California Energy Commission Approves Solar Mandate for New Buildings

Building Energy Efficiency Standards submitted to the California Building Standards Commission would require builders to include solar power and battery storage in many new and renovated commercial and high-rise residential structures

August 13, 2021
Larry Stewart
The California Energy Commission's 2022 Building Energy Efficiency Standards focused on four key areas to cost-effectively increase energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. (Click on the image to enlarge it)
The California Energy Commission's 2022 Building Energy Efficiency Standards focused on four key areas to cost-effectively increase energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. (Click on the image to enlarge it)
California Energy Commission

On Wednesday the California Energy Commission voted unanimously to approve the 2022 Building Energy Efficiency Standards that will require builders to include solar power and battery storage in many new and renovated commercial structures as well as high-rise residential projects. The energy plan also calls for new homes to be wired in ways that ease and encourage conversion of natural-gas heating and appliances to electric sources.

As the state's primary energy policy and planning agency, the CEC adopts standards every three years to cost-effectively increase energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. Homes and businesses use nearly 70% of California’s electricity and are responsible for a quarter of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2022 update will be submitted to the California Building Standards Commission, which is scheduled to consider it in December 2021. If approved, it would go into effect on January 1, 2023. The New York Times reports that Lindsay Buckley, a spokeswoman for the Energy Commission, said that “while there is no guarantee” that the Building Standards Commission will adopt the plan, it had never rejected such a proposal after approval by the energy panel.

Commercial buildings that would be affected by the plan include hotels, offices, medical offices and clinics, retail and grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and civic spaces like theaters, auditoriums and convention centers.

The provisions would supplement requirements that took effect last year mandating that new single-family homes and multifamily dwellings up to three stories high include solar power.

The CEC focused on four key areas and their benefits in drafting the 2022 Energy Code for newly constructed homes and businesses:

  • Encouraging electric heat pump technology for space and water heating, which consumes less energy and produces fewer emissions than gas-powered units.
  • Establishing electric-ready requirements for single-family homes to position owners to use cleaner electric heating, cooking and electric vehicle charging options whenever they choose to adopt those technologies.
  • Expanding solar photovoltaic system and battery storage standards to make clean energy available onsite and complement the state’s progress toward a 100% clean electricity grid.
  • Strengthening ventilation standards to improve indoor air quality.

Over the next 30 years, the 2022 Energy Code is estimated to provide $1.5 billion in consumer benefits and reduce 10 million metric tons of GHGs, equivalent to taking nearly 2.2 million cars off the road for a year.

“The 2022 Energy Code firmly pivots California’s buildings toward the clean, low-carbon technologies that are the bedrock on which our collective path forward will rest,” said Commissioner J. Andrew McAllister, who is the lead commissioner on energy efficiency. “This foundation will help the state meet its critical long-term climate and carbon neutrality goals.”

The CEC’s statement on the 2022 Energy Code says, “The impact of climate change is accelerating, bringing an even greater need for buildings that are comfortable, efficient and resilient. Each updated code guides the construction of buildings to better withstand extreme weather, lower energy costs and reduce climate and air pollution.”

