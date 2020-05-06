Quikrete, Contour Crafting Develop 3D Printed Concrete Mix

The QUIKRETE Companies and the Contour Crafting Corporation (CC Corp) recently entered into a collaboration to develop proprietary concrete used in the automated construction of residential, commercial, industrial and government structures using Contour

May 6, 2020
The Quikrete Companies
Unlike other mortar-based 3D printable products, the advanced concrete mix produced by QUIKRETE is formulated to include coarse aggregate specifically for use with CC Corp&rsquo;s proprietary 3D printing system.
Unlike other mortar-based 3D printable products, the advanced concrete mix produced by QUIKRETE is formulated to include coarse aggregate specifically for use with CC Corp’s proprietary 3D printing system.
QUIKRETE
Quikrete Company Logo 10940647

The QUIKRETE Companies and the Contour Crafting Corporation (CC Corp) recently entered into a collaboration to develop proprietary concrete used in the automated construction of residential, commercial, industrial and government structures with Contour Crafting technology.

Unlike other mortar-based 3D printable products, the advanced concrete mix produced by QUIKRETE is formulated to include coarse aggregate specifically for use with CC Corp’s proprietary 3D printing system. The first true 3D printing concrete makes building customized structures fast, efficient and affordable.

CC Corp has lead the charge to obtain regulatory acceptance for this innovative construction technique, successfully sheparding Acceptance Criteria AC509 (for 3D printed concrete walls) through the rigorous ICC-ES approval process.

The new concrete under development by QUIKRETE addresses key requirements for printability and constructability, including shape-holding thixotropic properties, as well as rapid setting and dimensional stability features.

The new concrete under development by QUIKRETE addresses key requirements for printability and constructability, including shape-holding thixotropic properties, as well as rapid setting and dimensional stability features.The new concrete under development by QUIKRETE addresses key requirements for printability and constructability, including shape-holding thixotropic properties, as well as rapid setting and dimensional stability features.QUIKRETE

With the initial goal of providing low-income housing and homes for disaster relief, a 2,000 square-foot house can potentially be built in a few days, not weeks, for a fraction of the cost of traditional construction. This is accomplished by dispensing the QUIKRETE concrete in layers using CC Corp’s 3D printing technology according to digital architectural models.

“QUIKRETE appreciates the practical approach taken by Contour Crafting to address real-life issues that we can anticipate as we implement this game-changing, concrete-printing technology,” says Chuck Cornman, chief technology officer at The QUIKRETE Companies. “The material properties needed for 3D concrete printing are closely aligned with QUIKRETE’s core technologies in rheological tuning, hydration and set time control, and managing dimensional stability.”

“CC Corp is pleased with the collaboration arrangement with The QUIKRETE Companies as it aspires to create useful construction technologies that offer structurally and economically viable solutions that perform at least as well as the conventional concrete construction practices,” says Behrokh Khoshnevis, CC Corp’s CEO. 

After comprehensive testing at an independent accredited lab at the University of Southern California to confirm AC509 compliance, the 3D printing process will be used to construct four low-income housing units as part of a demonstration project sponsored by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).

This build will showcase the great potential of the Contour Crafting and QUIKRETE technology in achieving low-cost, sustainable construction to address the homelessness problem in Los Angeles and worldwide. For more information, visit www.contourcrafting.com.   

