Myers Recognized by IAAM

John J. Myers, deputy director of the Missouri Center for Transportation Innovation and professor of structural engineering at Missouri S&T, has been elected as a fellow of the International Association of Advanced Materials (IAAM) in recognition of his research in materials science, engineering and technology.

“John has been a true leader in the field of advanced material development for structural engineering applications and standardization,” says Ashutosh Tiwari, IAAM secretary general and editor-in-chief of "Advanced Materials Letters." “His efforts and contributions to the development and deployment of high-performance concrete, polymers and other composites over nearly three decades have extended the service life and sustainability of bridges and other structures. We are proud to have John join our ranks as a fellow of the IAAM.”

According to Sweden-based IAAM, the honor of fellow is conferred upon deserving researchers around the world who have made significant original contributions to the field of advanced materials science and technology. The IAAM also hopes to motivate young, up-and-coming scientists and engineers to consider research as a long-term career.

Myers is an honor member of the Academy of Civil Engineers. In addition, he is a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Concrete Institute, The Masonry Society and the International Institute of FRP (fiber-reinforced polymers) in Construction. He is a licensed professional engineer in Missouri, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

