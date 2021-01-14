2021 Update to Concrete Assessment, Repair and Rehab Guide

The American Concrete Institute and International Concrete Repair Institute updated the “Guide to the Code for Assessment, Repair, and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures" providing information on how to properly use the ACI 562.

January 14, 2021
Jonathan Kozlowski
American Concrete Institute (ACI)
“Guide to the Code for Assessment, Repair, and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures' is published as a companion to ACI 562-19.
“Guide to the Code for Assessment, Repair, and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures" is published as a companion to ACI 562-19.
The American Concrete Institute
Aci Company Logo 11298105

Making sure codes are understood to their fullest are interpreted correctly can be a challenge. Concrete contractors now have an updated guide on ACI's code regarding assessment, repair, rehabilitation of existing concrete structures. The American Concrete Institute and International Concrete Repair Institute have worked together to publish an updated version of the "Guide to the Code for Assessment, Repair, and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures."

This updated guide is separated into three main components:

  1. Chapter navigation for clarity and understanding of the relative portions of ACI 562 Code;
  2. Appendix B, providing an overall view of the new ACI 563, “Specifications for Repair of Concrete in Buildings;”
  3. Project examples illustrating the process of carrying out a concrete building assessment, repair, rehabilitation, or strengthening project from inception through completion.

New features of this guide include an appendix addressing specifications with examples, and clear definitions of the responsibilities and scope of the repair, rehabilitation, or strengthening. The guide also includes three new examples and five updated examples guiding licensed design professional through the code provisions of actual concrete repair projects.

The guide is available in both printed and digital formats. Purchase yours from the ACI store for $129 (members price $79): “Guide to the Code for Assessment, Repair, and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures.”

