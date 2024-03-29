NSSGA Names Jim Nickolas as Board Chair

Outgoing Chair Seth Hankowski, from All States Materials Group, handed the gavel to Jim Nickolas, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Martin Marietta - naming Nickolas as the next chair of the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA). The presentation was done during a ceremony at the 2024 NSSGA annual convention.

“It’s an exciting time to be in aggregates,” Nickolas said after accepting the gavel. “The stone, sand and gravel industry is the foundation for so many products we use every day. The nation’s infrastructure, including roads, dams and pipelines, depends on the materials we provide.”

While thanking NSSGA members and fellow leaders for their commitment to the organization, Nickolas spoke about the importance of working together as one group to continue the incredible momentum NSSGA and the aggregates industry have experienced in recent years. Acknowledging that the country’s political environment is often divided, he said he would strive, as NSSGA’s leader, to further the view that infrastructure investment is a non-partisan issue that affects every American. Nickolas further said he would work to unite all material providers around the NSSGA’s important mission.

“My goal is to work across the industry until 100% of producers are active members of NSSGA. No matter our size, we face many of the same challenges. We must seek solutions as one,” he says. “Among our many shared tasks is to make our value clear. The most effective way to do this is to share our recent successes while emphasizing that we are stronger together.”

Nickolas’ leadership experience spans more than 23 years and includes roles with Caterpillar Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. before he joined Martin Marietta in 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and both an MBA in Finance and a J.D. from the University of Chicago. Jim and his wife, Anastasia, reside in Raleigh, North Carolina, with their five children.

The Barry K. Wendt Memorial Commitment Award

The membership meeting also included select committee reports and recognition of outgoing leaders. The keynote was provided by Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann. The full roster of 2024 Officers and Executive Committee Members was also announced during the meeting.

The Barry K. Wendt Memorial Commitment Award, the most distinguished individual award presented by the NSSGA, was also presented to Mark Helm, of Dolese Bros. Co.

“Mark is well-known for encouraging the long-term health of the aggregates industry through his commitment to the community,” said NSSGA President & CEO Michael Johnson. “His charitable work with rural communities and efforts to promote the next generation of aggregates professionals exemplifies why he is an outstanding choice for the Barry K. Wendt Memorial Commitment Award.”

Charlie Johnson, DSC Dredge LLC, presented the award to Helm in Johnson’s final duty as the 2023 Manufacturers & Services Division Chair. Barry Wendt’s daughter, Kristi Wendt, was also on hand to present the award. The NSSGA’s Manufacturers & Services Division established the award in 1998 to annually recognize an individual in the industry who exhibits the dedication exemplified by Barry Wendt, both in commitment to the industry and the community in which they live. This award is the most distinguished individual award presented by the NSSGA.

“I am honored to accept this award as a reflection of Dolese Bros.’ strong commitment to our community,” said Mark Helm, President and CEO of Dolese Bros Co. “Thank you to NSSGA and Kristi Wendt, for carrying on Barry Wendt's legacy and his tireless devotion to serving others and advancing the industry.”

His experience spans more than 40 years in construction and aggregates with both public and private organizations. He joined Dolese Bros. Co. in 2001. Helm is also a Commissioner on the Oklahoma Mining Commission and serves on several boards, including the Oklahoma Aggregates Association, United Way of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy. He is also a Trustee on Foundations for Engineering at Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and Kansas State University.