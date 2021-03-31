California Nevada Cement Association's Roadmap to Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045

The CNCA sees three major pathways: Reducing manufacturing process emissions; Reducing combustion emissions through fuel switching; and Increasing distributed electricity generation.

March 31, 2021
The California Nevada Cement Association (CNCA)
California Nevada Cement Association's Roadmap to Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045
CNCA's roadmap outlines pathways and opportunities for action; invites government, industry, environmental and other leaders to collaborate on this ambitious goal.
Adobe Stock Images | By Elnur

The California Nevada Cement Association (CNCA) announced its plan for the industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, outlining key opportunities and actions to achieve this goal. The California cement industry supports the state’s greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goal and is committed to achieving carbon neutrality, consistent with the reality that it is necessary to curb emissions in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.  

Releasing this industry-wide roadmap is an exciting and critical step toward carbon neutrality,” says Tom Tietz, Executive Director of CNCA. “However, we cannot get to net-zero alone and this roadmap is also an invitation for state leaders, environmental groups and stakeholders throughout the cement-concrete-construction value chain to collaborate on pursuing this bold goal.”  

CNCA is a not-for-profit organization committed to developing sustainable and economical construction solutions for California and Nevada with an emphasis on the use of cement and concrete. CNCA provides expert technical leadership, design assistance, research, and educational opportunities designed to responsibly transform our built environment and improve the lives of the people throughout the region. The member companies of the CNCA are cement producers and shippers that manufacture cement products. 

Cement is the main ingredient in concrete, one of the most durable, resilient and affordable building materials. Concrete is essential in building homes, structures and critical infrastructure that can withstand and provide protection from fires, floods and other consequences of a changing climate while also delivering use-phase emissions savings over a full lifetime.  

CNCA’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality

  1. Reducing manufacturing process emissions 
  2. Reducing combustion emissions through fuel switching 
  3. Increasing distributed electricity generation 

Many of the technologies, fuels, materials, and processes for dramatically reducing the industry’s emissions footprint already exist. However, barriers including statutory, regulatory, and permitting hurdles, market acceptance barriers, cost challenges, supply limitations and technology gaps delay or constrain their deployment and limit their impact. More can and must be done to create the necessary conditions for the industry to move forward with large-scale, long-term investments in emissions reduction. 

“We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions including low-carbon cement and concrete that is critical to a low carbon future and circular economy,” says Allen Hamblen, President and CEO of CalPortland Company, a member of CNCA. “We recognize there are no shortcuts to achieve carbon neutrality. We look forward to working with key policy and regulatory decision makers to urgently address barriers to emission reduction opportunities.”  

Opportunities for 2021

The roadmap details key emissions reductions strategies for each pathway, but the three immediate, most impactful opportunities for 2021 are: 

  1. Acceptance of Portland Limestone Cement (PLC) for Caltrans projects. PLC uses more limestone to reduce emissions up to 10% while maintaining the integrity and performance of traditional cement. Currently, 34 other state departments of transportation have adopted it for their construction projects, yet PLC is currently not accepted for Caltrans-specified construction projects. As one of the state’s largest consumers of cement, anticipated Caltrans acceptance would have broad impact and influence in many cities and counties that would create new markets for lower-carbon cement. 
  2. Invest in a promising and critical long-term technology – carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS). CCUS can offer a carbon capture rate upwards of 90% of process and combustion emissions, but projects are extremely capital intensive and lengthy permitting processes add uncertainty. Innovation-supportive policies that catalyse public and private investment is needed for research and development as carbon neutrality will be out of reach for the California cement industry until cost-effective CCUS technology is commercially available. 
  3. Reduce combustion emissions by switching to lower emissions alternatives. Using engineered waste materials and biomass as fuel would drive a substantial reduction in emissions while also diverting waste from landfills or incineration.  

We are committed to decarbonizing over the next 24 years using this roadmap as our guide,” Steve Wise, President of National Cement of California – a CNCA member – says. “The road to decarbonization can have exponential impact but can’t be done by one company alone. That’s why we’re joining to do our part in having a positive impact.”  

