment MM12G Mortar Mixer
The12 cu.ft. MM12G mortar mixer from TK Equipment features an exclusive 4/2 paddle design (2 added scrapers) and is available with spiral blades for aggregate mixing.
March 23, 2020
Ek2600 20 Cart 492
Sulzer Launches First-in-Class COX Cordless Dispenser Technology
The ElectraFlow Dual Ultra 600mL mixes two materials in a 1:1 ratio on a precise trigger-pull switch, designed to help end users extrude accurate amounts of adhesives and sealants for prolonged periods.
March 23, 2020
Img 3516 2
Bay-Lynx Titan Volumetric Mixer
The new design is manufactured with Hardox 450 steel, making it lighter, stronger and smarter.
February 13, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Trimble Ready Mix Concrete Truck Products Address Technology Needs
Trimble has broadened its ready mix fleet product line with inclusion of third party apps, geogates and improvements to its in-truck tablets.
February 6, 2020
Robust - High Accuracy Direct Weighing
Sponsored
Robust - High Accuracy Direct Weighing
Reduce maintenance cost and increase vehicle life. Increase safety and avoid liability. Load to the maximum legal weight quickly, improve efficiency of your operation with Vulcan Scales.
May 26, 2021
Blastcrete Tier4 Final Rs180
Blastcrete Equipment Tier 4 Final Products Meet Emission Standards
The upgrade to Tier 4 Final compliant products allows contractors to stay ahead of changing emission standards.
November 26, 2019
Accu Pour Office Desktop Images 1
Cemen Tech Expands ACCU-POUR Compatibility
Cemen Tech has announced that ACCU-POUR is now compatible with all volumetric mixers available on the market today.
October 2, 2019
The sulfides in the granulated blast-furnace slag give the pillars a blue tint, which will disappear over time and turn to white.
Aesthetics, Concrete Mixture Requirements Blend Smoothly at Underground Station Construction Project
Twin-shaft batch mixer from BHS used on major construction site in Stuttgart, Germany, for the construction of large, flower-shaped concrete pillars for an underground station
September 18, 2019
Hqdefault 5d4b0cb246f54
[VIDEO] Volumetric Mixers Produce Concrete on Demand
Volumetric mixing technology provides an alternative to the traditional way of producing concrete, allowing those in the construction industry to control their concrete production and supply
August 7, 2019
Maxresdefault 5d4b0bc76b0c4
[VIDEO] ACCU-POUR Simplifies All Volumetric Mixer Operations
Cemen Tech's ACCU-POUR gives users more control over their business by allowing the user to eliminate manual tickets and precisely track all concrete dispatched by each mixer
August 7, 2019
Dotcertified com Screen Shot
Cemen Tech Launches DOTCERTIFIED.com
Website provides resources and information about volumetric concrete mixers and how to meet DOT specs
August 2, 2019
The Cemen Tech Connect App can be downloaded from the Android or Apple app stores.
Cemen Tech CONNECT Uses Technology to Slash Downtime
Web-based mobile video platform provides Cemen Tech users with free real-time field support.
August 2, 2019
AP Office is the front-end solution for scheduling, dispatch and fleet management functions. Utilizing telematics technology, it allows business owners to track the status and location of each mixer in their fleet in real-time.
Cemen Tech Introduces All-Makes Volumetric Mixer Productivity Solution
Cloud-based ACCU-POUR productivity software is now compatible with Cemen Tech M Series mixers, as well as other volumetric mixers developed by competitive OEMs.
August 2, 2019
Blastcrete Rs180 1
Blastcrete Equipment RS180 Mixer-Pump for High-Volume Gypsum Applications
A user-friendly and economical option for gypsum flooring underlayment, grouting, cellular concrete and some wet shotcrete applications.
July 18, 2019
Cemen Tech
Volumetric Mixing Shapes the Backbone of the Bay
Bauman Landscape and Construction has embraced next-gen volumetric mixing technology to place concrete for some of San Francisco’s most important infrastructure.
June 20, 2019
Mega Mixer Concrete Dispense
Danuser Introduces New and Improved Mega Mixer Material Handling Bucket
Well-suited for scooping anything from piles of sand, gravel, feed, grains, dry topsoil, dry compost and a variety of other agriculture and construction materials
June 14, 2019
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 24, 2021