Shortage in Form Ties Could Create Temporary Shutdown in Residential Construction, says CFA

In response to the steel form tie shortage in concrete construction, the CFA has announced an industry-wide effort to mitigate the issue across the North American markets.

March 15, 2021
Concrete Foundations Association (CFA)
Shortage in Form Ties Could Create Temporary Shutdown in Residential Construction
Concrete Foundations Association
Cfa Logo 2012 Color 10839297

According to James Baty, executive director of the Concrete Foundations Association (CFA), the shortage of steel form ties is not only reducing production capacity for contractors, but it is also threatening to create a temporary shutdown in construction, which would result in the inability to maintain the high demand of the current record housing market.

The term “shortage” is defined as the decreasing availability of supply for this or any product for the market to purchase and use. While form ties are manufactured domestically, to meet rising demand and address cost issues, a significant volume of the supply has transitioned to imported ties from China over the last decade.  

In response, the CFA has announced an industry-wide effort to mitigate the pending shortage of steel form ties across the North American markets.    

“This shortage has evolved over the past two quarters into a significant industry issue,” says Baty. “The record level of housing starts in 2020 has combined with significant factors such as purchasing practices, raw material depletion and tariffs on imports as well as the pandemic’s impact on both shipping and manufacturing.”

Forming systems are structurally connected with form ties designed to withstand the fluid pressure of the concrete placement. Aluminum handset systems account for an estimated 70% of all residential cast-in-place concrete foundations including crawl spaces and full-height living space basements. 

“Form ties are the most essential component of the cast-in-place concrete forming industry as they must be designed to handle the rigorous pressures and permit the rapid construction schedule that has long been an advantage of this method,” says Jason Ells, senior vice president for Custom Concrete, a concrete contractor from Westfield, Ind. “We have been feeling the impact of this shortage for several months now and can see that it stretches from raw material and imports through manufacturing and into the marketplace through supply to companies like ours.  We have yet to find any relief or projected relief for the situation before it gets even worse.”

The CFA has developed a coalition of key industry stakeholders including the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) with several meetings already this month to gather facts related to the situation and to begin identifying plausible solutions. The goal of these meetings was to discern rumor from fact as well as preparing the building industry for the impact of the shortage, while identifying steel industry and possible government assistance. 

“CFA is spearheading an unprecedented collaboration effort to offer as many solutions as possible to ensure minimal disruption to the marketplace, while also maintaining quality and worker safety,” states Doug Herbert, president of Herbert Construction in Marietta, Ga. and the current president of the CFA Board of Directors. “Although not all contractors belong to our organization, we serve as advocates for the entire industry.”

Shortage in Form Ties Could Create Temporary Shutdown in Residential Construction, says CFAMake sure to avoid short-cuts in the building process because of the steel form tie shortage.Concrete Foundations Association

Baty noted one of the key concerns at this point is making sure that short-cuts aren’t taken in the building process because of the shortage. For example, contractors may opt to use fewer ties in the forms, while others might try alternative tie systems that are not tested nor designed for the loads. Deviating from proven industry methods may compromise the structural integrity of the forming system and put worker safety at risk.

While some additional production is proposed by steel mills committing to increases of the roll stock required to stamp the ties domestically, it will likely be the end of the second quarter or early third quarter for the market to realize the temporary impact of the increased supply.  Likewise, the timing of imported inventory into the U.S. market remains challenged and the potential impact will not likely offer much relief until the mid-second quarter.

“Future meetings are planned for updating those with specific interest in monitoring the progress and to continue bringing the right minds together to do what we can to solve this problem,” states Baty. “In addition to our attention on supply, we also are working to educate the marketplace of the safety risks that must be considered when attempting to stretch inventories by reducing tie usage or attempting untested or provisional replacements.”

CFA will be hosting an informational webinar on March 17 to further inform association members of this situation, as well as recommended steps.  Contractors interested in learning more about this situation are encouraged to reach out to the CFA either by calling 319-895-6940 or by email directly to Baty at jbaty@cfawalls.org.

