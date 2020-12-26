LafargeHolcim Uses 3D Printing to Create Affordable Housing in Africa

14Trees, a LafargeHolcim joint venture with CDC Group, is deploying 3D printing technology at scale to build affordable and low-carbon housing and schools in Africa, starting in Malawi.

December 26, 2020
LafargeHolcim North America Inc.
LafargeHolcim is working to produce 3D printed concrete for affordable housing in countries such as Malawi and Ecuador, pictured here.
LafargeHolcim is working to produce 3D printed concrete for affordable housing in countries such as Malawi and Ecuador, pictured here.
LafargeHolcim

14Trees, a LafargeHolcim joint venture with CDC Group, a United Kingdom-based investor, is deploying 3D printing technology at scale to build affordable and low-carbon housing and schools in Africa, starting in Malawi.

With its high speed of construction and optimized material use, this technology reduces the carbon footprint for building new homes by up to 70%.

Pioneering this technology in schools for the first time, 14Trees aims to address the country’s chronic infrastructure shortage while creating skilled local jobs.


Using proprietary LafargeHolcim ink, the 3D printing process will significantly reduce the time and cost of building housing and schools in Malawi. UNICEF estimates a current shortage of 36,000 classrooms in Malawi, which would take 70 years to build using conventional methods.

According to 14Trees, this infrastructure gap could be bridged in just 10 years using 3D printing. Partnering with a range of non-governmental organizations, 14Trees is working to solve the chronic shortage at scale, starting with families and communities most in need.

The project in Malawi relied on local 14Trees teams trained by LafargeHolcim and COBOD, the 3D printing specialists. The teams included 3D machine operators, architects, civil and structural engineers and materials specialists. The project also involved nearly 40 people in the preparation of the 3D ink and in the construction with building trades such as carpenters, roofers and painters.

The walls of 14Trees’ first prototype house were built in Lilongwe in just 12 hours, compared to almost four days using conventional methods. The walls of its first school, built in Salima, were printed in just 18 hours, as opposed to several days.

“Starting in Malawi, we will deploy this technology across the broader region with projects already in the pipeline in Kenya and Zimbabwe," says Miljan Gutovic, region head Middle East Africa and LafargeHolcim executive committee member.

