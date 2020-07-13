High Concrete Introduces Thinnest Precast Concrete Panel Available

ThinCast provides architects with the natural beauty and character of concrete in lightweight panels that accomplish their rainscreen design goals.

High Concrete Group LLC, a member of the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, has introduced ThinCast, the thinnest precast concrete rainscreen panel available on the market.

Designed for use in commercial, institutional, retail, and low- to high-rise construction, ThinCast provides architects with the natural beauty and character of concrete in lightweight panels that accomplish their rainscreen design goals.

"ThinCast allows rainscreen panels to showcase the iconic surface of real concrete," says High Concrete Group President J. Seroky. "Rainscreens are in demand and this product was created to meet a need that designers expressed to us."

Seroky expects the rainscreen cladding market to grow by more than six percent annually through 2024.

The panels are available is six sizes and eight colors. They are three-quarters of an inch thick and weigh about 10 pounds per square foot.

The panels use a high-performance concrete mix and further increase strength and durability by using corrosion-resistant stainless steel prestressing wires. ThinCast meets applicable building codes and standards for rainscreen applications when properly installed on commercially available bracket systems.

The product is ideal for commercial, health care, higher education, residential, and retail storefront projects.