Recommended
576778
CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award
CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.
January 13, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Pm3
Preventative Maintenance: The Lifeblood of Any Equipment Rental Company
With help from mechanics, service managers, and a fully implemented preventative maintenance program, you can keep your fleet (and in turn, your business) running in top shape.
January 7, 2021
Latest
The CRACKBOND Concrete Repair and Restoration Product Line - Updated
October 6, 2020
Rodding on the top layer of a concrete cylinder.
Testing Concrete With the Maturity Method
During the last few decades of significant progress for concrete, today’s most widely used compressive strength standard emerged: the cylinder concrete break tests.
October 3, 2020
Simpson Strong-Tie FX-70-6FS Fast-Set Epoxy Bottom Seal.
Simpson Strong-Tie FX-70-6FS Fast-Set Epoxy Bottom Seal
The FX-70-6FS fast-set epoxy bottom seal is a three-component, moisture-tolerant epoxy grout designed as part of the FX-70 structural repair and protection system to facilitate same-day filling of underwater fiberglass pile jackets.
September 28, 2020
SpecChem Duo Patch.
SpecChem Duo Patch
A two-component, polymer modified concrete repair mortar with integral corrosion inhibitor for use in horizontal, form and pour and when mixed to a stiffer consistency, vertical and overhead applications.
September 24, 2020
Among the projects the contractor team is overseeing at Fort Carson, the U.S. Army Mountain Post in Colorado Springs, replacing an outdated airfield is the biggest.
Radiant Heat System Gets Boost from Molded Polystyrene Rigid Insulation
Among the projects contractors and the USACE team are overseeing at Fort Carson, the U.S. Army Mountain Post in Colorado Springs, Colorado, replacing an outdated airfield is the biggest.
July 28, 2020
Terracon’s Facilities division had the expertise to propose an alternate solution, whereby the lost area of steel due to corrosion was replaced with externally bonded carbon fiber polymers (CFRP) which could be applied within the space constraints.
Concrete Life Extended by Effective Repair Approach
Concrete deterioration can be a major problem for facilities managers anywhere, but it’s especially challenging to address when a facility needs to remain in operation during repairs.
June 17, 2020
The experts at Quikrete share tips and tricks for dealing with concrete efflorescence.
What is Efflorescence? How to Prevent, Treat and Remove White Discoloration from Concrete
When efflorescence appears, it can be an unsightly problem for your concrete project.
May 28, 2020
ChemMasters SpeedPatch-XL.
ChemMasters SpeedPatch XL
ChemMasters, Inc. has introduced SpeedPatch XL, a single component cementitious repair mortar for a wide variety of horizontal, vertical and overhead repairs to concrete substrates.
May 10, 2020
Brokk recently opened a 10,000-square-foot service center in Missouri.
Brokk Opens Major Service Center
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, enhances its machine refurbishment and repair, with the addition of its new Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri.
May 6, 2020
Repair Replace Thumb
[VIDEO] Repair or Replace Concrete? 10 Questions to Ask
Determining whether to repair or replace concrete is often subjective, but these 10 questions can help you determine which method is better for the job at hand.
February 19, 2020
Jtm Barracuda Application
ChemMasters Barracuda Triple Action Lubricant
The new multi-use industrial lubricant penetrates, cleans and protects metal from corrosion.
January 29, 2020
Andrew Buchanan Fjb1 Zevp Pfk Unsplash
American Concrete Institute to Offer ACI 562 Repair Code Seminar
ACI 562 is the first U.S. code produced specifically for the assessment, repair and rehabilitation of existing concrete structures.
January 22, 2020
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
0 O8 A9451
Sakrete Pro-Mix Concrete Repair
Sakrete's Pro-Mix Concrete Repair is a high-performance concrete engineered for commercial and industrial repair projects
September 24, 2019
Sakrete Q21543 9 Edit 2
Replace or Resurface: When to Spruce It Up or Start from Scratch
Resurfacing products are only as good as the subsurface.
July 25, 2019
Krk Image 1
Case Study: Effectiveness of MCI Surface Protection System in Bridge Preservation Project
Cortec’s MCI 2020 surface applied corrosion inhibitor was selected to treat salt damage on a Croatian bridge before the repair process.
April 10, 2019
Sea Walls can be reinforced and stabilized while mitigating future deterioration of wave and wake action.
Deep Foamjection Blooms as a Concrete Repair Alternative
Recent patent expirations give contractors a chance to offer an alternative to compaction grouting and piering repairs that is fast, permanent, non-obtrusive and highly profitable
March 11, 2019
Test Epoxy Box
Poly Fix from SpecChem
Poly Fix is a high strength, two-component ultra-low viscosity hybrid polyurethane concrete repair binder.
March 22, 2019
Fast Set Stucco Patch 20lb 1139 92 Copy
QUIKRETE FASTSet Stucco Patch
QUIKRETE FASTSet Stucco Patch makes repairs easy, fast and effective.
March 15, 2019
Img00127 20140910 0854
The Canadian Parliament Buildings, (Ottawa, Canada) Cintec West Block Restoration
Cintec first started work on the west block in 1994 when Cintec reinforcement anchors were installed in the south west tower by Public Works based at Plouffe Park Ottawa. Since then, the West Block has been fully restored and modernized.
March 12, 2019
Roadware Concrete Mender Injection16
Roadware Easy Injection System
The Roadware Easy Injection System can make effective structural repairs into 24 inches of concrete or more without pumps or ports.
February 1, 2019
Ep 90 Ab
Metzger/McGuire New Edge-Pro 90 Heavy Duty, Semi-Rigid Polyurea Floor Joint Filler
Designed to fill and repair saw-cut contraction and construction joints in industrial concrete floors in settings such as distribution centers, warehouses and manufacturing facilities.
January 30, 2019
Today, contractors are getting newly restored concrete open to foot traffic in eight hours and vehicle traffic in 24 hours at a fraction of the cost of replacing the surface. Yes, concrete will deteriorate, but contractors can bring it back to life by resurfacing.
Resurfacer to the Rescue
The answer to concrete restoration.
December 18, 2018
Re Cap Bag
QUIKRETE Re-Cap
Designed to provide a permanent wear resistant concrete surface that can withstand foot, vehicle and other heavy traffic, new QUIKRETE Re-Cap delivers 4x greater bond strength, superior workability and longer working time than other resurfacing products.
November 6, 2018