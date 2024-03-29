NSSGA Names Jim Nickolas as Board Chair

Jim Nickolas, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Martin Marietta, was named the new chair of the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association during the 2024 NSSGA annual convention.

March 29, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association
2024 Gavel Exchange
National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association

Outgoing Chair Seth Hankowski, from All States Materials Group, handed the gavel to Jim Nickolas,  executive vice president and chief financial officer of Martin Marietta - naming Nickolas as the next chair of the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA). The presentation was done during a ceremony at the 2024 NSSGA annual convention. 

“It’s an exciting time to be in aggregates,” Nickolas said after accepting the gavel. “The stone, sand and gravel industry is the foundation for so many products we use every day. The nation’s infrastructure, including roads, dams and pipelines, depends on the materials we provide.”

While thanking NSSGA members and fellow leaders for their commitment to the organization, Nickolas spoke about the importance of working together as one group to continue the incredible momentum NSSGA and the aggregates industry have experienced in recent years. Acknowledging that the country’s political environment is often divided, he said he would strive, as NSSGA’s leader, to further the view that infrastructure investment is a non-partisan issue that affects every American. Nickolas further said he would work to unite all material providers around the NSSGA’s important mission.

“My goal is to work across the industry until 100% of producers are active members of NSSGA. No matter our size, we face many of the same challenges. We must seek solutions as one,” he says. “Among our many shared tasks is to make our value clear. The most effective way to do this is to share our recent successes while emphasizing that we are stronger together.”

Nickolas’ leadership experience spans more than 23 years and includes roles with Caterpillar Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. before he joined Martin Marietta in 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and both an MBA in Finance and a J.D. from the University of Chicago. Jim and his wife, Anastasia, reside in Raleigh, North Carolina, with their five children.

The Barry K. Wendt Memorial Commitment Award

The membership meeting also included select committee reports and recognition of outgoing leaders. The keynote was provided by Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann. The full roster of 2024 Officers and Executive Committee Members was also announced during the meeting. 

The Barry K. Wendt Memorial Commitment Award, the most distinguished individual award presented by the NSSGA, was also presented to Mark Helm, of          Dolese Bros. Co. 

“Mark is well-known for encouraging the long-term health of the aggregates industry through his commitment to the community,” said NSSGA President & CEO Michael Johnson. “His charitable work with rural communities and efforts to promote the next generation of aggregates professionals exemplifies why he is an outstanding choice for the Barry K. Wendt Memorial Commitment Award.”

Charlie Johnson, DSC Dredge LLC, presented the award to Helm in Johnson’s final duty as the 2023 Manufacturers & Services Division Chair. Barry Wendt’s daughter, Kristi Wendt, was also on hand to present the award. The NSSGA’s Manufacturers & Services Division established the award in 1998 to annually recognize an individual in the industry who exhibits the dedication exemplified by Barry Wendt, both in commitment to the industry and the community in which they live. This award is the most distinguished individual award presented by the NSSGA.

“I am honored to accept this award as a reflection of Dolese Bros.’ strong commitment to our community,” said Mark Helm, President and CEO of Dolese Bros Co. “Thank you to NSSGA and Kristi Wendt, for carrying on Barry Wendt's legacy and his tireless devotion to serving others and advancing the industry.”

His experience spans more than 40 years in construction and aggregates with both public and private organizations. He joined Dolese Bros. Co. in 2001. Helm is also a Commissioner on the Oklahoma Mining Commission and serves on several boards, including the Oklahoma Aggregates Association, United Way of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy. He is also a Trustee on Foundations for Engineering at Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and Kansas State University. 

