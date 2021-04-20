Giatec's strategy to cut at least an annual 400 million tons of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) is based on the company's SmartMix web-based artificial intelligence (AI) program.

Every year, 20 billion tons (10 billion cubic yards) of concrete is produced globally, making it the number one product created by humans. This translates to approximately 2 billion tons of GHG emissions.

Removing 400 million tons of GHG roughly equals to taking 100 million cars off the road.

Nearly a pound of CO2 is produced for every pound of cement made — accounting for approximately 8% of global GHG emissions.

If the industry were a country, it would rank as the third-largest contributor of GHG behind China and the U.S.

A low-carbon economy is the focus of this week’s global summit hosted by President Biden’s administration. With Biden recommitting the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement, the recovery for the COVID-19-impacted economy and the construction industry will, without a doubt, be green. The platform the US President ran on includes a plan to invest $2 trillion in sustainable infrastructure to meet the ambitious climate progress that science demands.

Pouria Ghods, Giatec Co-Founder and CEO says, "Our mandate and our vision are that within three to five years we will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of concrete. We are already seeing these changes with SmartMix. A recent project saved an additional 15,000 pounds of cement, that’s 12,000 pounds of CO2, on a 1,000 cubic yard pour, thanks to our AI program.”

Aali Alizadeh, Co-Founder and CTO of Giatec lays out the company’s strategy: “Our goal is to revolutionize the concrete industry. Our vast database with millions of data points enables SmartMix to make accurate decisions, optimizing costs and the environmental impact of concrete.”

Giatec's Strategy Includes:

Extending the SmartMix AI program that calculates the ideal amount of cement and chemical additives for any mix specifications and reduces CO2 emissions, Innovating smart sensors which provide decision-making data, digitalizing the industry to help save time, money, and tons of concrete waste, Mobilizing the brightest minds in sustainable construction at Giatec’s annual Net Zero Construction Conference, Educating the industry with an ever-growing resource library aimed at teaching advanced concrete techniques, Planting one tree for every product order shipped worldwide to offset the impact of GHG emissions.

There will be an expected surge in concrete production over the next few years as post-COVID recovery plans take place including new infrastructure work. Giatec believes now is the time to start making changes that reduce GHG emissions of concrete production.

A Concrete Solution

Giatec believes its strategy can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 20% by getting the construction industry to accept new ways to design concrete mixes. To aid this effort, Giatec spent three years and well over $3 million in research for the production of SmartMix—a program capable of applying millions of data points worldwide from embedded wireless sensors. SmartMix analyzes all the variables for a project’s specifications and creates the best mix to reduce cement use and still meet performance expectations.