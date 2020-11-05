3D Printing Building Design Hackathon Launched

LafargeHolcim and Witteveen + Bos have announced a 3D printing hackathon in an attempt to reinvent building design and rethink the methods of residential building.

November 5, 2020
Jonathan Kozlowski
LafargeHolcim North America Inc.
LafargeHolcim North America Inc.
Adobe Stock 258783017
Adobe Stock Images | By zapp2photo

The words "hackathon" and construction are not typically hand-in-hand. However, building materials and solutions leader LafargeHolcim and the engineering and consultancy firm Witteveen + Bos have announced a hackathon to reinvent building design and reinvent the methods of constructing a two-story residential building.

The company is reaching out to students in engeineering, architecture and material science to pioneer new solutions utilizing 3D printing technology.

With 1.6 billion people lacking adequate housing and the building and construction sector accounting for 40% of the world’s CO2 emissions, 3D printing offers solutions to address both challenges. By building more with less, it is instrumental in accelerating the speed of construction, as well as reducing a building’s footprint. Leading the way in green building solutions, LafargeHolcim is actively deploying 3D printing to address these challenges.

In the Nov. 4 announcement, Edelio Bermejo, head of research and development for LafargeHolcim is quoted by saying that he is convinced that 3D printing will be key in answering the challenges the construction industry is facing. 

LafargeHolcim's ambition is to lead the industry in reducing carbon emissions and shifting towards low-carbon construction. From its state-of-the-art research facility in Lyon, France, LafargeHolcim is leveraging on a global network of regional labs, with experts across the globe reinventing the cement and concrete of tomorrow. Thanks to diverse academic partnerships and supported by an open innovation ecosystem, LafargeHolcim is helping build a greener, smarter world that works for all.

Those interested can register at 3dprintinghousinghack.bemyapp.com. 

