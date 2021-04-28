A 2021 Mack® Granite® has been donated by Mack Trucks and equipped with a McNeilus® FLEX Controls™ Bridgemaster® mixer for the annual auction at this year's World of Concrete (June 8-10). The auction is run by the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program – a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management. Specs on the donated truck can be found below.

“We are very appreciative of the support from Mack Trucks and McNeilus,” says Ben Robuck, CIM Auction Committee Chairman. “Their support speaks volumes to their commitment to the concrete industry and the importance these leading companies place on the CIM program. This mixer truck will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2021 World of Concrete.”

2020's Auction Raised Over $1.2 Million

This isn't the first time Mack has donated towards the auction - they have for years now. In 2019, the company donated a Mack Granite model and in 2020 they donated a 2019 Mack Granite Boost-A-Load mixer. In fact, it was in this 2020 auction that the auction reached a record breaking amount at raising more than $1.2 million in gross revenue. Additonal items in the 2020 auction included an S-485 laser screed donated by Somero Enterprises, Inc., a Load and Go Ready Mix Truck Wash® system donated by Shumaker Industries, a 2020 ROXOR off road vehicle donated by Mahindra Automotive North America and a HiPer VR base/rover with data collector software donated by Topcon Positioning Systems.

“McNeilus is proud to continue our support of the CIM program and invest in future leaders that will advance the industry. We believe in this program and its mission. At McNeilus, we continue to innovate and invest in technology to help push the industry forward. The CIM program mirrors our commitment to support our ever-changing concrete industry and gives these graduates the skills to excel.”

—Robert Monchamp, Vice President and General Manager of McNeilus Mixers and London Machinery

“Mack Trucks is proud to support the Concrete Industry Management program as it prepares the next generation of leaders in the concrete industry, a critical market segment for Mack Trucks,” says Tim Wrinkle, Mack construction product manager. “CIM’s programs offer valuable insights to students, creating well-rounded leaders and workers in the concrete industry and we are pleased to once again donate a Mack Granite model to the CIM auction.”

The annual auction will be held Wednesday, June 9 in the West Hall Room W106 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For a full list of items, please visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.

Those interested in making a donation should contact CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck at ben.robuck@cemex.com or (404) 456-6867.

Specs for the Mack Granite 2021GR64FR Mixer

Engine – Mack MP7-375C, 375 hp @ 1360 lb.ft. torque

Engine Brake – Mack PowerLeash

Cleartech® One emissions system

Transmission – MACK TMD14AFO-HD mDRIVE HD 14 SP, Ultra-Low Creeper/ Multi-Speed Reverse (Overdrive)

Wheelbase – 248-inch

Frame – STEEL – 300mm X 90mm X 9.5mm -- (11.81" X 3.54" X 0.37”)

Front Axle – Mack FXL20, 20,000 lb.

Rear Axle – Mack S462R, 46,000 lb., CRD 150/151 Mack Carrier, RAR 3.56 and Diff Locks

Rear Suspension – HMX 460, 46,000 lb.

Tires: 425/65R22.5 L Bridgestone M864, 11R22.5 H Bridgestone M799

Brakes – Meritor “S” CAM 16.5"x7" Q+ drum

Mack Road Stability Advantage- Bendix ABS/ATC/RSA W/YAW CNTRL - 6S/6M

Fuel Tank – LH 72 Gallon 26-inch D-shaped sleeved tank with integrated DEF tank

Interior – Trim level: Base steel gray

Paint Color- White - 900884

GuardDog Connect With 4G/LTE and WLAN system with diagnostic services

Extras

Updated interior for better driver interface and ergonomics

Full-color dash and instrument cluster with 5-inch copilot screen

Mack premium seats developed with Sears seating for best-in-class comfort and durability

Power windows and locks

Self-canceling turn signals

Flat bottom steering wheel with cruise and radio switches

Two-piece windshield

Alcoa – Clean Buffed Alum wheels

Bright finish options: grill, air intakes, Bulldog mirrors

Stainless steel sun visor

Auxiliary air tank capacity for one extra lift axle included

Premium stereo, CD-player, MP3, weatherband, Bluetooth

Mixer Boc Xmber - steel rolled flanged for REPTO pump

The McNeilus® FLEX Controls™ Bridgemaster® Mixer includes:

11-cubic-yard M80 Series™ drum™

Three FLEX Controls-Enabled Packages: Awareness, GradeMaster™ and fuel saver featuring a new variable displacement pump and motor from Kawasaki

Flip-up hopper

PMP PMB 7.1 straight drive

Outfitted with an abundance of operator assurance features, many patented and exclusive to McNeilus

Lightweight aluminum extension chutes

Chute assist for foldover chute for an extra layer of protection for operators

Front and rear roller guards to protect operators from potential pinch hazards

Cameras and PRECO Electronics sensors for blind-spot monitoring on a single system to minimize clutter and distraction (two cameras – passenger side and rear: two radar sensors – passenger side and rear)

GradeMaster™ to ensure the load stays forward in the drum on inclines

Two-step bumper with grab handles for easy access

All NEW ladder dampener for more control and help minimize pinch points

Lateral protection devices for rear wheels in the event of a side-impact collision

Enhanced lighting package with night pour lights and strobe

150-gallon composite water tank with bottom fill to keep operators’ boots on the ground

What Else is Included?

Delivery from Las Vegas to anywhere in the lower 48 states

All FET tax paid

Mack extended warranty, 60 months/ 250,000 miles (Engine Plan 2, exhaust after-treatment system, engine towing, mDRIVE HD transmission and clutch)

The CIM program was the first of its kind in U.S. – a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management. Since its humble beginning, the CIM program has expanded and offered at Middle Tennessee State University, California State University, Chico, Texas State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology and beginning in the fall of 2021, South Dakota State University. Today, there are almost 1,400 graduates of the Concrete Industry Management program working in the industry.

The goal of the program is to produce broadly educated, articulate graduates grounded in basic construction management, who are knowledgeable of concrete technology and techniques and are able to manage people and systems as well as promote products or services related to the concrete industry. It entails a broad range of courses, from English and history to science and mathematics. A series of required business courses such as finance, marketing, management and business law are also taken throughout the length of the program.

The concrete-specific courses teach the fundamentals of concrete, properties and testing, concrete construction and more. All of these courses provide much more than what is simply in the text – they emphasize problem solving, quality assurance and customer satisfaction. They utilize practical case studies and an internship to make sure the student obtains real-world experience essential to starting a successful career. Additional opportunities include on-campus socials and other events providing industry networking and professional development.

In 2012, an Executive MBA program was added by the CIM National Steering Committee. The CIM Executive MBA is specifically designed for individuals with three or more years of experience in the industry.