Related
Adobe Stock 133489406
Here's Why Cutting Construction Carbon is an Opportunity Few Contractors Can Afford to Deny
March 2, 2021
Adobe Stock 269212483
Mission: Carbon Zero
December 21, 2020
A concrete block in a compressive strength test
Setting C02 in Concrete Improves Its Strength
December 3, 2020
Adobe Stock 186914228
'Decarbonizing' the Cement Industry
November 17, 2020
Recommended
51082643357 686231533a 3k
Mission Critical Electronics and ZeroRPM Partner to Transform Heavy Duty Trucks into Hybrids
ZeroRPM’s technology eliminates idling, while continuing to power all on-board equipment, including HVAC.
March 31, 2021
Blue Planet Studio_adobe.stock
4 Ways Construction Leaders Can Guide a Mobile Workforce Through Change in 2021
COVID-19 proved the construction industry could adapt to monumental challenges with the help of technology and ultimately emerge more competitive on the other side; here's what you can do to help your company keep that competitive edge
March 30, 2021
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
Sponsored
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
APA-trademarked panels can be used repeatedly with proper care. Maximize concrete form lifetime—and your budget—with these five tips.
April 1, 2021
Latest
Sealers and Polishable Overlays
6 Questions and Answers on Floor Sealers and Polishable Concrete Overlays
What the finished floor will look like tends to be important to the floor owner. Knowing the floor and your sealant will make all the difference.
March 29, 2021
Cu Woc
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: World of Concrete is On in June 2021
Most-read construction stories rounds up concrete crack repair options, next steps for Biden's infrastructure plan, Work Truck Show highlights, 5 tips for applying epoxy coatings in the cold, how to choose which pavement maintenance projects to bid
March 26, 2021
Minnich Logan
Minnich Announces Top Dealers
Logan Contractors Supply from Des Moines, Iowa, earned Minnich's Top Overall Dealer and Midwest Region Top Dealer.
March 25, 2021
A Summary of Concrete Crack Repair Options - Rout and Fill
A Summary of Concrete Crack Repair Options
Sometimes cracks require repairing but with so many options, how do we design and select the best repair option? It’s not as difficult as you may think.
March 22, 2021
Husqvarna's Orange Evolution: Full Integration of HTC Surface Prep Products, Services
Husqvarna's Orange Evolution: Company Integrates HTC's Surface Prep & Floor Grinding Products, Services
Husqvarna has fully integrated the concrete surface preparation products, services, and solutions from HTC. Look to developing the floor grinding industry further by providing solutions under one brand.
March 19, 2021
Speed Screed Roller
Speed Screed Roller
March 18, 2021
World Of Concrete Logo
World of Concrete 2021 to Move Ahead as In-person Event in June in Las Vegas
Informa Markets received approval from the state of Nevada to move forward with the in-person event, the first large-scale trade show to return to the U.S. market since the pandemic.
March 17, 2021
5 Tips for Applying Epoxy Coatings in Cold Weather
5 Tips for Applying Epoxy Coatings in Cold Weather
If applied in cooler temperatures, the epoxy will not reach a complete cure or achieve its designed physical properties — ultimately leading it to fail prematurely. Here's what you can do to be successful.
March 17, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
Saving Labor Costs with a Concrete Troweling Tool – Part 1
This GroundBreakers Podcast episode talks about how an easy-to-use tool can make a big difference on the slab and in labor costs. Hear from three concrete contractors about their experiences with Kipper Crete's family of power trowel attachments.
March 17, 2021
From left to right: the MBW F46 Walk-Behind, the Kipper Crete KPR-11.5-CP Pan, the Multiquip LD6SL, and MBW F36.
9 Trowels for the Right Finish
Specifications and technical data to help you choose your next power trowel.
March 17, 2021
The Eco Air 422 A Bio Based Non Toxic Rust Remover Eco Air Lineup (1)
The EcoAir 422 - A Bio-Based Non-toxic Rust Remover
Remove corrosion from metal and rebar without creating waste disposal difficulties. EcoAir 422 is completely organic and does not require special disposal for typical use.
March 16, 2021
Oldcastle Infrastructure Acquires Concrete Pipe and Precast Manufacturer Hancock Concrete
March 16, 2021
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
Sponsored
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
APA-trademarked panels can be used repeatedly with proper care. Maximize concrete form lifetime—and your budget—with these five tips.
April 1, 2021
Shortage in Form Ties Could Create Temporary Shutdown in Residential Construction
Shortage in Form Ties Could Create Temporary Shutdown in Residential Construction, says CFA
In response to the steel form tie shortage in concrete construction, the CFA has announced an industry-wide effort to mitigate the issue across the North American markets.
March 15, 2021
Concrete Repair Training & Online Certification
Concrete Repair Training & Online Certification
A close-up look at the continued education online training options at American Concrete Institute’s ACI University.
March 15, 2021
STAIN-PROOF Paver Enhancing Sealer
Enhance the Natural Color with STAIN-PROOF Paver Enhancing Sealer
STAIN-PROOF Paver Enhancing Sealer deepens and enriches the natural color of concrete pavers, cement tiles, terrazzo floors, and concrete surfaces.
March 12, 2021
Repurposing the Molson Coors Toronto Concrete Floor
Repurposing the Molson Coors Toronto Concrete Floor
A 20-year old floor needed to be removed and milled level. Contractors found an efficient solution through a milling machine.
March 10, 2021
Space Age Concrete
Innovative Green Precast Concrete Uses Recycled Glass
The story behind Space Age Concrete and how it reduced the weight of precast concrete while producing a high-strength product.
March 10, 2021
Repairing Stamped Concrete - Buffer
Repairing Stamped Concrete
Reviewing some of the common problems with stamped concrete and a few techniques you can try the next time you are faced with a decorative repair and restore challenge.
March 8, 2021
Miller Formless Hires VP of Finance & Administration
Miller Formless Hires VP of Finance & Administration
March 5, 2021
Seebo funding round
Cement Software Company Announces $24 Million Funding Round
Seebo, which produces AI process based software to predict losses in manufacturing, has attracted investor funding.
March 4, 2021
Figure 2. Photograph of a fluorescent thin section in UV light, which makes the concrete glow.
New Developments in Quality Assurance for Concrete Pavement Mix Design
New developments in concrete pavement quality assurance can provide important information on the quality, durability, and compliance with mix design specifications.
March 3, 2021
Form A Tube Form 2
A Product Designed to Aid the Repair of Our Crumbling Infrastructure
Repairing a pylon typically requires a one-time use form of cardboard in select prefab sizes. The Form-A-Tube product allows contractors to do the same, but with the benefit of making a tube as you need with interlocking pieces.
March 3, 2021
Arizona Grain Slipform Silo Construction Required 9-Day Long Continuous Concrete Pour
Arizona Grain Slipform Silo Construction Required 9-Day Long Continuous Concrete Pour
Concrete contractor McCormick Construction benefited from admixtures in its concrete mix to achieve a successful ready-mix concrete pour.
February 25, 2021