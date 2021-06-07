Mack Trucks Showcases Granite and TerraPro Models at World of Concrete 2021

The company will also highlight its fully integrated powertrain, including the MP engines, mDRIVE HD automated manual transmission and Mack drive axles and more.

June 7, 2021
Mack Trucks Inc.
Mack Trucks is featuring the Granite mixer and TerraPro cabover concrete pumper models at World of Concrete 2021, June 8-10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will also highlight its fully integrated powertrain, including the MP engines, the mDRIVE HD automated manual transmission and Mack drive axles, in addition to its extensive resources and support for body builders.

Mack is offering an in-booth Augmented Reality (AR) experience, allowing attendees to customize a Granite model. As the truck is being configured digitally, the truck will render in real-time 3D and be displayed on large screens in the booth for an in-depth review from any angle. The rendered image and specifications can also be downloaded for the customer’s use.

Mack models featured in booth W-1841 include the:

Granite Axle Back 

  • Body: Con-Tech Manufacturing concrete mixer 
  • Engine: Mack MP 7-365C, 365 hp and 1,460 lbs.-ft. torque 
  • Transmission: mDRIVE HD 14-speed with ultra-low creeper gears and multi-speed reverse
  • Features: Mack FXL20 20,000-lb. front axle; S522R 52,000-lb. rear axles; mRIDE 52,000-lb. rear suspension; ClearTech One exhaust aftertreatment system; and GuardDog Connect integrated telematics solution

210601 Mack Trucks To Showcase Mack Granite And Mack Terra Pro Models At World Of Concrete 2021 2TerraPro Cabover 

  • Body: Putzmeister 33m concrete pump
  • Engine: Mack MP7-425, 425 hp and 1,560 lbs.-ft. torque 
  • Features: Mack FXL20 20,000-lb. front axle; S440 44,000-lb. rear axles, Camelback SS440 44,000-lb. rear suspension; ClearTech One exhaust aftertreatment system; and GuardDog Connect 