Recommended
NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazardous areas and using the driverless vehicle intead.
13 Infrastructure Projects & Technologies Changing the Construction Industry
The American Society of Civil Engineers has unveiled 13 groundbreaking infrastructure projects and programs that are transforming the way engineers plan, build and adapt to the nation’s infrastructure needs
March 11, 2021
Picture3 6037d62f93c60[1]
The Top Concrete Stories of February 2021
The most popular stories concrete contractors found on ForConstructionPros.com/concrete from February 2021.
March 11, 2021
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
Sponsored
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
APA-trademarked panels can be used repeatedly with proper care. Maximize concrete form lifetime—and your budget—with these five tips.
March 2, 2021
Latest
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020
In addition to an update in the sensor’s design, activation, installation, and wireless signal range, SmartRock 3 has been equipped with dual-temperature monitoring capabilities. This enables users to measure temperature values at two locations simultaneously.
Giatec Launches Next Generation of SmartRock Concrete Sensor
Giatec has announced that the re-design of its flagship product, SmartRock, has been re-engineered with dual temperature monitoring capabilities for mass concrete applications.
September 15, 2020
Aquajet Ecosilence 3.0
Aquajet Ecosilence 3.0 Power Pack
The Ecosilence 3.0 reduces noise and allows for a more compact jobsite, while enhancing environmental stewardship and lowering overall operating costs.
September 3, 2020
Brokk Planer Attachment
Brokk BCP Planer Attachment
The BCP Planer Attachment is for controlled material removal on walls, floors and ceilings for cleaning, renovation and restoration applications.
September 3, 2020
Diablo Hammer Bit 4 Cutter Concrete Scene Ad2b Brighter (002)
Diablo Launches New Hammer Bit Line
The new line is the industry’s only complete range of 4-cutter full carbide head bits for concrete with rebar applications.
July 25, 2020
J.W. Speaker Solar LED Flasher Lights
J.W. Speaker Introduces Solar LED Flasher Lights for Safety
The new solar LED flasher lights are fully sustainable and offer visibility for up to one mile (1.6km) in any location.
July 23, 2020
Brokk Dust Suppression
Brokk Atomized Water Mist System
System combat harmful silica dust and other airborne particles created by the demolition process
June 11, 2020
Advanced Concrete Screeds Quick Release Bar Kit
Advanced Concrete Screed Quick Release Bar Kit
Advanced Concrete Screed has released a new product, the Quick Release Bar Kit.
May 8, 2020
Putzmeister 1
Putzmeister Launches Laydown and High-Rise Pipe
Putzmeister expands the laydown and high-rise pipe and accessories for consumers to access from one source.
March 12, 2020
Makita E 02630 Product Shot
Diamond Blades – Phase 2
The Premium Diamond Blades are part of an expansive line of Makita Concrete Solutions that includes power cutters, rotary hammers, breaker hammers, demolition hammers, grinders, planers, rebar tying tools, dust extraction and more.
March 5, 2020
Trak Joints
New Tool for Slab Joints Reduces Concrete Cracking
Harvey Haynes, inventor of Trak Joints, says his new tool for ground slab joints makes installation easier, lowers the risk of random cracks, is cheaper than traditional methods and does not produce silica dust.
January 8, 2020
Makita B 69624 Product Shot
Premium Diamond Blades
Makita's Premium Diamond Blades lineup includes 17 new general purpose and dual purpose blades
November 5, 2019
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
Sponsored
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
APA-trademarked panels can be used repeatedly with proper care. Maximize concrete form lifetime—and your budget—with these five tips.
March 2, 2021
Kinshofer C40 Hpx
Kinshofer C40HPX Clamshell Bucket Attachment
C40HPX offers improved productivity and low maintenance in re-handling applications
July 31, 2019
48 22 8410 1
Milwaukee Tool Packout Dolly and Mounting Plate
The dolly and mounting plate are the newest additions to the Milwaukee Packout Modular Storage System.
June 14, 2019
48 22 9916 48 22 9925 A
Milwaukee Tool STUD Tape Measures Claim Rip and Wear Resistance
The fully reinforced frame and impact-resistant overmold can survive up to an 80-foot drop on packed soil.
April 26, 2019
Wire
Wire Brush Rotary for Power Trowels
Valtec Group LLC announces wire brush rotaries for use on power trowels for scrubbing and stripping.
April 5, 2019
Pro Stack Photostrip Square
New Smaller Blocks and Pads Available for ProStack Interlocking Cribbing
DICA’s new ProStack Cribbing products have been expanded to include smaller Medium Duty interlocking blocks and pad sizes.
November 15, 2017
Ruwac Ws Crew V3
Ruwac OSHA-compliant Industrial Vacuums for Silica Dust Removal
Ruwac OSHA compliant vacuum cleaners for silica dust removal feature filtration with innovative technology that can be custom tailored to suit individual needs
September 7, 2017
Img 4614
The Tailgater
The Tailgater is a revolutionary chute attachment and the easiest way to pour concrete.
September 6, 2017
Vibco Stik It
VIBCO Stik-It Concrete Vibrator Mounts
VIBCO Stik-It Concrete Vibrator Mounts attach to concrete forms without the need to weld, drill or perform other invasive work.
August 2, 2017
Continental Investing in its North American ContiTech PVC Hose Manufacturing Competence Center
Investment combines PVC hose operations into a state-of-the art existing plant as well as continue a comprehensive plan to increase hose capacity in North America.
May 16, 2017
BOLTSTAR OnTube 587e8688cca4c
Bolt Star Bolt Template for Pole Bases
Reusable polycarbonate bolt template can improve efficiency of building 18- and 24- and 30-in. light-pole bases or round column forms by 57%, eliminating the building of wood bolt templates
January 17, 2017
IMG 7625 582923b4044d9
ReliableCure SOG and ReliableCure VAB Single-Use Moisture Retaining Covers
ReliableCure SOG and ReliableCure VAB are Single-Use Moisture Retaining Covers, for Slab-On-Grade and Vertical and Bridge Deck applications.
November 13, 2016