Figure 1: Complicated footing reinforcement showing standard hooks for vertical dowels.
Rationalizing the Standard Hook in a Residential Footing
This column deals with a comparison of the minimum requirements set forth by the International Residential Code (IRC) and the referenced standard document, ACI 332-14 Requirements for Residential Concrete.
December 6, 2016
Steel plate dowels carry loads across a construction joint, maintain vertical alignment between adjacent slabs and allow concrete shrinkage both perpendicular and parallel to the joint.
Reduce Random Cracking with Plate Dowels
Use plate dowels at construction joints to reduce the risk of random cracking.
December 31, 2008
Stand the Test of Time | JLG®
Sponsored
Stand the Test of Time | JLG®
Your work is meant to weather through some of the toughest conditions. Your equipment should do the same. That's why the best contractors trust JLG®.
March 1, 2024
A wide blade design enables close finishes to walls and obstructions with minimal bracket interference.
MARSHALLTOWN 7-in. Wide Fresno
A wide blade design enables close finishes to walls and obstructions with minimal bracket interference.
March 27, 2024
Cat Screed
Hands On With Caterpillar's Next Generation 3D Screed
John Anderson, senior sales consultant for Caterpillar, breaks down how the 3D screed works and what sets it apart at World of Asphalt 2024. Stop by booth 2049 to check it out and learn more.
March 26, 2024
Designing Safety Into Surface Preparation
Designing Safety Into Surface Preparation
Contractors and operators are clearly at risk working in the construction sector - but they can also be influential in on-site safety improvements. How can equipment manufacturers learn from them to create a safer industry?
March 26, 2024
The S-940E provides eight hours of runtime and can cover up to 35,000 sq. ft. per full charge.
Somero S-940E Electric Laser Screed
The S-940E provides eight hours of runtime and can cover up to 35,000 sq. ft. per full charge.
March 26, 2024
Study Textile-reinforced Concrete Sustainable Construction
Concrete Research: Textile-reinforced Concrete
By reinforcing concrete with textiles instead of steel, researchers from the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden present a method that makes it easier to scale up analyses and thus facilitate more sustainable construction.
March 25, 2024
CONFAST Now Distributor of Simpson Strong-Tie Products
CONFAST Now Distributor of Simpson Strong-Tie Products
As an official online distributor of Simpson Strong-Tie products, CONFAST will offer its customers a comprehensive selection of Simpson Strong-Tie products.
March 22, 2024
Each bolt is made from corrosion-resistant, 5/8-in. B7 rods that exceed ACI and ICRI standards worldwide for wood structure foundation repair.
Concrete Anchor Bolts Offers Foundation Repair Solution
Each bolt is made from corrosion-resistant, 5/8-in. B7 rods that exceed ACI and ICRI standards worldwide for wood structure foundation repair.
March 21, 2024
20220217 111207 2
Getting Started with Super Flat & Level Floors
The first step in super-flat floor work is recognizing the skill involved. Let's go over the elements involved.
March 20, 2024
The new releases include Phoenix, CODEX, CarbonX and Vitruvius.
ICON Showcases Construction Robotics, Materials and Software
The new releases include Phoenix, CODEX, CarbonX and Vitruvius.
March 20, 2024
The super-flow planers are available in 24-in. and 48-in. cutting widths.
Bobcat Introduces Super-Flow Planer Attachment
The super-flow planers are available in 24-in. and 48-in. cutting widths.
March 19, 2024
Battery-powered roller screeds are suited for remote applications. They have no cords or hoses and can be easily operated in remote environments with a limited power supply.
Circular Concrete Pours: Tips on Pouring a Circular Foundation for a Grain Bin
When the job is a foundation for a grain bin, you can find limitations and unique challenges to such a remote setting. Investing in specialized equipment may save time and provide a long-lasting foundation.
May 10, 2021
Construction Site
7 Methods for Testing Concrete Strength
There are many different practices aside from cylinder break tests that can be used.
June 11, 2019
Jon-Don has partnered with PPG to expand its offering of resinous floor coatings for concrete flooring.
Jon-Don Partners with PPG to Expand Resinous Coatings
Jon-Don has also partnered with PPG to create a series of one-day training events for concrete professionals who want to learn how to select and apply PPG products.
March 18, 2024
DSC04939 56fbf21e01738
How to Manage Moisture Loss and Temperature of Freshly Placed Concrete
Curing, the action taken by contractors to maintain adequate moisture and temperature of freshly placed concrete, promotes the chemical hydration of the cementitious materials within the concrete.
April 13, 2016
When it came time to measure the placements against the F-min specification and render a certification for compliance, a Floor Levelness and Flatness firm used the F-min Profiler to measure the exact wheel path of the intended material handling equipment. This allowed for instant results ensuring accurate measurements and layout of spot grinding in out-of-tolerance areas.
Wide Bay Superflat VNA Concrete Floors
Ultimately, it's up to the facility owner to determine how their Defined Traffic or F-min concrete slabs will be constructed. If the owners don’t want corrective grinding in their defined traffic aisles, then the narrow strip construction method is best.
April 23, 2014
Only 10% of women comprise the construction workforce, with 4% working onsite.
Women in Construction Data Report Released
Women in construction are breaking down stereotypes and some are even rising through the ranks, but there is still a long way to go before women can be equally as safe and comfortable on the job site as their male counterparts.
March 9, 2024
Download the Updated NRMCA 100: Designing Above Grade Walls
Download the Updated NRMCA 100: Designing Above Grade Walls
NRMCA 100 provides a simplified approach to the design of concrete footings, foundation walls and above-grade walls, both load bearing and non-load bearing, intended primarily for use in detached one- and two-family dwellings.
March 8, 2024
Magni America New Hq Solar1
Magni Builds New US Headquarters with Green Construction
One of the top brands of the rotating and heavy lift telehandler industry made its dedication known in the construction of a new sustainable headquarters in Kenilworth, NJ.
March 7, 2024
Glp Porsche 072723 465 64ee42287c29e[1]
Trials Begin for Potential Replacement of Portland Cement
Concrete decarbonization company Terra CO2 announced concrete trails for OPUS ZERO as an alternative to portland cement.
March 7, 2024
CarbonCure Produces 50 Million Cubic Yards of Lower Carbon Concrete
CarbonCure Produces 50 Million Cubic Yards of Lower Carbon Concrete
The climate tech company CarbonCure Technologies announced that the 50 million cubic yards of its lower carbon concrete has been produced to-date globally - saving 400,000 metric tons in CO2 savings.
March 6, 2024
3 Questions Contractors Need to Consider When Comparing Generator Types
