World of Concrete 2021 to Move Ahead as In-person Event in June in Las Vegas

Updated March 18, 2021

The in-person edition of World of Concrete 2021 will move ahead as planned, taking place from June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Informa Markets, the show organizers, received approval from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry to host the event. It will be the first large-scale trade show to return to the U.S. market since the pandemic brought in-person meetings to a halt.

Last September, show organizers announced they had made the proactive decision to reschedule World of Concrete 2021 from January to June due to concerns related to the pandemic. The show was set at that time for the June time frame, but was contingent upon the city's reopening.

Following Governor Steve Sisolak’s address on March 12 announcing the Las Vegas reopening plan, which includes increasing large gatherings capacity to 50%, Informa Markets worked with the Las Vegas Convention Center to submit a health and safety plan to the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. The state of Nevada new directive requires meetings, trade show and entertainment venues to certify through the Department of Business and Industry that they will follow the state’s health and safety requirements and protocols and adhere to the prevention principles that have remained consistent: maintain safe social distancing, wear face coverings and practice good hygiene and cleaning measures.

The proposal presented by Informa Markets outlined specific operational protocols and communication strategies, including enhanced cleaning, personal hygiene stations, increased air filtration, physical distancing and more. The plan is largely based on the framework of Informa AllSecure, a set of rigorous health and safety measures to prioritize guest safety at trade events, including mandatory face masks and temperature checks for all participants.

“We are thrilled to return to the show floor and confident in our evidenced ability to execute a safe event under Informa AllSecure with strong commercial outcomes for our customers,” said Jackie James, group director for World of Concrete. “The Nevada Department of Business and Industry has taken a dutiful and cautious approach to re-opening, and we are honored to be one of the first large-scale events to set the industry standard for safe and successful economic recovery.”

Informa Markets surveyed past attendees via a third-party provider to ensure the decision to hold World of Concrete is a community-driven one. Of those who responded, 80% indicated they were likely to attend in June and 97% viewed the decision as favorable to the industry.

“Not only are these platforms vital for the markets they serve, but the economic impact of holding World of Concrete is tremendous for Las Vegas,” stated Kevin Thornton, VP of Operations at Informa Markets. “Conventions bring an estimated $11 billion annually to Las Vegas, and those like World of Concrete create thousands of jobs supporting local hotels, restaurants, retailers, and entertainment, among others.”

Las Vegas resort partners also continue to meet and exceed guidelines mandated by state and county leaders and health officials with a comprehensive approach to implementing stringent “Vegas Smart” health and wellness protocols throughout the destination.

The show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which will feature several new offerings in 2021, including the 1.4 million sq. ft. West Hall expansion that will debut in conjunction with World of Concrete. The $989 million addition joins the existing 3.2 million sq. ft. campus. Finishing touches continue on the Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel system that will transport meeting attendees throughout the entire campus in Tesla vehicles free of charge. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority also recently acquired the Las Vegas Monorail, preserving the transportation solution for meeting attendees. Both systems will be operational for events beginning in June and will adhere to strict health and safety protocols.

In addition to World of Concrete, Informa Markets will host a number of other trade shows in Las Vegas – including WasteExpo also scheduled in June and the International Roofing Expo in August – with plans to return other keystone events throughout the rest of the year.

Attendee Registration for World of Concrete will open in late March, followed by Exhibitor Registration in April. Visit the WOC website for the latest news and updates on the show.

Information provied by Informa Markets and edited by Becky Schultz.