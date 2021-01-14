2021 Update to Concrete Assessment, Repair and Rehab Guide

“Guide to the Code for Assessment, Repair, and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures" is published as a companion to ACI 562-19.

Making sure codes are understood to their fullest are interpreted correctly can be a challenge. Concrete contractors now have an updated guide on ACI's code regarding assessment, repair, rehabilitation of existing concrete structures. The American Concrete Institute and International Concrete Repair Institute have worked together to publish an updated version of the "Guide to the Code for Assessment, Repair, and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures."

This updated guide is separated into three main components: Chapter navigation for clarity and understanding of the relative portions of ACI 562 Code; Appendix B, providing an overall view of the new ACI 563, “Specifications for Repair of Concrete in Buildings;” Project examples illustrating the process of carrying out a concrete building assessment, repair, rehabilitation, or strengthening project from inception through completion.

New features of this guide include an appendix addressing specifications with examples, and clear definitions of the responsibilities and scope of the repair, rehabilitation, or strengthening. The guide also includes three new examples and five updated examples guiding licensed design professional through the code provisions of actual concrete repair projects.

The guide is available in both printed and digital formats. Purchase yours from the ACI store for $129 (members price $79): “Guide to the Code for Assessment, Repair, and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures.”