XBE Appoints Chris Wurtz as President of Ready Mix

XBE named Chris Wurtz as President of Ready Mix, where he will work directly with producers and alongside XBE’s product and engineering teams to deliver solutions that enable proactive business planning, with real-time visibility and coordinated dispatch from the plant to the jobsite.

XBE and BCMI announced their merger in June 2025. The merger is especially impactful for heavy materials producers with multiple lines of business, who will now benefit from an integrated, cloud-based platform that spans production, dispatch, logistics, jobsite delivery and customer experience. Materials producers will be able to leverage a full product suite that connects the proven solutions they already use — BCMI Ready-Mix Dispatch, Material Pro, Material Now and XBE—plus jointly developed offerings.

Wurtz brings 20-plus years leading high-performing teams across software, hardware and automation. Most recently Division President at Digital Fleet, he led expansion in ready mix and bulk hauling. Earlier roles at Terex, Oshkosh and Polaris focused on vehicle control systems and heavy equipment innovation.

“I’m incredibly excited to join XBE because of the team’s relentless focus on optimizing heavy materials, logistics and construction solutions for the industry,” Wurtz says. “Helping producers act before problems hit and capture every opportunity is exactly where I want to be.”

XBE’s expansion of technology for ready-mix producers accelerates its mission to help materials producers turn operational efficiency into commercial strength.

Craig Yeack Transitions Away From Operations

After merging with XBE in June 2205, BCMI Corp. Founder Craig Yeack announced his transition away from day-to-day company operations. “The companies’ union forms the most capable and forward-looking technology partner in the industry, uniquely positioned to help customers harness the full potential of change,” he says. Yeack remains committed to pushing what’s possible and helping shape the future of the heavy construction materials industry.