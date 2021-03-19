Husqvarna Construction has fully integrated the products, services, and solutions from HTC offering a broad range of surface preparation solutions to the industry. The launch includes brand new and the full range of products - now rebranded - with the tagline "The Orange Evolution". By combining two existing ecosystems, Husqvarna hopes to provide floor grinding customers a much wider choice of products, features, and solutions – all under one roof and one brand.

“We are thrilled to introduce the most comprehensive product range on this growing market for surface preparation. With this powerful combination we open up a whole new world of options for our customers,” says Stijn Verherstraeten, Vice President Concrete Surfaces & Floors.

This announcement is the final destination of Husqvarna's agreement back in 2017 to acquire the Floor Grinding Solutions Division of HTC Group AB and the late 2020 rebranding announcement. While the products and services HTC was known for remain the same, as of March 2021, they have been now rebranded under the Husqvarna name.

Husqvarna Construction ProdouctsNew product innovation launches include:

A new family of high-performing polishing tools

A tool holder “Multi” allowing to fit both Redi Lock® and EZchange™ tools

“Multi” allowing to fit both Redi Lock® and EZchange™ tools A new portfolio of edge grinding tools for hand-held grinders

for hand-held grinders A new range of chemicals for the creation and maintenance of polished concrete floors

of polished concrete floors An enhanced process of the Superfloor™ method to polish concrete floors.

HTC published a heartfelt note of gratitude on their website, "More than anything, we want to THANK YOU ALL for your dedication to create fantastic floors and the affection you have shown for the HTC brand since the early 90’s. You have been our key driver to create better solutions and developing the market within floor grinding globally. Now it’s time to embark on a new journey and we hope you’ll continue to follow us into a bright (orange) future!"

Husqvarna has committed to developing the floor grinding industry further - making sure polishing contractors have the machinery you need to accomplish their best work. "We strongly believe in the benefits of polished concrete floors and we want to help our customers win interesting flooring projects as well as complete their work in the most productive, sustainable, and safe manner,” says Verherstraeten.

According to the release, the new product range is available and ready for purchase. Service and support will remain unchanged, all existing equipment of both brands will be supported and served as before.