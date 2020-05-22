ToolWatch Leads Rollout of DEWALT Tool Connect Systems Integration

The new ToolWatch Product Catalog eliminates the need to manually enter tools and accessories, ensuring accurate product data.

ToolWatch, a powerful, flexible platform for tool, equipment, materials and consumables management, announces a technology integration with DEWALT, a manufacturer of professional power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories.

As the pilot developer building to the DEWALT Tool Connect system, ToolWatch and DEWALT are working together to improve the overall tool ownership experience. Many of DEWALT customers are already using the ToolWatch platform for their construction operations, making this collaboration a natural technology partnership.

“DEWALT was looking for a way to advance the state of construction operations,” says Don Kafka, CEO of ToolWatch. “So, it made sense for our two companies to combine our respective areas of expertise and jointly tackle some challenging problems in field and warehouse operations through systems integration. For example, DEWALT tool and software expertise mesh nicely with ToolWatch’s sophisticated cloud-based technology and product imaging database. This enables customers to easily understand which tools should be added to their company’s inventory.”

A key benefit to this partnership is the integration of the DEWALT catalog into the ToolWatch platform, eliminating the need for users to manually input product information and ensuring accuracy of the data. In addition, users can scan the product’s QR code or barcode to automatically populate data into ToolWatch allowing for a more streamlined and efficient upload process.

Already updated in the ToolWatch software, users can immediately start benefiting from this partnership.

Search over 10,000 items by brand/model and add to your ToolWatch system

Or, scan the new DEWALT QR code from the tool to automatically add the tool and its serial number to your system

