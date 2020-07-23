Miller Formless Celebrates 50th Anniversary as Global Concrete Slipform Paver Provider

It currently manufactures six different products capable of installing concrete curb, curb and gutter, barrier walls and concrete pavements.

July 23, 2020
Miller Formless Co.
Miller Formless Co.
Miller Formless was founded in 1970 by Charles P. Miller. Miller Formless is a leading provider of concrete slip form paving machines and other products. Located in McHenry, Illinois, the company operates out of an 95,000+ square foot manufacturing facility and continues to provide the same quality product and service it pioneered in the 1960s. It currently manufacturers six different products capable of installing concrete curb, curb and gutter, barrier walls and concrete pavements. Its machines are currently in use throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Asia, and Australia.

Recently Miller Formless showcased its product lines at the January 2020 World of Concrete show and again at the March 2020 CONEXPO show both held in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2021, Miller Formless is excited at introducing many new product developments to its products. Miller Formless continues to grow and expand its worldwide reach. Recently, the company announced the opening of an office and service facility in Genk, Belgium to support Miller Formless customers throughout Europe and other nearby areas.

Specialty Concrete Paver Manufacturer Doesn’t Slip on Design, Service or Support