Related
California Nevada Cement Association's Roadmap to Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045
California Nevada Cement Association's Roadmap to Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045
March 31, 2021
Adobe Stock 133489406
Here's Why Cutting Construction Carbon is an Opportunity Few Contractors Can Afford to Deny
March 2, 2021
Adobe Stock 269212483
Mission: Carbon Zero
December 21, 2020
Getty Images 1095688200
New Building Energy Conservation Code Takes Effect in New York City in May
February 28, 2020
Recommended
The California Energy Commission's 2022 Building Energy Efficiency Standards focused on four key areas to cost-effectively increase energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. (Click on the image to enlarge it)
California Energy Commission Approves Solar Mandate for New Buildings
Building Energy Efficiency Standards submitted to the California Building Standards Commission would require builders to include solar power and battery storage in many new and renovated commercial and high-rise residential structures
August 13, 2021
'As a woman in this industry, I sat in the back of the room for a long time because I felt that was where I belonged,' Valdez comments. 'Now, I do whatever I can to sit in the front row.'
Women in Construction: How Mentors Helped Shape My Construction Career
In this guest blog, Sunbelt Rentals' Jacki Valdez shares how the combination of determination and the right mentorship support set her up for a fulfilling career in the industry.
August 13, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
Latest
At bauma 2019, Caterpillar introduced 20 new models, including the 330 GC, 330 and 336 Next Generation excavators.
Caterpillar Bows Out of bauma 2022 But German Dealer Will Continue to Display
Zeppelin, one of Caterpillar's largest dealer partners, will assume sole responsibility for the display at the world's leading industry trade fair.
August 12, 2021
A weekly site walk with Doxel's digital surveyor .
Doxel Raises $40M from Insight Partners to Scale AI Construction Progress Monitoring
Tech is called ‘Waze for Construction’ – a controls platform that monitors job progress with cameras and with data from BIM, budgets and schedules to identify schedule and cost risks that could derail a project before managers know the risks exist
August 12, 2021
Agora Product
Construction Tech Materials Management Platform Nets $33 Million Investment
Agora attracted $33 million in Series B funding from investors for its construction technology platform.
August 12, 2021
Tips & Advice on Keeping the Cash Flowing Post COVID-19
Tips on How to Keep the Cash Flowing After COVID-19
Maintaining sustainable levels of cash flow for many construction companies is easier said than done. This article will seek to provide some solutions to this conundrum.
August 12, 2021
3 Ways Construction technology helps leaders
3 Ways Construction Tech Helps Leaders Create Cultures of Proactive Safety
On a jobsite, no one ever intends to make a mistake or cause an accident. But there are ways to prevent and curb these inherent risks associated with working in construction.
August 11, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
08102021 Abc Confidence Index
Contractor Confidence Falls as ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Stays Flat in July
With project owners considering delaying projects for cost corrections, contractors who have been 'all systems go' despite rising materials prices for months are 'slightly less sanguine' about rising sales, staffing and margins for the next 6 months
August 10, 2021
American Robotics
Ondas Buys Commercial Drone Maker American Robotics
Construction and drone technologies are becoming increasingly popular and profitable with investors.
August 10, 2021
COMPASS
COMPASS and CMiC Partner for Subcontractor Analysis
Through this integration, CMiC continues to enhance prequalification functionality for construction firms.
August 10, 2021
Training service provider Crane Industry Services will offer show attendees a free assessment of their crew’s communication and feedback skills, emotional intelligence, processes, accountability and cohesion.
Crane Industry Services, CM Labs Team Up on Training at The Utility Expo
Crane Industry Services (CIS), a full-service training provider, and CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, will be co-locating to highlight their training solutions.
August 9, 2021
EquipmentShare
EquipmentShare to Use $230 Million in Funding Boost for Construction Tech
A funding haul boost for a Missouri-based construction fleet and digital solutions startup is expected to help launch a new core tech solution for the industry.
August 9, 2021
Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Euro Auctions and Expand International Presence Into EMEA Region
The acquisition will expand Ritchie Bros.' overall footprint and access to equipment, while also tapping into new revenue streams with service offerings to Euro Auctions customers.
August 9, 2021
Dennis J. Slater (left) will retire as AEM president, effective December 31, 2021. Megan Tanel, AEM’s senior vice president, Construction & Utility Sector, will succeed Slater in the role effective January 1, 2022.
Dennis J. Slater to Retire as Association of Equipment Manufacturers President After 23 Years
The AEM Board of Directors has selected Megan Tanel to succeed Slater, who will retire effective December 31.
August 9, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
Learn How to Create a Self-Sustaining Construction Business at Ignite
Ignite Construction Summit speaker Jim Canfield to give attendees the tools they need to think, lead and manage their construction business post COVID-19
August 9, 2021
Stock adobe201112704 Freshidea
Flop Back to Budget Restraint Betrays Senate Indifference to Infrastructure
The ‘government doesn’t work’ platform is plain as day when self-styled ‘budget hawks’ revive to circle the infrastructure bill after four years of spending on other priorities like drunken sailors
August 6, 2021
Dmi July 2021 Chart
Lower Commercial & Institutional Planning Prompts Pull-back in Momentum Index in July
The Dodge Momentum Index posted a second straight monthly decline as higher materials prices and labor shortages put pressure on commercial and institutional planning.
August 6, 2021
Cu Whatsin Infrastructure Bill
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: What's the Senate Got for Infrastructure, And How We’ll Pay for It?
Most-read construction stories include Danfoss buys Eaton Hydraulics, take advantage of 2021’s 3 unexpected equipment challenges, building a foundation 17 feet below sea level, 5 strategies to overcome labor shortages, satisfy sealcoating expectations
August 6, 2021
Glenn O Hawbaker
Glenn O. Hawbaker to Pay Record $21M in Restitution for Davis Bacon Wage Violations
The largest restitution award in a criminal prevailing wage case has the PA contractor making payments to nearly 1,300 workers after pleading ‘no contest’ to felony charges related to administration of prevailing wages
August 5, 2021
Atlas Copco Power Technique
Atlas Copco Power Technique North America Appoints New President, Vice President
Atlas Copco Power Technique has appointed Wouter Vlamynck as president and general manager and Abhijeet Jain as vice president and business line manager of Power and Flow, both effective June 1.
August 5, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Best Investments in Technology
How to make the right investments in construction technology.
August 4, 2021
Cnt 08052021
Construction News Tracker: Infrastructure Spending Makes Its Way in the Senate
The U.S. Senate has agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure bill, home building exceeded June forecasts but permits fell steeply, Fed measures constrained supply's impact on GDP, Dodge construction starts slump, New Jersey plans off-shore wind farms
August 5, 2021
Ism Pmi August Services Report At A Glance
'Economy Pushing Forward Hard,' Service-Business Indicator Reaches Record High
The ISM Services PMI registered its highest reading since the inception of the report in 2008. Business leaders express concerns about COVID-19 Delta variant impact.
August 4, 2021
Volumetric Building Companies Katerra
VBC Approved to Buy Troubled Katerra Assets
Volumetric Building Companies (VBC) has received approval from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston Division) to purchase Katerra, Inc. assets.
August 4, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021