Recommended
Trimble&rsquo;s CenterPoint RTX U.S. and Canada coverage map.
Coast-to-Coast U.S. Coverage Now Deployed for Trimble’s CenterPoint RTX Fast Correction Service
One-inch GNSS accuracy is possible in under a minute, delivering seamless high-precision performance across the U.S. and Southern Canada.
May 6, 2020
Jbk Top Construction Accounting Software2
Most Popular Construction Accounting/ERP Software
Annual JBKnowledge Construction Technology Report identifies contractors’ most-used software
April 17, 2020
Spring rains left this foundation with standing water in the excavation. Concrete placements should take place promptly before saturation of the grade occurs.
Standing Water in Prepared Footings: A Problem or a Precaution?
The Concrete Foundations Association addresses the concern for structural integrity of concrete footings due to water in the excavation.
May 6, 2020
Latest
Volvo CE donated PPE to healthcare workers at a local hospital in Pennsylvania.
Volvo CE Produces, Donates PPE to Healthcare Workers
Through internal crowdsourcing of the best designs, materials and assembly techniques, Volvo Construction Equipment employees are producing face shields and ear guards for local front line healthcare workers.
May 5, 2020
May is Building Safety Month.
May is Building Safety Month
May is the International Code Council's 40th annual Building Safety Month.
May 4, 2020
Aquajet Systems Logo
Aquajet Plans Digital Product Launch
Aquajet, a global hydrodemolition robot manufacturer, will introduce a new product through a worldwide digital launch at 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday, May 27.
May 4, 2020
Cp Saw 16 2
Chicago Pneumatic Cut-Off SAW 16
May 4, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] How Much First Quarter GDP Report Dampens 2020 Construction Forecast
Dodge Data & Analytics Chief Economist Richard Branch explains how worse Q1 gross domestic product numbers than expected influence the outlook for the economy and construction spending in 2020.
May 4, 2020
Cnt 225 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER VIDEO] How Negative Will Construction Fall in 2020?
The construction industry has taken a hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and the outlook continues to trend negative for the second half of 2020; plus more construction industry news on the April 30, 2020 edition of Construction News Tracker.
April 30, 2020
Auburn junior Philip McMichael prepares to filter wood fibers for cellulose extraction.
Concrete Washout Water Being Studied by College Student to Reduce Toxins
Philip MicMichael is looking at ways to remove toxins from concrete washwater.
May 3, 2020
Allen Engineering has released two new wheel buggies.
Allen Engineering Introduces Two New Wheel Buggies
Allen, a leader in professional quality concrete placement and finishing equipment, announced the debut of their newest wheel buggy.
May 1, 2020
Wagner Meters is offering a free webinar.
Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee
Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.
May 1, 2020
Ascc Logo
'Damages from COVID-19: Who's Going to Pay?' and Other ASCC Webinars, Events
The American Society of Concrete Contractors is offering webinars and events.
April 30, 2020
Concrete Lot 7
Parking Lot Paving: Concrete vs. Asphalt
Read about reasons why concrete is a viable option for parking lot paving over asphalt.
April 30, 2020
Aci Founcation Logo
ACI Foundation Funds Research Projects
The ACI Foundation’s Concrete Research Council (CRC) selected eight research projects to receive grants this year.
April 29, 2020
Th TwinTier RB611T is the world&rsquo;s only battery-powered rebar tying tool with the ability to tie #9 x #10 rebar.
MAX USA Corp. Introduces a New Large Jaw Cordless Rebar Tying Tool
MAX USA Corp. launched its new large jaw cordless rebar tying tool, the TwinTier RB611T.
April 28, 2020
Npca
NPCA Offering Free Webinar Series on Navigating Business Through COVID-19
NPCA is offering free webinars for the precast concrete industry with best practices for navigating your business through the COVID-19 era.
April 28, 2020
Guitar Hotel 2
Building the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel
A tight timeline and a unique shape made this project one for the books.
April 15, 2020
Lh Master S Rgb
LafargeHolcim Proposes New Board Members
Two new members will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2020.
April 27, 2020
Specialized nozzles create a mist that&rsquo;s propelled by a powerful industrial fan.
Strict Military Construction Dust Standards Met Using Atomized Mist
The DustBoss® DB-30™ (manufactured by BossTek) helped Southwest Concrete Paving Company (SWCP) maintain the proper moisture levels needed for high-grade concrete production of an airfield tarmac.
April 27, 2020
Cemex Logo
CEMEX Implements 50 New Hygiene and Safety Protocols to Address COVID-19
CEMEX announced it has implemented more than 50 new hygiene and safety protocols to minimize the risk of COVID-19 contagion.
April 24, 2020
Nrmcalogofullnamegreen 10453060
NRMCA Adds New Webinars for Architects and Engineers
Build With Strength and Pave Ahead, along with NRMCA, have added new webinars to its free webinar series for architects and engineers.
April 24, 2020
Mdur Logo Logo
MDU Resources Donates $500,000 to Support Pandemic Response Efforts
MDU Resources Group recently announced that it is donating $500,000 to a variety of organizations to support coronavirus relief efforts.
April 23, 2020
Alchemco&rsquo;s TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Agent was voted Most Innovative Product in the Concrete Materials Category, at the 2020 World of Concrete Convention.
Alchemco’s TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Agent Voted Most Innovative Product of 2020 in the Concrete Materials
Alchemco’s TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Agent was voted Most Innovative Product in the Concrete Materials Category, at the 2020 World of Concrete Convention.
April 23, 2020
Premium Textured Concrete from DAP.
New Textured Concrete Sealant from DAP Offers Textured Finish for Seamless Concrete Blend
Concrete cracks are common, unsightly and can expand over time causing more serious issues, yet many concrete sealants lack the visual appeal and durability needed for proper repairs.
April 22, 2020
From new homes to major infrastructure projects, construction has a significant impact on our environment. GCP&rsquo;s 2020 Vision for a Sustainable Future highlights three core sections.
GCP Applied Technologies Presents Sustainability Vision Statement
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, has presented its 2020 Vision for a Sustainable Future.
April 22, 2020
Cemex Logo
CEMEX Suspends Building Award 2020
CEMEX decided to suspend this year’s edition and carry it out in 2021, so the construction projects completed during 2019 and 2020 may be registered for next year’s event.
April 22, 2020