Recommended
Ihs Markit Dec
Recent Optimism Surrounding the COVID-19 Vaccine Drives Engineering and Construction Costs Up
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Are your safety caps OSHA compliant?
Sponsored
Are your safety caps OSHA compliant?
Avoid fines. Invest in jobsite safety. Learn More by Downloading our Whitepaper.
December 2, 2020
Latest
Adobe Stock 162465692
What are Your Critical Issues?
An Open Letter to Concrete Contractors
December 22, 2020
The WCA Appoints New Directors
The World Cement Association appointed Roland van Wijnen, CEO of PPC Ltd, and Mehendra Singhi, Managing Director & CEO of Dalmia Cement.
December 21, 2020
Giatec Ml381 Reduced 5f60c2f75ff2c[1]
The Role Wireless Concrete Sensors Can Play During the Pandemic
Using IoT-based concrete testing sensors can keep construction workers safe, encourage remote work on jobsites, and position construction companies well for recovery.
December 18, 2020
Examples of ravelling in concrete.
Why Does My Blade Dull When Cutting Concrete in the Cold?
Concrete doesn't act the same in cold temperatures - causing premature dulling and a potential waste of money. There's something you can do to be a bit more successful in cutting in the cold.
December 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 269212483
Mission: Carbon Zero
The players driving sustainability and reducing carbon emissions within the cement and concrete industries.
December 21, 2020
Self-leveling resurfacer can repair uneven or worn interior floors.
Repair or Replace?
Technology is changing our options when it comes to deciding whether to repair or replace damaged, cracked concrete.
May 18, 2012
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
Concrete trowel maintenance
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
January 22, 2009
Mike Emma and Kurt Ziegler, kneeling on right, attended a skim coating class at the Decorative Concrete Institute four days after returning home from a tour of duty in Iraq.
Tactical Mission: Skim Coating
Bob Harris talks with two men who split their time between decorative concrete and the Us Army.
August 28, 2009
Techlevel Wsf Underlayment Tlwsf50 T Wsf Cropped
CustomTech TechLevel WSF Fiber Reinforced Self-Leveling Underlayment for Wood Subfloors
December 18, 2020
Dural 50 Lm Fs 1
The Dural 50 LM FS Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating
The Dural 50 LM FS Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating was designed to combat water-related damage and ensure optimal concrete protection and repair.
December 17, 2020
Dural Aquatight 100 Plus
The Dural Aquatight 100 Plus Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating
The Dural Aquatight 100 Plus Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating was designed to combat water-related damage and ensure optimal concrete protection and repair.
December 17, 2020
Civil engineering professor Luna Lu (left) helps install a sensor that her lab developed into the third floor of what will be a Purdue building complex.
Can Sensors Speed Construction? Purdue Researches Test Concrete Strength Sensors
Technology designed by Perdue engineers looks to verify concrete's maturity onsite, without extensive offsite testing.
December 16, 2020
Advance Concrete Sustainability with In-transit Concrete Management
Sponsored
Advance Concrete Sustainability with In-transit Concrete Management
The VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system provides automated process control during transit by using sensors on concrete trucks. Environmental benefits include: the potential for less cement usage, waste reduction and increased fuel efficiency.
December 1, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Single Disc Grinder M Kdiamond Sdg 11
The SDG-11 Single Disc Grinder
December 15, 2020
The Valders, Wisc., Spancrete location is one of three Spancrete precast plants that will remain in operation.
Two Companies Align, Become Largest Precaster in Midwest
Wells Concrete acquires Spancrete, combined the two companies create the largest precaster in the Midwest, spanning a footprint stretching from Canada to New Mexico and Colorado to Indiana.
December 15, 2020
Aci 301 20 Spec Concrete Construction Reference Manual Mnl 15(20)
ACI 301-20 Specifications for Concrete Construction Released
Plus: New ACI Field Reference Manual and New ACI University On-Demand Course
December 14, 2020
Aci University Logo 2
ACI University's 2021 Live Webinars
The American Concrete Institute's 2021 Webinar lineup includes legal issues, designing polymer concrete, to seismic design. Access is free to all ACI members starting Jan. 1.
December 14, 2020
Adobe Stock 204126360
Material Shortages Significant Issue for Construction Contractors During Pandemic
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 71% of commercial construction contractors face at least one material shortage
December 10, 2020
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have used geometry-based structural optimization techniques to create human-scale structures out of concrete. The researchers will mimic evolution’s approach toward minimizing the use of material while maximizing its performance as part of their NSF “Future Manufacturing” project.
Spiders, Caterpillars, Dragonflies Inspire Construction Material Research
The National Science Foundation awarded grants to three universities to develop new technologies and materials to be used in biomanufacturing, cyber manufacturing and eco-manufacturing.
December 10, 2020
The SG12EM grinder is part of the M-Series line from General Equipment Company.
The SG12EM Surface Grinder
December 9, 2020
The number of options decorative concrete provides homeowners is a major factor in the annual valuation of the anticipated global decorative concrete market size. The market is estimated to reach more than $23.8 billion by 2026.
Polished & Stamped Concrete: Go-To Options for Decorative Concrete Contractors
A market analysis of the polished concrete and stamped concrete market - and why the numbers are looking UP
December 9, 2020
The most common mistakes in foundation and concrete repair happen at the get-go, when the problem itself isn’t analyzed as whole.
3 Common Mistakes in Foundation and Concrete Repair and How to Avoid Them
When it comes to repairing cracks in concrete and foundations, it’s important to look beyond the visible damage at hand and approach repair with a multi-step process to both seal and structurally reinforce the crack to prevent future failures.
December 18, 2018
The rock waterfall pictured here was created using a concrete squeeze pump, which was the ideal solution for Pool Crafters to preserve the detailed process of rock carving.
Pump Attachment Helps Create A Concrete Canvas
South Florida pool company uses squeeze pump for concrete pumping.
April 20, 2017