Husqvarna's Orange Evolution: Company Integrates HTC's Surface Prep & Floor Grinding Products, Services

Husqvarna has fully integrated the concrete surface preparation products, services, and solutions from HTC. Look to developing the floor grinding industry further by providing solutions under one brand.

March 19, 2021
Husqvarna Construction Products
Husqvarna's Orange Evolution: Full Integration of HTC Surface Prep Products, Services
Husqvarna Construction Products
Husqvarnaconstructionproducts 10073331

Husqvarna Construction has fully integrated the products, services, and solutions from HTC offering a broad range of surface preparation solutions to the industry. The launch includes brand new and the full range of products - now rebranded - with the tagline "The Orange Evolution". By combining two existing ecosystems, Husqvarna hopes to provide floor grinding customers a much wider choice of products, features, and solutions – all under one roof and one brand.

“We are thrilled to introduce the most comprehensive product range on this growing market for surface preparation. With this powerful combination we open up a whole new world of options for our customers,” says Stijn Verherstraeten, Vice President Concrete Surfaces & Floors.

This announcement is the final destination of Husqvarna's agreement back in 2017 to acquire the Floor Grinding Solutions Division of HTC Group AB and the late 2020 rebranding announcement. While the products and services HTC was known for remain the same, as of March 2021, they have been now rebranded under the Husqvarna name. 

Husqvarna's Orange Evolution: Full Integration of HTC Surface Prep Products, ServicesHusqvarna Construction ProdouctsNew product innovation launches include:

  • A new family of high-performing polishing tools
  • A tool holder “Multi” allowing to fit both Redi Lock® and EZchange™ tools
  • A new portfolio of edge grinding tools for hand-held grinders
  • A new range of chemicals for the creation and maintenance of polished concrete floors
  • An enhanced process of the Superfloor™ method to polish concrete floors.


HTC published a heartfelt note of gratitude on their website, "More than anything, we want to THANK YOU ALL for your dedication to create fantastic floors and the affection you have shown for the HTC brand since the early 90’s. You have been our key driver to create better solutions and developing the market within floor grinding globally. Now it’s time to embark on a new journey and we hope you’ll continue to follow us into a bright (orange) future!"

Husqvarna has committed to developing the floor grinding industry further - making sure polishing contractors have the machinery you need to accomplish their best work. "We strongly believe in the benefits of polished concrete floors and we want to help our customers win interesting flooring projects as well as complete their work in the most productive, sustainable, and safe manner,” says Verherstraeten.

According to the release, the new product range is available and ready for purchase. Service and support will remain unchanged, all existing equipment of both brands will be supported and served as before.

Hi Vis
How to Maintain Safer Work Zones
Crystal May, vice president of Safety and Environmental Operations at CRH Americas Materials offers these tips for contractors looking to help improve worker safety both inside and outside of the work zone
March 19, 2021
March2021 Mci Scaled
Equipment Finance Industry Confidence Hits Highest Level in Three Years
Half of key finance industry executives believe business conditions will improve over the next four months, prompted by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
March 18, 2021
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
Sponsored
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
APA-trademarked panels can be used repeatedly with proper care. Maximize concrete form lifetime—and your budget—with these five tips.
March 2, 2021
ACI Polished Concrete Slab Finishes Specifications
Bringing Polished Concrete up to Spec
Explaining the new ACI Polished Concrete Slab Finishes Specifications. But first, why is a specification needed?
December 22, 2020
Hydrodemolotion Extension Kit for the AquaCutter 410, Aqua Cutter 710 and Aqua Spine
Aquajet Extension Kit - Helping You Work Those Hard to Reach Areas
Aquajet's Extension Kit for the AquaCutter 410, Aqua Cutter 710 and Aqua Spine provides an additional 5 to 8 feet of reach for concrete contractors.
December 22, 2020
The SDG-11 Single Disc Grinder
The SDG-11 Single Disc Grinder
December 15, 2020
The SG12EM Electric Grinder
The SG12EM Surface Grinder
December 9, 2020
After
MCI-2062 Biological-Based Surface Cleaner
December 7, 2020
The Viking Ride-On Scraper - Featuring a Sealed Cab for Your Safety

December 7, 2020
December 7, 2020
The Colossus XTX Floor Grinder
The Colossus XTX 10-Head, 28" Wide Floor Grinder
December 6, 2020
The Lavina 30GE Grinder

December 3, 2020
The Lavina 30GE Grinder
December 3, 2020
The SG24EM Electric Grinder
The M-Series Electric Surface Grinder Line
December 2, 2020
Husqvarna Group Acquires Blastrac, Expands its Surface Prep Offerings
Husqvarna Group Agrees to Acquire Blastrac & Expand Surface Prep Offerings
Husqvarna Group’s Construction Division signed an agreement to acquire Blastrac, one of the leading providers of surface preparation technologies for the global construction and remediation industry.
December 1, 2020
Husqvarna Acquires Blastrac to Expand Surface Prep Offering
Husqvarna Group’s Construction Division has signed an agreement to acquire surface preparation technology provider Blastrac.
November 30, 2020
The Lavina 32E Grinder

November 22, 2020
The Lavina 32E Grinder
November 22, 2020
Factory Cleaning Equipment Mooresville NC Group Photo
Jon-Don Expands Offerings with Factory Cleaning Equipment Inc. Acquisition
Jon-Don, national supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, and chemicals, announces expanded offerings within the jan-san, restoration equipment, and concrete surface prep and polishing industries
November 12, 2020
The Edge Floor Grinder/Polisher
The Edge - A Compact and Transportable Floor Grinder / Polisher
November 8, 2020
The Lavina 25GE Grinder

November 3, 2020
The Lavina 25GE Grinder
November 3, 2020
The A 2000 Portable Air Cleaner
The A 2000 Portable Air Cleaner
November 1, 2020
The Workhorse WB307 Propane-Powered Vacuum

October 30, 2020
The Workhorse WB307 Propane-Powered Vacuum
October 30, 2020
Honda Gcv200 And Gcv170 Pressure Washer Engines Hero Shot Pair
Honda Engines New GC Series Models for Pressure Washers
Honda Engines is launching two, all-new GC Series engines designed specifically to increase the performance of pressure washers, enhancing the user experience and making jobs easier.
October 27, 2020
The Titan XT Propane Prep/Polish Floor Grinder
The Titan XT Propane-Powered Concrete Surface Prep/Polish Floor Grinder
October 5, 2020
The T 10000 Industrial Dust Extractor

October 1, 2020
The T 10000 Industrial Dust Extractor
October 1, 2020
Graco LazerVac 550 Vacuum System
Graco LazerVac 550 Vacuum System
When used with a GrindLazer scarifier, Graco’s LazerVac 550 System uses contactor preferred Honda power to provide 50% more vacuum pressure compared to LazerVac 330 to reduce airborne silica dust on larger scarifying jobs.
September 24, 2020
Smith FS351 DCS Electric Self-Propelled Scarifier
Smith FS351 DCS Electric Self-Propelled Scarifier
Smith's FS351 DCS series of heavy-duty, self-propelled drum scarifiers are designed to tackle the most demanding removal and surface preparation jobs.
September 22, 2020
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US
The Makinex Floor Stripper is a heavy-duty industrial floor stripper designed to remove materials such as vinyl and glued carpet.
September 3, 2020