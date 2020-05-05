Volvo CE Produces, Donates PPE to Healthcare Workers

Through internal crowdsourcing of the best designs, materials and assembly techniques, Volvo Construction Equipment employees are producing face shields and ear guards for local front line healthcare workers.

Volvo CE donated PPE to healthcare workers at a local hospital in Pennsylvania.
A group of employees at Volvo CE put together and delivered more than 1,600 face shields and ear guard for local healthcare providers and first responders in Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Carlisle in Pennsylvania to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The personal protective equipment (PPE) was delivered in late April. 

The Pennsylvania efforts are one part of a larger Volvo Group North America pandemic outreach effort. The company is providing financial aid, medical supplies, purchasing expertise and other in-kind donations to nonprofits in multiple locations across the U.S. and Canada.

 “At Volvo CE, we have a ton of talent, resources and capability that we can deploy to help in the fight against the virus. It is who we are; our people care for the community, they are problem solvers, they are talented, engaged and determined to make a difference,” says Brian Rudge, scrum leader and chief project manager for large soil compaction at Volvo Group.


3D Face Shield Printing

The face shield is now one of the most in-demand pieces of equipment. It is used as a second barrier to cover and protect the N95 respirator mask and extend the mask’s life.

The shield lenses are sourced from an internal supply of replacement lenses that are normally stocked for fabrication grinding, and attached to 3D-printed visor brackets to make a functional equivalent to the medical-grade face shields used in hospitals.

Foam rolls, sourced from the cab assembly line, are cut and used to pad the shield visors, as well as shipped to fellow Volvo Group sites to support their face shield production activities.

The ear guards help alleviate the discomfort of wearing N95 masks for long shifts. The 3D-printed expandable attachments hold the elastic straps of the masks around the head instead of looping over the ears and causing irritation.

Both the visors and ear guards are produced on fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3-D printers owned by the Volvo Group technology department or employees, and produce materials at a rate of about 40 per day. Several employees are also using a thermoforming process to heat strips of plastic and form into the visor design.

Volvo CE employees assemble face shields for healthcare workers.Volvo CE employees assemble face shields for healthcare workers.Volvo CE

Safe Assembly of PPE

Employees use social distancing and proper sanitizing measures to assemble the devices from home. Items are collected once a week for deliveries.

Additional Volvo CE employees are getting involved by writing personal notes of encouragement that are added to the delivery boxes. The site is also collecting bleach and disinfectants for local EMS departments, who are consuming supplies at a rapid rate, due to rigorous cleaning requirements.

Pulling in the purchasing power of the Volvo Group, the Shippensburg task force has connected WellSpan Chambersburg with potential vendors to supply the hospital with 100,000 surgical masks, another standard device now in short supply.

“It is no longer ‘business as usual’ for Volvo CE or for our healthcare community. This grass-roots effort shows how our industry is able to make an impact in unprecedented ways, and demonstrates the character of our employees,” says Tony Zambito, Volvo Group road director.

In total, tens of thousands of PPE units are being donated from Volvo Group North America sites in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Quebec, Canada.

Volvo CE employees wrote a letter of thanks to healthcare workers.Volvo CE employees wrote a letter of thanks to healthcare workers.Volvo CE

