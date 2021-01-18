Mass Customizable 3D-printed XL Architectural and Interior Products Platform Launched

At CES 2021, Aectual, a platform to rapidly produce 3D-printed XL architectural and interior products at industrial scale, announced the global beta launch of its seamless design-to-delivery platform alongside the beta launch of its commercial web shop for consumers.

Aectual offers modern 3D-printed architecture and interior items such as terrazzo artwork flooring, fixtures, wall paneling, columns, façades, stairs, room dividers, planters and table screens and even entire buildings that are made from 100% circular, sustainable recycled and renewable materials. According to the company, its design-to-delivery process reduces the cost of custom-made architectural products by 50%, is up to 10 times faster, eliminates waste and reduces materials usage and CO2 emissions.

“Aectual’s turnkey platform enables AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) professionals and consumers to create beautiful, customized XL 3D-printed buildings, architectural and interior design products from 100% recyclable, renewable materials that minimize waste and don’t harm the planet,” said Hedwig Heinsman, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer. “We enable world-class architects, designers and brands to realize their own bespoke designs on demand, at any scale and in any building, and to create truly unique, 100% sustainable products without being slowed down by extensive prototyping and long lead times.”

AectualThe platform utilizes customizable engineered parametric products, an easy-to-use (customized) design dashboard and proprietary robotic XL 3D-print technology. It features 12 signature products in seven categories that users can customize to their unique taste, including:

Flooring : terrazzo pattern -- available in bio or ultra-thin bio

Furniture : curtains and bookcases

Façade Cladding and Wall Paneling

O utdoor: sun screens and canopies

Concrete Elements : stairs, pavements and façade cladding

Interior Design : planters, room dividers and table screens

AEC industry professionals can upload and create their own product versions or go to the Aectual website, pick a terrazzo floor pattern, wall panel, room divider or sun canopy, for example, and customize it as needed. Once ordered, Aectual 3D prints and installs the product.

Commercial projects already deployed globally include flooring in Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport, flooring in BMW World in Munich, printed display walls in Nike Town London, a tiny bauhaus (aka studio shed or she shed), flooring that uses recycled Budweiser bottles at Capital C offices in Amsterdam and the temporary EU building in Amsterdam. To facilitate further global deployments, Aectual is partnering with multinationals such as Henkel (materials), ABB (robotics) and Arup (engineering).

AEC-industry professionals can participate and sign up for the Aectual enterprise beta version at https://www.aectual.com/login. Prices start at $24 per square foot (€200 euros per square meter).